ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Don't write Boris Johnson off, says UK PM's former aide

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0tqP_0hhmoSdP00

LONDON (Reuters) - People should not write off Boris Johnson, a former close aide to the leader said on Sunday, suggesting the outgoing British prime minister could make a return to high office one day despite being forced from power.

Johnson, forced to announce his resignation in July after months of scandal drained away support for his administration, will hand over power on Tuesday after the governing Conservative Party names its new leader on Monday.

Current foreign minister Liz Truss is widely expected to win the leadership contest and succeed Johnson, taking on challenges including what is forecast to be a long recession, double-digit inflation and industrial unrest.

Asked whether Johnson could return to power, Edward “Eddie” Lister, who has been a close adviser for years and was chief of staff at Downing Street for a brief time in 2020-21, told Sky News: “Well, maybe in the future, I’d never say never on anything with Boris Johnson, anything is possible.”

“He is going to be watching all this and if something happens in the future, as you said, if the ball comes loose in the scrum, then anything could happen. I am not going to predict; all I am saying is I would never write him off.”

Johnson, 58 and in office since July 2019, has said he will continue as a member of parliament after he steps down, promising loyalty to his successor, but many will be watching whether he will cause problems for the new prime minister by trying to assert his will.

Asked at a news conference last week what kind of ex-prime minister he would be, Johnson said: “Only time will tell ... My intention and what I certainly will do is give my full and unqualified support to whoever takes over from me and otherwise, really to get on with life.”

Johnson’s advisers have been guarded over his future plans, saying little more than he will continue his duties as an MP and will no longer be “public property”.

But he faces an investigation into whether he misled parliament with his comments on so-called “partygate” - COVID-19 lockdown breaking events at his Downing Street office and residence.

That could mean repeat airings of, or more details from the sometimes alcohol-fuelled Downing Street parties - potentially a thorn in the side for the new prime minister, who will want to try to restore trust in the office.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Liz Truss' left-wing maths professor father was 'so saddened' about her metamorphosis from anti-monarchist Lib Dem to Tory that he 'could barely bring himself to speak about it'

Liz Truss' left-wing academic father was apparently 'so saddened' at her metamorphosis from an anti-monarchist Lib Dem to a Tory that he finds it difficult to talk about it, according to reports. A former neighbour of maths professor John Truss claims he was 'sometimes furious' and could 'barely bring himself...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
Business Insider

Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there

Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Uk#British#Sky News
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
U.K.
The Conversation U.S.

A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
MILITARY
BBC

Priti Patel and Nadine Dorries to step down ahead of new PM

Home Secretary Priti Patel and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries have said they will step down when Liz Truss becomes prime minister on Tuesday. The BBC has been told Ms Dorries was asked to stay on but wants to return to writing books. Ms Patel announced her decision in a letter...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

576K+
Followers
353K+
Post
267M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy