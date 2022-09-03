Read full article on original website
Joel Joseph Jendreas, 71, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 71-year-old Joel Joseph Jendreas of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Joel Joseph Jendreas died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Jana Lea Dodson, 51, Yellville (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 51-year-old Jana Lea Dodson of Yellville are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Creation Services. Jana Lea Dodson died Monday at her residence.
Mountain Home native sets stone skipping record at tournament Saturday
A Mountain Home native set a tournament record at the Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships Saturday at Lakewood Lake #1 in North Little Rock. Ashlie Hueter took first place in the women’s flight on Saturday with 26 skips, a new tournament record. Allan “The Snowman” Passmore, of Snowball came in second in the men’s flight with 32 skips.
MHJH volleyball splits at Harrison
The Mountain Home Junior High volleyball teams split four matches at Harrison Tuesday evening. In the junior high varsity match, Harrison won 2-1, winning by scores of 19-25, 26-24 and 15-12. The Junior Lady Bombers fall to 2-3 on the season. Mountain Home won the junior high J.V. match by...
Tuesday tennis schedule includes MHHS hosting Russellville
The Tuesday tennis schedule includes Mountain Home returning to the home courts. The Bombers and Lady Bombers are set to welcome Russellville to the Mountain Home Athletic Club on Coley Drive. Action starts at 3:30. On the junior varsity level, Bergman and Jasper will compete at Harrison Country Club.
Tuesday golf schedule includes MH, Salem at Melbourne
Tuesday’s high school golf schedule includes Mountain Home and Salem competing in a nine-hole event hosted by Melbourne. Tee time at Cooper’s Hawk Golf Course is scheduled for 1. Elsewhere, Flippin and Bergman will play 18 holes at Diamond Hills Country Club in Diamond City, and Viola will...
Rural MH man injured after vehicle strikes concrete bridge pier
A rural Mountain Home man was injured late Sunday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Baxter County. Fifty-year-old Thadeus McBride was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health with what was described as a suspected minor injury. According to a report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, McBride was traveling on...
Congrats, Ethan!
Pictured (Left to Right): Jeremy Welch, Store Manager, Ethan McMillian, student and Chad Bartosz, Assistant Store Manager. The Baxter County Farm Bureau Board and Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee are pleased to announce the August recipient for the Baxter County Ag. Student of the Month, Ethan McMillian. Ethan is the son of Don & Tonya McMillian.
Mountain Home tennis teams sweep Russellville
It was a sweep for the Mountain Home High School tennis teams at home Tuesday against Russellville. On the girls’ side, Macie Heide won her singles match 8-1 and Cambelle Lance was an 8-3 winner. In doubles action, the team of Isabella Dotson and Kelsey Blackwell were 8-0 winners and Bianca Talbot and Hannah Baker fell 8-1.
Tuesday volleyball schedule includes MHHS league opener at Siloam Springs
Volleyball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule and includes the 5A-West opener for the Mountain Home High School team. The Lady Bombers return to the road to meet Siloam Springs. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity match. Elsewhere on the high school level,...
MHHS golf teams get wins at Melbourne
The Mountain Home High School golf teams picked up a pair of wins Tuesday at Coopers Hawk in Melbourne. Five boys’ teams and three girls’ teams took part in the event. On the boys’ side, Mountain Home had a team total of 240 to finish 14 strokes ahead of Arkadelphia. Melbourne was third and Salem fourth.
J.V. Football Bombers open schedule with win Monday
The Mountain Home High School junior varsity football team played its first game of the season Monday night and cruised to a 28-0 victory at Mountain Grove, Missouri. The J.V. Bombers led 21-0 at halftime. Chris Hubbard got the scoring started with a two-yard run, Tony Fox had a five-yard touchdown run and Talan Palmer caught a 28-yard scoring pass from Caleb Foster.
Cross country, fall baseball set for Tuesday
Tuesday’s local sports schedule includes cross country and baseball. Flippin’s high school and junior high cross country teams are set to compete in a meet at Melbourne. In fall baseball, Bakersfield is home against Seymour, Gainesville heads to Mansfield, and Dora hosts Alton.
Power outage affects Entergy customers in southwest MH
A power outage is affecting a portion of Entergy Arkansas customers in southwest Mountain Home. Sixty-four customers have been without power since approximately 11:15 Tuesday morning. A reason has not been given for the outage. Restoration time is projected at 4 Tuesday afternoon.
MHCA, Cotter and Flippin get high school volleyball wins Tuesday
The Mountain Home Christian Academy, Cotter and Flippin high school volleyball teams all picked up wins Tuesday night. MHCA defeated Ozark Christian at West Plains 3-1, winning by scores of 25-20, 25-17, 21-25 and 25-18. The Lady Eagles were led by Kenna Riley with 15 kills and five digs, Carolyn...
Memphis man takes car, wrecks it, winds up in court
An 18-year-old man from Memphis appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court recently and pled not guilty to charges filed against him stemming from the theft of a vehicle. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., June 11, a vehicle was reported to have been stolen from a gas station/convenience store located at the juncture of the U.S. Highway 62/412 bypass and Buzzard Roost Road.
Man arrested after running off-road vehicle into crowd
A man has been arrested after allegedly running his off-road vehicle into a crowd of people at Cloud 9 Ranch.According to the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department, on Sunday, dispatch received a call from the Cloud 9 Ranch of an individual who ran into at least two people with an off-road vehicle and fled the scene.
MH woman arrested after refusing to leave parents’ home because they won’t give her gas money
A Mountain Home woman who refused to leave her parent’s home because they would not give her gas money, and who later assaulted a law enforcement official, has been arrested on several charges including terroristic threatening and second degree battery on a correctional officer. According to the probable cause...
Road closures on Bull Shoals Dam scheduled
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is scheduling a full road closure for Highway 178 across the Bull Shoals Dam from 7 in the morning on Sept. 13 until 5 in the evening September 14 to deploy and remove equipment used to perform maintenance on the dam’s sluice gates. The closure has been coordinated with local emergency and law enforcement agencies.
MoDOT to repair pavement on 2 area highways
Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be performing pavement repairs to two area highways. Lane closures for both highways in Howell County will begin Wednesday morning at 7. Missouri Route AB’s construction work will be from 7 to 4:30 each day through Monday. The construction zone will consist of the...
