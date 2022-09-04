ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Rain and storms this evening

A weak front combined with an upper low helped fire up rain and storms late evening into the early morning hours. Some patchy morning fog will develop. Lows near 70 to the mid 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies forecast Thursday and Friday. Noon Thursday temps will be in the mid 80s, then rain and storms will develop with the risk that a few may have locally heavy rain. Ditto Friday. Rain chances are a little lower this weekend with highs upper 80s to near 90. A weak cold front approaches late Monday and sends in some drier air for Tuesday and Wednesday. Dew points will drop into the low 60s on the Northshore, but it will not be as noticeable on the South Shore. The Pearl River is cresting at Pearl River, but falling near Bogalusa. Danielle is still a hurricane, but becomes post-tropical Thursday. Earl is intensifying.
PEARL RIVER, LA
WDSU

Cloudy again today

NEW ORLEANS — The cloudy, dreary days continue…. There’s a 40-50% chance of showers and storms today. It is humid with highs in the middle and upper 80s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with lows temperatures in the 70s. Isolated rain and patchy fog are possible.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Scattered rain and storms

Pearl River is cresting. It will stay at moderate flood into Friday, and then fall. Scattered rain and storms forecast Wednesday. Expect a few showers along the Coast in the morning. Some breaks in the clouds Wednesday will allow temps to pop into the upper 80s. As we heat up, atmosphere will destabilize allowing some storms to fire up in the afternoon. A front to the north will cause some rain and storms to develop over Mississippi and push south across the area late afternoon into the evening. Danielle is still a hurricane, but becomes post-tropical Thursday. Earl is a tropical storm dealing with strong west winds aloft. Wind shear is about 30 knots. It will move out of strong wind shear tomorrow, and that should allow the system to intensify and become a hurricane.
PEARL RIVER, LA
WDSU

Increasing rain Wednesday

The Pearl River is at moderate flood. It is cresting now at Bogalusa. The Pearl River will go up another one tenth of a foot cresting Wednesday near Pearl River. Keep the umbrella handy Tuesday. There is a low risk locally heavy rain, but models are not bullish on it. Better chance locally heavy rain Wednesday, but later in afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s. A weak front will get close giving us a decent shot at rain Thursday and Friday too. The Full Harvest Moon is Saturday morning. Earl is on the verge of becoming a hurricane in the Atlantic. Danielle is weakening. A tropical wave off the Coast of Africa now has a 60% chance tropical development.
BOGALUSA, LA
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

Higher rain chances Wednesday through Friday

We had a marginal risk for locally heavy rain today, but no rain fell at the Airport and only .06" fell at Gulfport. There is a marginal risk locally heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday, but the greater risk for locally heavy rain looks to be Wednesday and Thursday as a weak cold front approaches. The Pearl River is at Moderate Flood. The Pearl at Bogalusa is cresting now, and will stay at moderate flood through Thursday. The Pearl near Pearl River is at Moderate flood and will stay there through Friday. It is cresting Wednesday near Pearl River. Tropical storm Earl is forecast to become a Cat 3 hurricane in the Atlantic and get close to Bermuda. Danielle is a Cat 1 hurricane in the North Atlantic, and is forecast to lose tropical characteristics Thursday. Tropical wave off of Africa now has 60% chance tropical development. It will likely become Fiona.
PEARL RIVER, LA
WDSU

The Pearl River cresting in Slidell on Tuesday

SLIDELL, La. — The Pearl River is cresting in Slidell, leading to moderate flooding in some neighborhoods. Parish President Mike Cooper surveyed the River Gardens area on Monday and said he has local fire departments as well as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on standby in case any problems arise.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on the holiday weekend's top stories

New Orleans calls in NYPD, Southern Decadence parades through the French Quarter and the state considers opening its power market to competition. Here's a look at Labor Day Weekend's top stories in New Orleans. Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Eye on Tropics: More development possible | New Orleans News

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Chief Meteorologist Chris Franklin says another tropical wave could try to become a named storm as we near the peak of …
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Loyola, I-10 diverging diamond interchange opening postponed

KENNER, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that the opening of the state’s first diverging diamond interchange, that would reduce traffic congestion near Armstrong International Airport, has been postponed. The diverging diamond interchange (DDI) would reduce congestion caused by the large amount of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Geaux Pass needed for LA-1 to Grand Isle

GRAND ISLE, La. — Cashless tolling will begin Tuesday on the bridge heading into Grand Isle. The Department of Transportation announced that drivers will need a Geaux Pass when traveling on Louisiana Highway 1. Those without a Geaux Pass will be mailed a notice to register their address. Drivers...
GRAND ISLE, LA
wwno.org

Where Y’Eat: The Relief of a Waterfront Restaurant as New Orleans Summer Drags

New Orleans is surrounded by water, sluiced by water, defined by water. So why isn’t it easier to find spot for a nice meal and maybe a drink with a waterfront view?. The answer of course is the landscape of levees, flood walls and wharves that also define our area, and that leaves scarce space for waterfront restaurants and bars. Ours is a hard-working waterfront and one that is occasionally menacing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tina Howell

Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!

After a 2-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Beignet Fest is finally back in New Orleans!. On Saturday, September 24th, 2022, the Beignet Fest returns to New Orleans from 10 am to 6:00 pm at City Park's Festival Grounds. The fun filled, family-friendly day will feature various selections of different beignet dishes from some of the area's best restaurants, caterers, and food trucks. There will also be a fully interactive kid's village from Children’s Hospital of New Orleans, a local artist's market with handmade arts and crafts for sale, PJ's Coffee Café and Abita Beer Garden. Plus, the festival will feature live musical performances from local favorites such as Shamarr Allen and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

