HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. I said it. the Prices on these Batteries suck. And the Left attacked me over and over. Great job Left for showing Ignorance. Hey guess what Left when you register your New EV Enjoy your Battery tax to get your License Plate and Vehicle Registered. So instead of a repairable vehicle The Volt is a 1 and done. The Customer will buy a New Vehicle. the Dealership will not Pay to fix the Volt Battery and the Vehicle will be shipped to a Vehicle Graveyard where the Battery with destroy the Environment even More. Great job Left....
This is insane! The dang batteries, cost 3 times more than the total price of the car?!!! The only green coming from Biden’s new deal, is out of our pockets! This is a green NO deal!
Yea!! Then they want to ban gas cars in California. First you buy a car for 40k plus then if your battery dies you have to buy a battery for the same price of the car! How ridiculous!!!!! I’m buying a golf cart
Comments / 766