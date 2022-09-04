ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU to disburse 5 billion euro in aid to Kyiv this week - Ukrainian PM

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kpEFI_0hhmlXwP00

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects to receive 5 billion euros ($4.98 billion) in macro-financial aid from the European Union this coming week to support the economy and army, and to prepare for the looming winter, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Sunday.

"This will help to ensure the stability of our economy, support of the army and the ... heating season", Shmyhal said in a statement on Telegram ahead of talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is sapping the country's resources and Kyiv has repeatedly sought financial aid from the EU, the United States and international lenders.

Shmyhal, who arrived in Berlin late on Saturday is expected to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other officials.

Germany is expected to supply sophisticated air defence systems to Ukraine this autumn, Shmyhal said in his statement.

($1 = 1.0049 euros)

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Tom Balmforth and Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

