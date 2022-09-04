Edgewood Field, Mosinee. The weather was warm, but Pulaski came in hot and left with a 3-0 victory over Mosinee. Pulaski used crisp passes, and the occasional long-ball to get themselves in a position to take shots, but Keaton read the play well, and caught everything that was shot at him. AN unfortunate break in the 8th minute led to a goal for Zachary Valeria. Mosinee answer with a counter by Caden Schmimrler pushing hard up the middle, then dropping a pass to Jaeger Dhein. Jaeger put on a hard shot, but the keeper was able to make the save. Later in the half Pulaski tried the left side of the Mosinee defense, and got just enough of a break to pull off a shot, and a shot curled in just inside the far right post. Mosinee goalie Keaton Wieloch made several save to keep Mosinee in the game, with one especially stout save on a shot from in the box. Right before half got another tally, making the score Pulaski 3, Mosinee 0 at halftime.

MOSINEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO