Read full article on original website
Related
onfocus.news
Prentice Controls in win over Abbotsford Volleyball
Prentice defeated Abbotsford in Marawood Conference Volleyball, 25-16, 25-20, 26-28, 25-16. 2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule Updates. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Volleyball Voted OnFocus Team of the Week, August 21 to August 27
Voting for the OnFocus Team of the Week, August 21 to August 27 saw voters turn out in large numbers to support local teams. Marshfield Volleyball earned the title as the area’s top team, collecting 398 votes. Medford Football was second with 178 votes. Third place went to Owen-Withee...
onfocus.news
Medford Raiders Cross Country Season Preview
Coaching staff: Sherry Meyer and Stephen Reynolds MASH Cross Country Program. Key Returners: Meredith Richter junior, Brooke Rudolph senior, Ella Daniels junior, Ella Dassow junior. Boys: Tanner Hraby junior, Lucas Borman senior, Nick Steliga. junior, Logan Gubser junior, and Josh Clark senior. key newcomers: Esmeralda Anderson, freshman, Riley Clark sophomore,...
onfocus.news
Nekoosa Runners Make Improvements at Marathon CC Meet
“In the early days of our season, the girl’s team started to make improvements from our Pittsville meet. Karissa Cote started her race out strong and finished with a time of 30:20,” shared Nekoosa Cross Country Head Coach Rachel Genrich. New to the team this year, Jocelyne Torres...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onfocus.news
Pittsville Panthers Cross Country Season Preview
Key returners: Girls Varsity: Natalie Fuller – Senior. Key newcomers: Girls Varsity: Kennedy Parkison – Freshman. Conference outlook: It is still early to tell how the conference stacks up but the traditional strong teams will be Steven Point Pacelli, Rosholt, and Iola Scandinavia on the boys side and likely Amherst, Bonduel, and Weyauwega-Fremont on the gals sides of things. Much depends on the health of all the teams and losses to graduation as well. Should be a competitive conference this year as there are some talented individuals that can influence the outcome of the conference meet.
onfocus.news
Merrill Swimmers Outscore Medford
The Merrill girls defeated Medford, 93-77. Olivia Pajtash(Merrill) 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle. Bailee Sommer(Merrill) 100 freestyle, 50 freestyle. Megan Miles(Merrill) 100 backstroke(tie), 100 butterfly. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about...
onfocus.news
Newman Tennis Coasts Past Assumption
No. 1 – Ava Sukanen, Newman Catholic def. Ahnabelle Khang, Assumption, 6-0 , 6-2 , -; No. 2 – Natalie Townsend, Newman Catholic def. Kara Drewiske, Assumption, 6-0 , 6-0 , -; No. 3 – Reagan Herdrich, Newman Catholic def. Macy Vollert, Assumption, 6-4 , 6-1 , -; No. 4 – Addie Schmitt, Newman Catholic def. Ari Cavanaugh, Assumption, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
onfocus.news
Mosinee Soccer Falls to Pulaski
Edgewood Field, Mosinee. The weather was warm, but Pulaski came in hot and left with a 3-0 victory over Mosinee. Pulaski used crisp passes, and the occasional long-ball to get themselves in a position to take shots, but Keaton read the play well, and caught everything that was shot at him. AN unfortunate break in the 8th minute led to a goal for Zachary Valeria. Mosinee answer with a counter by Caden Schmimrler pushing hard up the middle, then dropping a pass to Jaeger Dhein. Jaeger put on a hard shot, but the keeper was able to make the save. Later in the half Pulaski tried the left side of the Mosinee defense, and got just enough of a break to pull off a shot, and a shot curled in just inside the far right post. Mosinee goalie Keaton Wieloch made several save to keep Mosinee in the game, with one especially stout save on a shot from in the box. Right before half got another tally, making the score Pulaski 3, Mosinee 0 at halftime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Have You Ever Made a Visit to Wisconsin’s Most Underrated Town?
When I hear things like "underrated" it makes me wonder if it's rated too low or not enough. I mean, to underrate something means there are reviews and opinions on the subject but not enough love to make it a favorite. So when it's underrated that means public opinion is...
mygateway.news
Woodville GarageBar will be – is AWESOME!
WOODVILLE, WI – The much-anticipated opening of the Woodville GarageBar will be awesome, oh, it has occurred on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, it is awesome! It was a “soft” opening with the Grand Opening scheduled for Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15. For more information about that October Grand Opening in a bit.
Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin
Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
'Multiple' black bear sightings spark response in Oakdale
Multiple black bear sightings were reported in Oakdale on Monday, according to local authorities. The Oakdale Police Department said officers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the sightings, and the Minnesota State Patrol flew its helicopter overhead, but the bear ultimately wasn't found. Black bear sightings are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
Body recovered from Wisconsin River
Searchers pulled a man’s body from the Wisconsin River on Monday, one day after he jumped off a cliff and disappeared in the water below. The drowning was reported Sunday at the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area in Adams County. Witnesses said the man began to struggle after the jump, then went under the water and did not resurface.
Wausau area obituaries September 2, 2022
Neena J. Pacholke, 27, Wausau passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. She was born June 29, 1995, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, daughter of Aaron and Laurie (Klade) Pacholke, Tampa, Florida. Neena was a beautiful young woman with an infectious smile and contagious laugh who always places others before herself. She...
Last Wausau-area Wendy’s location now closed
The sole Wendy’s Restaurant in the Wausau area is now closed, according to a sign on the storefront at 2805 Schofield Ave., Weston. In 2013, the Wendy’s Restaurant in Rib Mountain was destroyed by fire, leaving only the Schofield location for the franchise. The restaurant abruptly closed over...
WSAW
No one injured at incident at Stevens Point paper mill
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department assisted with the clean-up after an incident Wednesday morning at Pixelle Specialty Solutions. The paper mill is located at 707 Arlington Place. Around 6:30 a.m., the department was notified that a funnel disconnected spilling approximately 300 gallons of dry, combustible...
onfocus.news
Letter to the Editor: The Value of Credit Unions
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Submitted – Credit unions have been a pillar of Wisconsin communities since 1923, when City of Milwaukee employees gathered to start the first credit union, Prime Financial Credit Union, which still operates today and will soon celebrate its 100-year anniversary. While Wisconsin’s credit unions represent only 20% of the financial services market in the state, we positively impact the lives of our members and our communities in significant ways that benefit all Wisconsinites.
onfocus.news
Obituary for Raymond Newmier
Raymond E. Newmier, 103 1/2, Marshfield, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Marshfield where visitation will be from 12:00 pm until service time. Rev. Keith Kitzhaber will officiate. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hewitt and serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jim Weigel, Terry Schultz, and Mark Meyers. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
2 dead in separate Labor Day drownings in Minnesota
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- Two men died on Labor Day in separate drownings in Minnesota.Officials with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office say a 77-year-old man drowned in Long Lake in New Brighton Monday. Someone called 911 just after noon after they saw a man in the water. Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said that it appears the man, who has not yet been identified by name, had been fishing. It's not known why he entered the water. The victim's family has reportedly been notified.A 30-year-old Hutchinson man drowned about 90 minutes later in Brained. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the victim – a school worker who was with students at Northstar Camp – went under water. A student was able to pull him out before first responders arrived. The man was taken to Essential Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center, where he later died.The identities of the victims have not been released.
Comments / 0