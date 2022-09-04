Former Idaho representative Aaron von Ehlinger has been justly sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a 19-year old legislative intern. It is too bad that with so much prison time available, von Ehlinger cannot share some of it with Priscilla Giddings, a representative from White Bird who saw fit to make the intern’s name public on Facebook and in her weekly newsletter and then said “I think my intention is pure.” Giddings earned censure from the House. Also, maybe a few days could be spared for the cuckoos who brutally harassed and heckled the intern after she testified at a public hearing. And let’s remember some of Giddings’ Republican legislative cronies who attacked those who censured her. All of them would look stylish modeling orange jumpsuits.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO