Fredonia, NY

landgrantholyland.com

Arvell Reese is ready to make his mark in Columbus

Over the past decade, the Ohio State Buckeyes have had some great linebackers grace the Horseshoe, many of whom are now playing on Sundays. Next year, they could be getting another one from Cleveland, Ohio in Arvell Reese. Reese is a 2023 linebacker recruit from the famed Glenville High School...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Eight Across Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne Face Federal Drug Charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large cocaine distribution network has been taken down across Stark, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties. This, with the indictment of eight people led by a 40-year-old Orrville man. Arnuflo Gomez-Araiza and the other seven men are charged with ‘conspiracy to distribute controlled...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
AKRON, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A Child

Poet Gale HendersonCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Is poetry lyrical, epic or rhythmic? Is poetry a broad skill or a learned talent? Whatever poetry may or may not be, it's a respected art - literature that can inspire, stimulate the minds and motivate people to get up and do something. According to literary terms.net, poetry is a type of literature based on the interplay of words and rhythm. It often employs rhymesand meters. In poetry, words flow together to form sounds, images, and ideas that might be too complex or abstract to describe directly. Poetry is a skill few people have mastered, and many artists earn to develop.
CLEVELAND, OH
chautauquatoday.com

Gas Prices Continue to Drop as Fall Season Approaches

Gas prices are continuing to drop at the national, state, and county levels. AAA reports that today's national average price at the pump is $3.78 per gallon, which is down by seven cents from last Monday. Meanwhile, New York State's average is $4.00, down by 13 cents since last Monday. And in Chautauqua County, the average price per gallon is $4.01, a drop of 17 cents from eight days ago. One year ago today, the national and state averages were $3.19 and $3.28, respectively. According to AAA, a combination of lower oil prices, modest domestic gasoline demand, and a potentially quiet hurricane season are driving pump prices lower.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Fredonia Man Charged After Altercation in Town of Portland

An investigation into a weekend altercation in the Town of Portland has led to charges against a Fredonia man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputes responded to an address on Webster Road just after 7:30 PM Saturday and found that 34-year-old William Burch, Jr. allegedly subjected another person to unwanted physical contact and violated an order of protection issued out of Portland Town Court. Burch was charged with 2nd-degree harassment and 2nd-degree criminal contempt, and he was released with appearance tickets for Portland Town Court.
PORTLAND, NY
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Akron Area

Are you looking for great corned beef in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places, which all serve mean corned beef sandwiches. If you're downtown, you should check out this fantastic deli. Patrons love their corned beef sandwiches (get the jumbo size if you're hungry and craving a whole lot of corned beef). Their Reuben sandwiches are also excellent and served on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese, thousand-island dressing, and sauerkraut. You also can't go wrong with a Stray Diamond sandwich, which has corned beef plus pastrami, Swiss, onion, homemade coleslaw, and mustard.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious Crepes

The Tuscan crepe (and the drink lid I forgot to move before taking the photo)Photo by the author. This weekend, I saw Jaws for the first time at the movie theater. Yes, you read that right. It's taken me 27 years to finally watch Jaws. Feel free to call me uncultured. And in case you're wondering, I enjoyed it and can see why it's a classic.
WESTLAKE, OH
chautauquatoday.com

Labor Day proved to be washout for portions of WNY

Labor Day proved to be a washout for parts of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties due to showers and thunderstorms that brought locally heavy downpours. Some locations reported more than 2 inches of rainfall, prompting flash flood warnings to be issued late Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service received reports of flash flooding near Gowanda and Perrysburg. A weather observer near Perrysburg reported 2.34 inches. Flooding also occurred in East Randolph and Great Valley. 2.07 inches of rainfall was recorded by an observer in East Randolph. The heavy rainfall also caused the closing of Route 219 at Clark Road in Cattaraugus County for about an hour Monday evening. The highway has since reopened.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY

