Ask any vegan about the meat industry and they’ll no doubt chew yer ear off about why it’s the root of all evil. And, y’know, they do sort of have a point. Even if you put stuff like animal cruelty aside, meat production is one of the leading causes of global warming. According to the UN, a whopping 14 percent of all greenhouse gases are produced by livestock.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO