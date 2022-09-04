It is such an awful thing to happen. Don’t they have laws that children are not allowed to work in Ireland? Maybe he was considered to be just riding for fun but the headline says Jockey so I thought he was employed as one. Anyway God bless his family and be with them in their grief.
Go figure a human dies & races are cancelled. Horse's die everyday on tracks & it goes merrily on like nothing happened. At least this boy will not 🚫 grow up to follow in his father's footsteps. I wonder how many horses lives have been saved by this father's loss? Guess some people need to learn the hard way. And just FYI anytime you ride a horse there is ALWAYS an inherited risk involved. Sorry the boy had to die for his father to see that.💔🤘
You have no clue what you are talking about. Very very sad that a child died but horse racing today is so far from animal cruelty
Comments / 133