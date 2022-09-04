Yesyes can improve on last year's third place as she once again tackles the Coral Park Hill Fillies' Stakes at Doncaster. Ralph Beckett's charge went on quite the journey last term, progressing from winning a Haydock novice on her racecourse debut in May to finishing seventh at Group One level in France at the Arc meeting in October. She picked up another novice verdict along the way as well as a Chester Listed prize, but Yesyes bumped into a good one in Free Wind in this 14-furlong affair last year.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO