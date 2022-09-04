ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Elm, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Reedy High School students host talent show in Frisco, raise $8K

On Saturday, Aug. 27, in the heart of the Frisco Discovery center, a group of kids gathered, ready to perform. Attendees chattered, families found their seats, and one girl’s hula hoops glittered under the low theater lights. In the seats, one mother told her daughter to just go in, have fun and enjoy.
FRISCO, TX
Narcity USA

H-E-B Has So Many Job Openings For Its Massive New Dallas Store & The Pay Starts At $15/Hour

At the end of September, the Dallas-Fort Worth area will receive its very first heavily-anticipated H-E-B store, and the management is hiring for so many different roles. The Texas-based grocery chain will open the doors to the Frisco, TX location on September 21, 2022 and they are recruiting for many in-store job positions right now. The starting pay is set at $15 an hour (and higher for some), which is much more than the state's $7.25 minimum wage.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Toyia Pointer: The woman in charge of preserving and sharing Mesquite's history and culture with the community

Toyia Pointer is Historic Mesquite Inc.’s executive director. She helps the city preserve and share its history and culture with the community. Before coming to Mesquite, Pointer previously served as the Heritage Park Coordinator for the City of Frisco. Prior to that, she spent 17 years working for the City of Carrollton as Museum Curator at the A.W. Perry Homestead. Pointer earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Art History as well as a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Anthropology, both from the University of Oklahoma. She also has a certification in museum studies and collection management, plus a certification in French language and culture.
MESQUITE, TX
City
Little Elm, TX
Local
Texas Business
Little Elm, TX
Business
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Amanda Thrash, new Allen Fairview Chamber board member and president of Texas Health Allen

Amanda Thrash has served as president of Texas Health Allen since July 3. Thrash has primary oversight of daily operations and responsibility for the 88-bed hospital’s annual operating plan. She previously served as vice president, professional and support services, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano. Her tenure with Texas Health extends much further, though. She started at Texas Health Dallas as an administrative resident in 2009, moving to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano in 2010. She became administrator of Texas Health Neighborhood Care & Wellness Prosper in 2016, serving in that role for two years.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Q&A: Meet Celina ISD's newest board member

Jarratt Calvert was appointed to the Celina ISD Board of Trustees in August, but he has been a lifelong member of the Celina community. Today, he also serves as Operations Manager with Shades of Green Nursery. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Battling the elements: Prosper’s Johnson wins Coach T Invitational; Flower Mound girls win team title

It wasn’t the most ideal running conditions. Runners battled the mud at last Saturday’s Coach T Invitational at North Lakes Park in Denton, but Prosper senior Shewaye Johnson persevered in the elements. Johnson captured first place in the girls’ division with a time of 17:08.8 for her second individual victory of the season. Reagan Reed, a sophomore, was 28th in 18:54 last Saturday.
PROSPER, TX
Local Profile

First Look At Frisco’s Newest Park

Frisco is getting ready for the city’s newest ambitious project. Formerly referred to as Community Performance Park, the newly minted Kaleidoscope Park will be a 5.7-acre greenspace located near the intersections of Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway. The upcoming park is located within HALL Park, a hot commercial...
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Mary Kemper, Coppell ISD's new Executive Director for Educational Leadership

Mary Kemper has served Coppell ISD for more than 10 years, first as a Secondary Mathematics Instructional Coach at Coppell High School before serving as the Director of Mathematics in the Curriculum Department for nine years. She was selected as the CISD Executive Director for Instructional Leadership in July. She taught in the Houston area for seven years before joining CISD in 2012.
COPPELL, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B Announces Local Store’s Launch Date

H-E-B has announced the official launch date of its newest Frisco store. The popular Texas grocery chain has had local residents fervently anticipating the launch of the flagship store in Frisco, which H-E-B said will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Located at 4800 Main St., Frisco’s...
FRISCO, TX
CandysDirt

While Rent Isn’t Getting Cheaper in North Texas, Be Glad You’re Not in New York

Maybe this is not the best time to bring this up because either the rent is late or the debit has just cleared the bank. But here goes: The median one-bedroom rent has hit another all-time high in Zumper’s National Rent Index. Locally, Plano was the nation’s 35th most-expensive rental market last month with the cost of a two-bedroom up 18.5 percent since this time a year ago.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads determined to make a difference, keep kids safe

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — At almost any school in Cedar Hill ISD, you may find men patrolling the halls. The men aren't teachers or staff, but have been given clearance to be on campus because of their devotion to help ensure students are safe and secure. "they know there's a dad behind that logo that cares about them and is there for them in whatever capacity a dad can be," John Mays, the president of Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads, said. "Not just dads to their own kids, but spreading that dad likeness to kids who may not have that...
CEDAR HILL, TX
fortworthreport.org

Amid legal brouhaha, Oktoberfest returns to Fort Worth

This isn’t Shanna Granger’s first rodeo. While this may be the first time Granger is producing Fort Worth Oktoberfest under her company Prost Production, Granger was at the helm of Oktoberfest for seven years in her previous position as an event planner for the Tarrant Regional Water District.
FORT WORTH, TX

