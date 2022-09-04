Read full article on original website
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Dallas First Responders Dealing With Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Reedy High School students host talent show in Frisco, raise $8K
On Saturday, Aug. 27, in the heart of the Frisco Discovery center, a group of kids gathered, ready to perform. Attendees chattered, families found their seats, and one girl’s hula hoops glittered under the low theater lights. In the seats, one mother told her daughter to just go in, have fun and enjoy.
H-E-B Has So Many Job Openings For Its Massive New Dallas Store & The Pay Starts At $15/Hour
At the end of September, the Dallas-Fort Worth area will receive its very first heavily-anticipated H-E-B store, and the management is hiring for so many different roles. The Texas-based grocery chain will open the doors to the Frisco, TX location on September 21, 2022 and they are recruiting for many in-store job positions right now. The starting pay is set at $15 an hour (and higher for some), which is much more than the state's $7.25 minimum wage.
Meet Toyia Pointer: The woman in charge of preserving and sharing Mesquite's history and culture with the community
Toyia Pointer is Historic Mesquite Inc.’s executive director. She helps the city preserve and share its history and culture with the community. Before coming to Mesquite, Pointer previously served as the Heritage Park Coordinator for the City of Frisco. Prior to that, she spent 17 years working for the City of Carrollton as Museum Curator at the A.W. Perry Homestead. Pointer earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Art History as well as a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Anthropology, both from the University of Oklahoma. She also has a certification in museum studies and collection management, plus a certification in French language and culture.
Check out this McKinney cottage located downtown that's called a 'picturesque property'
A cottage located in downtown McKinney that is on a corner lot is on the market for $650,000. Called a "picturesque property" in the listing, the home has lots of features like hardwood floors and French doors throughout. There are two living areas in the home, along with a formal...
Get to know Amanda Thrash, new Allen Fairview Chamber board member and president of Texas Health Allen
Amanda Thrash has served as president of Texas Health Allen since July 3. Thrash has primary oversight of daily operations and responsibility for the 88-bed hospital’s annual operating plan. She previously served as vice president, professional and support services, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano. Her tenure with Texas Health extends much further, though. She started at Texas Health Dallas as an administrative resident in 2009, moving to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano in 2010. She became administrator of Texas Health Neighborhood Care & Wellness Prosper in 2016, serving in that role for two years.
Q&A: Meet Celina ISD's newest board member
Jarratt Calvert was appointed to the Celina ISD Board of Trustees in August, but he has been a lifelong member of the Celina community. Today, he also serves as Operations Manager with Shades of Green Nursery. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Battling the elements: Prosper’s Johnson wins Coach T Invitational; Flower Mound girls win team title
It wasn’t the most ideal running conditions. Runners battled the mud at last Saturday’s Coach T Invitational at North Lakes Park in Denton, but Prosper senior Shewaye Johnson persevered in the elements. Johnson captured first place in the girls’ division with a time of 17:08.8 for her second individual victory of the season. Reagan Reed, a sophomore, was 28th in 18:54 last Saturday.
First Look At Frisco’s Newest Park
Frisco is getting ready for the city’s newest ambitious project. Formerly referred to as Community Performance Park, the newly minted Kaleidoscope Park will be a 5.7-acre greenspace located near the intersections of Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway. The upcoming park is located within HALL Park, a hot commercial...
Popular North Texas BBQ joint takes turkey off menu as costs rise
FORT WORTH, Texas — Travis Heim says he’s taken turkey off the menu at Heim BBQ. “For the last month, we haven’t been making money with turkey,” Heim said. The problem? Turkey is just too expensive to buy right now. “We’re paying almost, close to $2/pound...
It's marching season: Get to know McKinney North Band Director Gary Williams
When Gary Williams first got the chance to come to McKinney ISD, it meant uprooting his and his family's life. Today, he calls it the best decision ever. Williams is now in his 15th year with the district and serves as Director of Bands with McKinney North High School. Tell...
Meet Mary Kemper, Coppell ISD's new Executive Director for Educational Leadership
Mary Kemper has served Coppell ISD for more than 10 years, first as a Secondary Mathematics Instructional Coach at Coppell High School before serving as the Director of Mathematics in the Curriculum Department for nine years. She was selected as the CISD Executive Director for Instructional Leadership in July. She taught in the Houston area for seven years before joining CISD in 2012.
Plano police install speed detection units city-wide to ensure commuter safety
While driving through Plano, commuters have likely seen mobile speed monitoring trailers throughout the city. These trailers display a driver’s speed as they approach the trailer.
Nationwide parts shortage leaves Frisco man with new, undrivable car
An industry-wide shortage of car parts is leaving some drivers defenseless when they need repairs. One North Texas man says he's out thousands of dollars because his only choice was to sell back his brand-new car after a wreck.
H-E-B Announces Local Store’s Launch Date
H-E-B has announced the official launch date of its newest Frisco store. The popular Texas grocery chain has had local residents fervently anticipating the launch of the flagship store in Frisco, which H-E-B said will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Located at 4800 Main St., Frisco’s...
Plano ISD board approves sale of Shiloh Center property
The Shiloh Center served as Plano ISD's language assessment center. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) The Plano ISD board of trustees unanimously approved the sale of 5.6 acres of district-owned land for $6 million during its Aug. 2 meeting. The plot of land at 3540 14th St. was the location of...
They passed each other at a hospital for 7 years. Then they learned they're siblings.
FORT WORTH, Texas — As the recording studio producer at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, Raymond Turner is always focused on what he hears. That may help explain why he never saw the woman who’d been walking past his studio for the past seven years. “I...
While Rent Isn’t Getting Cheaper in North Texas, Be Glad You’re Not in New York
Maybe this is not the best time to bring this up because either the rent is late or the debit has just cleared the bank. But here goes: The median one-bedroom rent has hit another all-time high in Zumper’s National Rent Index. Locally, Plano was the nation’s 35th most-expensive rental market last month with the cost of a two-bedroom up 18.5 percent since this time a year ago.
Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads determined to make a difference, keep kids safe
CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — At almost any school in Cedar Hill ISD, you may find men patrolling the halls. The men aren't teachers or staff, but have been given clearance to be on campus because of their devotion to help ensure students are safe and secure. "they know there's a dad behind that logo that cares about them and is there for them in whatever capacity a dad can be," John Mays, the president of Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads, said. "Not just dads to their own kids, but spreading that dad likeness to kids who may not have that...
Amid legal brouhaha, Oktoberfest returns to Fort Worth
This isn’t Shanna Granger’s first rodeo. While this may be the first time Granger is producing Fort Worth Oktoberfest under her company Prost Production, Granger was at the helm of Oktoberfest for seven years in her previous position as an event planner for the Tarrant Regional Water District.
Want to bring a friend on your next flight for free? Southwest Airlines brings back Companion Pass
Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is bringing back its popular Companion bass, allowing qualifying customers to bring one person to fly with them free of airline charges.
