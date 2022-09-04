Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Kingsport couple making a journey of remembrance
Jim Moore already knows it. In just a little more than two weeks, he’s going to step off a plane in Inchon, Korea, almost 72 years from the date his father landed on the beach with the 7th Infantry Division during the Korean War.
Johnson City Press
Downtown Block Party will once again accompany Covered Bridge Days
ELIZABETHTON — This year’s Covered Bridge Days will once again include the Main Street Block Party, which will be held next to the festival on the third block of East Elk Avenue. The block party will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4-9 p.m. and will be...
wjhl.com
National Fireworks Association brings Fireworks show to Kingsport
(WJHL) Steve Houser, National Fireworks Association President tells us about their annual convention underway in Kingsport and the public’s opportunity to take in a show at Hunter Wright Stadium. For tickets to the event please visit www.VisitKingsport.org.
Big, decaying tree at Abingdon Visitor’s Center to be removed
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A large tree outside the Abingdon Visitor’s Center will be removed due to decay. The town says the decay in the main trunk of the Green Ash tree was exposed when a 35-foot branch broke off during a storm earlier this summer. An independent arboricultural company was hired to assess the […]
Johnson City Press
Kingsport business to hold appreciation event for first responders
KINGSPORT -- First responders are invited to enjoy a free meal this afternoon as a thank you for their service. The Great Body Company, located at 3246 Memorial Blvd., will host First Responders & Food Trucks today from 5-9 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City resident helps lead North Wilkesboro revival; track reported to host 2023 All-Star Race
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — For the past six months, Graig Hoffman has been one of the leaders of the revival. That’s the Racetrack Revival at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Johnson City Press
There's more than burgers at Burgers R Us
WEBER CITY, Va. — Burgers R Us, a two-time “best burger” winner in the Kingsport Times News Readers Choice Awards, celebrated its 22nd anniversary on Aug. 29. Don’t let the name and burger accolades fool you. This isn’t just a burger joint. Burgers R Us does offer a full line of burgers. There’s even one called “The Lumberjack,” which is a double-decker fresh-beef burger on Texas toast with trimmings that include hash browns.
VOTE: Best Mexican Food in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) – After nominations poured in from viewers, four finalists have been chosen to compete for the title of Best Local Mexican Food. The four finalists received the most nominations from News Channel 11 viewers. Voting will remain open until midnight on September 25, and you may vote for your favorite eatery once every day. […]
wjhl.com
A Visit to Unique Boutique in Johnson City
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Unique Boutique on Bristol Highway to show us some of the great styles for fall in clothing, purses, and accessories. For more information visit Unique Boutique on Facebook.
Family member of ’87 Red Fork Falls victim wants trail closed
UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a man fell to his death at Red Fork Falls, a Johnson City woman who lost her nephew in a similar incident 35 years ago says something has to be done to prevent one more person from dying there. It took 20 people from eight different crews to recover the […]
Johnson City Press
Colonial Heights Middle auction set for Sept. 19-26
KINGSPORT — Anybody wanting to buy the former Colonial Heights Middle School via an internet auction later this month be forewarned: no outhouses, hogs, hog pens, beer sales or beer gardens allowed. And any residential housing built there must be at least 1,500 square feet per unit and use...
Johnson City Press
DA Letter to Johnson City
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.
Johnson City Press
UVA Wise and town developing closer ties
WISE — The town of Wise and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise have been neighbors since 1954, and building a relationship between the two has been a work in progress. Officials from the college and town say that relationship has been on the upswing in the...
wjhl.com
Exciting cruise travel shows coming up this week with Viking Cruises
Tracie Mosley Young with Viking, previewed two upcoming events featuring Viking and our Travel Expert Kathy Kennedy, taking place in Elizabethton and Kingsport this week!
wjhl.com
Big things coming up in Big Stone Gap, Virginia
Big Stone Gap Town Manager Steven Lawson, talks about all the things that make Big Stone Gap a great place to visit, and he also previews Blue Highway Fest coming up next month!. For more information call 276-523-2303 or go to bigstonegap.com.
wcyb.com
Bristol, Virginia trash to be temporarily hauled to Blountville landfill after closure
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol, Virginia landfill is on track to stop accepting trash on Friday -- but where will your garbage be going after that date?. Vice Mayor Neal Osborne told News 5 that's something the city has been working on. "We did send out an RFP...
Johnson City Press
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony is one of many events planned for this weekend
A ceremony to honor the victims of 9/11 is among the patriotic and community events scheduled this weekend in Johnson City. Along with the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, two other annual events will also be held on Saturday. The Umoja Festival kicks off with a unity parade that begins at the city’s Carver Recreation Center.
The goats are back in town to clear Cement Hill vegetation
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A herd of nearly 100 goats will return to Cement Hill on Sept. 10 to embark on a mission first launched in 2021 — clear the area of as much vegetation as possible. Enviro-Goat LLC will provide the goats’ service to Kingsport at no charge to the city, according to a […]
Johnson City Press
Helen Lewis remembered
WISE – From starting two libraries in Wise County to advocating for a college social work program and against surface mining practices in the 1970s, Helen Lewis left a mark on Southwest Virginia still remembered today. Lewis, 97, died Sunday in Abingdon after complications from COVID-19, but students and...
East Tennessean
New general store aids community, builds community
Downtown Johnson City is home to a brand new general store boasting tons of unique local products and a designated space for vendor based retail. The Generalist is run by Bradley and Lora Eshbach, a husband and wife team who have waited upwards of two years to make the idea of their store become a reality.
