ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Kingsport couple making a journey of remembrance

Jim Moore already knows it. In just a little more than two weeks, he’s going to step off a plane in Inchon, Korea, almost 72 years from the date his father landed on the beach with the 7th Infantry Division during the Korean War.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Big, decaying tree at Abingdon Visitor’s Center to be removed

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A large tree outside the Abingdon Visitor’s Center will be removed due to decay. The town says the decay in the main trunk of the Green Ash tree was exposed when a 35-foot branch broke off during a storm earlier this summer. An independent arboricultural company was hired to assess the […]
ABINGDON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
Industry
Kingsport, TN
Business
Johnson City Press

There's more than burgers at Burgers R Us

WEBER CITY, Va. — Burgers R Us, a two-time “best burger” winner in the Kingsport Times News Readers Choice Awards, celebrated its 22nd anniversary on Aug. 29. Don’t let the name and burger accolades fool you. This isn’t just a burger joint. Burgers R Us does offer a full line of burgers. There’s even one called “The Lumberjack,” which is a double-decker fresh-beef burger on Texas toast with trimmings that include hash browns.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

VOTE: Best Mexican Food in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – After nominations poured in from viewers, four finalists have been chosen to compete for the title of Best Local Mexican Food. The four finalists received the most nominations from News Channel 11 viewers. Voting will remain open until midnight on September 25, and you may vote for your favorite eatery once every day. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket Science#Rocketman
wjhl.com

A Visit to Unique Boutique in Johnson City

(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Unique Boutique on Bristol Highway to show us some of the great styles for fall in clothing, purses, and accessories. For more information visit Unique Boutique on Facebook.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Colonial Heights Middle auction set for Sept. 19-26

KINGSPORT — Anybody wanting to buy the former Colonial Heights Middle School via an internet auction later this month be forewarned: no outhouses, hogs, hog pens, beer sales or beer gardens allowed. And any residential housing built there must be at least 1,500 square feet per unit and use...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

DA Letter to Johnson City

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Johnson City Press

UVA Wise and town developing closer ties

WISE — The town of Wise and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise have been neighbors since 1954, and building a relationship between the two has been a work in progress. Officials from the college and town say that relationship has been on the upswing in the...
WISE, VA
wjhl.com

Big things coming up in Big Stone Gap, Virginia

Big Stone Gap Town Manager Steven Lawson, talks about all the things that make Big Stone Gap a great place to visit, and he also previews Blue Highway Fest coming up next month!. For more information call 276-523-2303 or go to bigstonegap.com.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Johnson City Press

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony is one of many events planned for this weekend

A ceremony to honor the victims of 9/11 is among the patriotic and community events scheduled this weekend in Johnson City. Along with the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, two other annual events will also be held on Saturday. The Umoja Festival kicks off with a unity parade that begins at the city’s Carver Recreation Center.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

The goats are back in town to clear Cement Hill vegetation

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A herd of nearly 100 goats will return to Cement Hill on Sept. 10 to embark on a mission first launched in 2021 — clear the area of as much vegetation as possible. Enviro-Goat LLC will provide the goats’ service to Kingsport at no charge to the city, according to a […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Helen Lewis remembered

WISE – From starting two libraries in Wise County to advocating for a college social work program and against surface mining practices in the 1970s, Helen Lewis left a mark on Southwest Virginia still remembered today. Lewis, 97, died Sunday in Abingdon after complications from COVID-19, but students and...
WISE COUNTY, VA
East Tennessean

New general store aids community, builds community

Downtown Johnson City is home to a brand new general store boasting tons of unique local products and a designated space for vendor based retail. The Generalist is run by Bradley and Lora Eshbach, a husband and wife team who have waited upwards of two years to make the idea of their store become a reality.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy