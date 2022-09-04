Read full article on original website
“I’m really rich”: Trump claims he doesn’t even “need financing” as Truth Social deal falls apart
The blank-check company that planned to merge with former President Donald Trump's struggling Truth Social venture failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, according to Reuters. Trump launched the Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, with plans for a $1.3...
U.S. crypto operations consume as much electricity as home computers, says White House
A new report cites the detrimental environmental impact of mining operations.
The dollar rises against the yen for a 4th day, with comments from Japanese officials unable to pull the currency up from a 24-year low against the greenback
The dollar has climbed about 7% against the yen over the past month, with the market brushing off Japan's verbal interventions.
Bank of Canada: inflationary pressures are becoming more broad-based
OTTAWA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Inflation in Canada is increasingly broad-based and risks becoming entrenched, a senior Bank of Canada official said on Thursday, warning of "bumps along the way" in the fight against raging price increases.
