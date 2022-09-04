Read full article on original website
New York, New York, Home With 1,351 Square Feet and Three Bedrooms Asks $2.1 Million
This home in New York, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 1,351 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Rick Kelly. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The primary bedroom holds a sandstone en-suite bath, while the second bathroom is easily accessible from the hall where the other two bedrooms sit with an in-unit washer/dryer and mini split air conditioning units throughout. The welcoming dining area gets a nice view from a wall of windows opening to your private balcony and the North and West views of the city- perfect for enjoying a cup of joe in the morning- and is open to your L-shaped living room. Walking into this home you approach the renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone counter tops, and plenty of quiet glide cabinet space accompanied by a modern designed beige glass backsplash. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. There are many great cafes, restaurants, fitness studios, and plenty of shopping in close proximity. When you find amenities like this renovated lobby, fitness center, bike room, landscaped terrace deck, on-site parking garage, a Trader Joe's located in the retail space, and an additional laundry room in the building: It sings for you to come home.
Los Angeles, California, Home With 2,840 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $1.5 Million
This exceptional home located in Los Angeles, California, features 2,840 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Andrea Dunlop. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Greeted by an inviting wrap around front porch and beautiful original front door, inside you'll find original wood floors, wood trim and wainscoting, pocket doors, newer custom blinds and drapes and a stunning original built-in china cabinet and an upstairs linen closet with built-in drawers. Gorgeous 2-story Historic West Adams craftsman in coveted Western Heights HPOZ, ideal mid-block location on a picture-perfect street, with wonderful neighbors. Great layout, with living, formal dining, den, plus an office with its own bathroom downstairs (great for pool guests), a separate laundry room (including newer washer and dryer), and updated gourmet kitchen overlooking the backyard. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. The house has been recently renovated with new central heat and air, updated plumbing and electric, newer roof, foundation up to code, new sewer line, newer tankless water heater, freshly painted inside and out, and best of all, a completely renovated deep micro-pebble pool with a custom 15 foot bench for lounging! The backyard is an entertainer's paradise, with a spacious deck, barbeque and nicely landscaped pool surround.
Chicago, Illinois, Home With 1,937 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $1.66 Million
This exceptional home located in Chicago, Illinois, features 1,937 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Audra Casey. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Detailed archways, wide plank hardwood floors, and baseboards create the feeling of an opulent home, while an inset balcony overlooks Michigan Avenue providing stunning vistas of the city. The ultimate lifestyle awaits; services include concierge, butler, wine storage and in home dining. Other new additions include custom built-in wall units in both spacious bedrooms as well as the living room, fully organized closet systems, custom art lighting, new countertops, custom blinds with smart phone control and a thoughtfully designed space for the washer and dryer. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. PLEASE NOTE, furniture and 1 parking space with valet service are INCLUDED in the price. As a resident, enjoy privileged access to The Ritz-Carlton Residences world class five star amenities including: 5 star Ritz amenities including the Landmark Club, private conference/dining facilities, daily beverage service, fitness center, steam room, billiards lounge, spa treatment, relaxation rooms and a screening room.
How largest Airstream dealership in nation grew up in Valley
Whenever Aaron Korges walks into the new showroom that houses his Airstream dealership, the RV industry veteran sees a career dream that’s come to fruition. Korges and his wife, Kristie, own We Are Airstream Superstore Chandler, the largest authorized Airstream dealership in the nation. The state-of-the-art showroom also features a service center and storage facility spanning more than 136,000 square feet and located on 15 acres. ...
