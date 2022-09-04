ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

New York, New York, Home With 1,351 Square Feet and Three Bedrooms Asks $2.1 Million

This home in New York, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 1,351 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Rick Kelly. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The primary bedroom holds a sandstone en-suite bath, while the second bathroom is easily accessible from the hall where the other two bedrooms sit with an in-unit washer/dryer and mini split air conditioning units throughout. The welcoming dining area gets a nice view from a wall of windows opening to your private balcony and the North and West views of the city- perfect for enjoying a cup of joe in the morning- and is open to your L-shaped living room. Walking into this home you approach the renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone counter tops, and plenty of quiet glide cabinet space accompanied by a modern designed beige glass backsplash. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. There are many great cafes, restaurants, fitness studios, and plenty of shopping in close proximity. When you find amenities like this renovated lobby, fitness center, bike room, landscaped terrace deck, on-site parking garage, a Trader Joe's located in the retail space, and an additional laundry room in the building: It sings for you to come home.
Making Your Entryway More Inviting

Each week, Mansion Global tackles a topic with an elite group of designers from around the world who work on luxury properties. This week, we explore how to design an entryway for function. The front entry is an important design moment for any home: It sets the tone for what’s...
A $19.445 Million Home With Its Own Vineyard Becomes Sedona’s Priciest Listing

A Tuscan-style property in Sedona, Ariz., is asking $19.445 million. At $19.445 million, a roughly 57-acre property with a private vineyard is the priciest listing in Sedona, Ariz., according to listing agent Devin Johnston of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. If the property sells at or near its asking...
A Modular Mansion Replaces Fire-Destroyed Estate in California’s Napa Valley

This new-build replaced a home that was destroyed by the Atlas Peak fire that swept through California’s Napa Valley wine country in 2017. The spec house on 42 acres is an interesting mix of traditional stick-built construction and prefab modules made in a Seattle factory. “This is the first...
Moshe Safdie’s Habitat 67, an Architectural Icon, Arrives at a Crossroads

Habitat 67 is a residential complex in Montreal designed by architect Moshe Safdie for the Expo 67 World’s Fair. When a building looks like a giant concrete insect colony, it attracts a lot of attention. Habitat 67, the residential complex in Montreal designed by architect Moshe Safdie for the...
Los Angeles, California, Home With 2,840 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $1.5 Million

This exceptional home located in Los Angeles, California, features 2,840 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Andrea Dunlop. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Greeted by an inviting wrap around front porch and beautiful original front door, inside you'll find original wood floors, wood trim and wainscoting, pocket doors, newer custom blinds and drapes and a stunning original built-in china cabinet and an upstairs linen closet with built-in drawers. Gorgeous 2-story Historic West Adams craftsman in coveted Western Heights HPOZ, ideal mid-block location on a picture-perfect street, with wonderful neighbors. Great layout, with living, formal dining, den, plus an office with its own bathroom downstairs (great for pool guests), a separate laundry room (including newer washer and dryer), and updated gourmet kitchen overlooking the backyard. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. The house has been recently renovated with new central heat and air, updated plumbing and electric, newer roof, foundation up to code, new sewer line, newer tankless water heater, freshly painted inside and out, and best of all, a completely renovated deep micro-pebble pool with a custom 15 foot bench for lounging! The backyard is an entertainer's paradise, with a spacious deck, barbeque and nicely landscaped pool surround.
Chicago, Illinois, Home With 1,937 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $1.66 Million

This exceptional home located in Chicago, Illinois, features 1,937 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Audra Casey. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Detailed archways, wide plank hardwood floors, and baseboards create the feeling of an opulent home, while an inset balcony overlooks Michigan Avenue providing stunning vistas of the city. The ultimate lifestyle awaits; services include concierge, butler, wine storage and in home dining. Other new additions include custom built-in wall units in both spacious bedrooms as well as the living room, fully organized closet systems, custom art lighting, new countertops, custom blinds with smart phone control and a thoughtfully designed space for the washer and dryer. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. PLEASE NOTE, furniture and 1 parking space with valet service are INCLUDED in the price. As a resident, enjoy privileged access to The Ritz-Carlton Residences world class five star amenities including: 5 star Ritz amenities including the Landmark Club, private conference/dining facilities, daily beverage service, fitness center, steam room, billiards lounge, spa treatment, relaxation rooms and a screening room.
More Than 250-Year-Old New York Farmhouse Lists for $6.5 Million

A historic house in upstate New York—one that’s been home to a host of celebrities, as well as the local library—hit the market Tuesday for $6.5 million. A historic house in upstate New York—one that’s been home to a host of celebrities, as well as the local library—hit the market Tuesday for $6.5 million.
The Largest Castle in Greenwich, Connecticut, Sells for $10.4 Million

Hemlock Castle has changed hands for $10.4 million. Hemlock Castle, a historic castle in Greenwich, Connecticut, that was once home to Boston Red Sox owner Harry Frazee, has changed hands for $10.4 million in an all-cash deal, Mansion Global has learned. Designed by James C. Green in 1902, the Edwardian-style...
How largest Airstream dealership in nation grew up in Valley

Whenever Aaron Korges walks into the new showroom that houses his Airstream dealership, the RV industry veteran sees a career dream that’s come to fruition. Korges and his wife, Kristie, own We Are Airstream Superstore Chandler, the largest authorized Airstream dealership in the nation. The state-of-the-art showroom also features a service center and storage facility spanning more than 136,000 square feet and located on 15 acres.  ...
Mansion Global Daily

Global Home Prices Go Up, Overpopulated Private Schools Delay South Florida Property Deals, and More. Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world. Originally Published Sept. 7, 2022. The Lead. Defying All Expectations, Global House Prices Rose 10% in the Second Quarter.
