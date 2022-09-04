This home in New York, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 1,351 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Rick Kelly. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The primary bedroom holds a sandstone en-suite bath, while the second bathroom is easily accessible from the hall where the other two bedrooms sit with an in-unit washer/dryer and mini split air conditioning units throughout. The welcoming dining area gets a nice view from a wall of windows opening to your private balcony and the North and West views of the city- perfect for enjoying a cup of joe in the morning- and is open to your L-shaped living room. Walking into this home you approach the renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone counter tops, and plenty of quiet glide cabinet space accompanied by a modern designed beige glass backsplash. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. There are many great cafes, restaurants, fitness studios, and plenty of shopping in close proximity. When you find amenities like this renovated lobby, fitness center, bike room, landscaped terrace deck, on-site parking garage, a Trader Joe's located in the retail space, and an additional laundry room in the building: It sings for you to come home.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO