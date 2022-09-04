Read full article on original website
Southern Maryland Welcomes 21 New Police Officers
WELCOME, Md. – Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans is proud to announce four new deputies will join the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office after their graduation from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) Police Entrance Level Training Program Session 50. The deputies were among a total of 21...
Superintendent, Sheriff Team Up For We Care At North Point High School
WALDORF, Md. – Superintendent of Charles County Public Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., and Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry greeted teen drivers as they arrived at North Point High School Wednesday morning. We Care is a collaboration between Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) and the sheriff’s office to remind young...
MISSING: Dayton Lozada, 17-Years-Old, Last Seen In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the location of a missing person. SMCSO put out the following notification in regards to their search for a missing 17-year-old:. “Seeking missing person Dayton Lozada hispanic male 04/20/05 5’06” 135 last seen in the...
Marking 9th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Melvin Brown
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Today marks the 9th anniversary of the homicide of Melvin Brown, who was a 31-year old resident of Indian Head. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Melvin and his family. On September 7, 2013, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers...
Four Students Charged in Connection with Altercations at High School Football Game
Several teens are facing charges in Charles County after multiple fights broke out at a high school football game, the sheriff's office announced. It took officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office pepper spray to disperse a crowd at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, when multiple fights were started at a North Point High School football game in Waldorf.
Mercedes-Driving Would-Be BB Gun Thief Wanted In St. Mary's County
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a wanted man who was busted attempting to steal a BB gun before fleeing in a Mercedes. An alert was issued by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Sept. 6 as they attempt to...
Prince George’s County police chase ends in crash
The Prince George's County Police Department pursued a vehicle from Walters Lane to Byers Street resulting in damages and injuries and to police officers, according to a report.
Two Children Missing From Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing child: Neveah Salgado, 15y/o black female. Last seen: 09/05/22 at 10:50 p.m. in area of Saratoga Dr in Lexington Park, MD. Left in the accompany of missing person Natasha Salgado.
Police: 2 people taken into custody after hitting officer with car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been taken into custody after police say an officer was hit by a car in Prince George's County Wednesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers in the area of the 3300 block of Walters Lane noticed a car parked illegally. When they went to investigate, the suspects sped away, hitting one of the officers in the lower body.
Prince George's Co. residents respond to Alsobrooks youth curfew law in effect Friday
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — On Saturday night at a Capitol Heights 7-Eleven, sources tell 7News that boys with guns opened fire on each other. One 15-year-old was killed another critically wounded in the shootout which also injured two adults. It was just the latest violent crime involving...
MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI’s & Warrants Served
On 8/31/2022, Tpr B. Messick responded to the Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Patrick Leon Short, 55 of Lexington Park, MD stole items from the store with a total value less than $100. Short was issued a criminal citation for Theft: Less Than $100.
Police Investigating Fatal Collision In P.G. County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist in Fort Washington. The deceased rider is 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew of Oxon Hill. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers responded to Indian Head Highway near Fort Washington Road...
Police Investigate Fatal Collision In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased driver is 27-year-old Treyone Clermont of Silver Spring. On September 4, 2022, at approximately 3:10 am, officers responded to the...
27-Year-Old Killed in Upper Marlboro Crash
UPPER MARLBORO, MD – Police in Upper Marlboro have reported that a 27-year-old man was...
Teen Charged As Adult In Overnight Carjacking Hours After Prince George's Curfew Announced
A Prince George's County 16-year-old has been arrested for an overnight carjacking hours after a teen curfew was announced by the County, authorities say. The teenage boy is being charged as an adult after carjacking a victim at gunpoint outside of a convenience store in the 13300 block of Baltimore Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
Father shot by son speaks about tragedy to help others
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Clinton, Maryland father who was shot by his own son is speaking out about his experience to help others who have dealt with violence. Back in January 2022, James Oxley’s 15-year-old son shot him after killing his wife, Taledia Oxley, and 8-year-old boy, Asa Oxley.
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Tractor Supply
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11:20 am, the suspect removed a BB gun pistol from its packaging and placed it in the waistband of his shorts at the Tractor Supply Store in Charlotte Hall.
23-Year-Old Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison for Committing an Armed Robbery and Two Armed Carjackings (Robbery and One Carjacking Took Place in Montgomery County).
Per the U.S. Attorney, District of Maryland – U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Rashaun Onley, age 23, of Washington, D.C., today to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on federal charges of committing an armed commercial robbery, carjacking, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Onley has been detained since his arrest.
Early Morning Assault in Glen Burnie Sends Victim to Area Hospital
Anne Arundel County Police say a man was assaulted early Monday morning in Glen Burnie. Officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery that just occurred in the 7800 block of Crilley Road in Glen Burnie. Officers located the victim who was bleeding from an injury to his head. The victim indicated that while he was outside of the residence he was approached by a black male, who asked for a cigarette. When the victim said, “No”, the suspect told the victim to empty his pockets. When the victim refused the suspect produced a metal pipe/bar and swung it at the victim, striking him multiple times. The suspect fled the area on foot without obtaining property from the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.
Bicyclist killed in crash on Indian Head Highway in Fort Washington
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Police continue to investigate a fatal crash involving a car and bicyclist. On Sept. 1 around 11:10 p.m., 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew was riding his bike in the center lane on Indian Head Highway near the intersection with Fort Washington Road. Both Yehenew and the driver he collided with were heading northbound, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
