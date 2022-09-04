ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Texans on TV

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) are preparing to open the 2022 regular season with a road trip to NRG Stadium, kicking off Week 1 by visiting the Houston Texans (0-0). As the Colts look to end their losing streak of opening week losses—a streak that has gone strong since 2013—they find themselves as heavy favorites entering the divisional matchup to open the season.
College Football HQ

Monday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season

Monday Night Football will look a lot different in the 2022 NFL season. This year, ESPN hired former Fox Sports duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call MNF games on the four-letter network in addition to other important broadcasts. ESPN is set to broadcast 18 games under the Monday Night Football ...
ESPN Re-Signs Multiple NFL Reporters to New Contracts Ahead of 2022 Season

ESPN is making sure its top NFL reporters stay with the company. On Tuesday, ESPN announced it has re-signed Jeff Darlington, Dan Graziano, Kimberly A. Martin and Ed Werder to new contracts. They will be joined by Sal Palantonio and Dianna Russini as they are also returning for another NFL season. The group will be providing NFL news on Sunday NFL Countdown, NFL Live, SportsCenter and Get Up among other shows.
NBC Sports

NFL Kickoff Game 2022: History of Thursday opening night football

The long wait for the NFL season is almost over. Thursday Night Football to begin the NFL season just feels right. It’s the perfect appetizer for what’s to come on Sunday, when fans are fully immersed in a sea of games from the early afternoon through the night.
College Football HQ

NFL strength of schedule rankings for 2022 season

It's not exactly a science to determine which NFL teams have the hardest or easiest schedule for the simple reason that we don't know how good each team is yet. But when making the schedule every year, the NFL tries to ensure that the best teams from the season before play the toughest slates while ...
Daily Mail

Aaron Rodgers' close friend Pat McAfee joins ESPN's College GameDay coverage... and broadcaster snaps up Larry Fitzgerald Jr. for Monday Night Countdown - with both primed for debuts this weekend!

Former NFL players Pat McAfee and Larry Fitzgerald have both joined ESPN's football coverage for this season, respectively joining Saturday's College GameDay show and Monday Night Countdown. McAfee, who has a close bond with Green Bay Packer's Aaron Rodgers, is destined to make his broadcasting debut on the show this...
profootballnetwork.com

2022 Hard Knocks Episode 5 recap: Roster cuts and Eminem highlight season finale

Season 18 of HBO’s Hard Knocks wrapped up on Tuesday night, and the finale featured Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell working his way through the team’s final roster cuts. We saw players get released and find new homes, the behind-the-scenes conversations that led to those transactions, and, of course, a visit from Detroit’s own Eminem.
profootballnetwork.com

ManningCast TV schedule 2022: Dates, channel, how to watch, start times, and more

Peyton and Eli Manning will be back for ESPN‘s ManningCast in 2022! The duo took the NFL world by storm last year when they introduced an alternative broadcast of Monday Night Football. During the game, the brothers commented on all the action while also bringing in a number of eclectic guests. Now that we know the ManningCast will return through 2024, let’s take a look at how to watch each episode, the TV schedule, start times, and more.
