Carrollton, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WFAA

Texas schools unite over support for Uvalde

DALLAS — Social media is often the most divided place, but on Tuesday it might have been the most united. A high school band in Bandera posted a clip of members in maroon playing Uvalde’s fight song. A mom in the same color in Garland tweeted video of...
UVALDE, TX
WFAA

South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81

DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
DALLAS, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]

Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORSON, JACK BRAD JR; W/M; POB: ELKHART IN; AGE: 54; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Poll: Dallas Favors One-Stop Shop for Homeless, Vagrants

Nearly two-thirds of respondents in a poll conducted by The Dallas Express said they support limiting the homeless and vagrant population to a specific area where services are offered rather than allowing them to roam the city. By a large majority — 65 versus 35% — respondents agreed with the...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite to host 9/11 Memorial at Freedom Park

The City of Mesquite invites the public to attend a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Mesquite Freedom Park, 1527 N. Galloway Ave. The event will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 11. The program will include The Mesquite Police and Fire Honor Guards and Mesquite Fire Department Pipe and Drum Core.
MESQUITE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Runners Share Safety Tips After Death of Tennesse Woman

The man accused of kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher,34, in Memphis, Tenn. appeared before a judge on Wednesday. Fletcher, a mom of two, wife and teacher was going for a 4 a.m. run last Friday when she was abducted. "It's devastating to the running community," said Ashley, a runner on...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Labor Day Holiday See More Drivers on Texas Roads

It's been a busy labor day weekend on the roads. According to AAA, most Americans who are traveling for holiday are driving. The number of people on the road this Labor Day surpasses other years, possibly because of falling gas prices and ongoing issues with air travel. But with so...
TEXAS STATE
checkoutdfw.com

Museums, parks and entertainment: 7 free things you should do in DFW

The DFW Metroplex is not only home to lots of fun things to do but also many that are free. We have compiled a list of the best free things to do in DFW. The Dallas Museum of Art is one of the Top 10 largest art museums in the country and it features completely free admission. The museum holds over 24,000 pieces of art that span over a 5,000 year period. The Dallas Museum of Art is located at 1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, and they are open from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and closed on Mondays.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
PLANO, TX
WFAA

High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

DALLAS — Two weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads determined to make a difference, keep kids safe

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — At almost any school in Cedar Hill ISD, you may find men patrolling the halls. The men aren't teachers or staff, but have been given clearance to be on campus because of their devotion to help ensure students are safe and secure. "they know there's a dad behind that logo that cares about them and is there for them in whatever capacity a dad can be," John Mays, the president of Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads, said. "Not just dads to their own kids, but spreading that dad likeness to kids who may not have that...
CEDAR HILL, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Loyalty Propels Construction Business After Tragedy

Renaissance Precast co-founder aims to build on late husband’s legacy. Melissa and Russell Rieman started Renaissance Precast, a cast stone business, nearly 20 years ago. Russell died in March after five months in the hospital, but Melissa, a busy community volunteer, is working to keep the business and his legacy going.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
fwtx.com

Fort Worth Elvis Impersonator Is Crowned the King

Our very own Elvis Presley look-alike crooner won the ultimate prize in Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition in Memphis, Tennessee. For his first prize, Fort Worth native Victor Trevino Jr. won just short of $20,000, recognition from Elvis Presley Enterprises, and a contract to perform with the company. The competition’s criteria included vocals, style, stage presence, and overall performance.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Bad Bunny, a Chocolate Festival, and ‘The Queen of Mariachi’

From chocolate festivals to a special moon festival tea experience, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend. Puerto Rican rapper, Benito Antonio Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny), is stopping at AT&T Stadium on Friday night on his “World’s Hottest Tour.” Known for hits like “Yonaguni” and “Dakiti,” the Latin rapper is popular for his reggaeton music — a style of music that originated in Puerto Rico in the 1990s. Alesso will also perform. Tickets are available here.
DALLAS, TX
Kristina Rowe - Just Me in Big D

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the celebrity chef kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
TEXAS STATE

