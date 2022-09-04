Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bishop T.D. Jakes Gave His Most Controversial Messages This YearTom HandyDallas, TX
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Texas this monthKristen WaltersFrisco, TX
Texas City Council Member Fights Back Against Property Tax IncreasesTaxBuzzFort Worth, TX
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More ProblemsTom HandyTexas State
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Related
Texas schools unite over support for Uvalde
DALLAS — Social media is often the most divided place, but on Tuesday it might have been the most united. A high school band in Bandera posted a clip of members in maroon playing Uvalde’s fight song. A mom in the same color in Garland tweeted video of...
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81
DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORSON, JACK BRAD JR; W/M; POB: ELKHART IN; AGE: 54; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX;...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dallasexpress.com
Poll: Dallas Favors One-Stop Shop for Homeless, Vagrants
Nearly two-thirds of respondents in a poll conducted by The Dallas Express said they support limiting the homeless and vagrant population to a specific area where services are offered rather than allowing them to roam the city. By a large majority — 65 versus 35% — respondents agreed with the...
Study says this Texas city is one of the worst cities to retire in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Throughout our lives, we will put in thousands of hours of work in the hopes of one day being able to retire. That’s why it’s smart to plan your retirement early, so all those years don’t go to waste. One of the biggest...
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite to host 9/11 Memorial at Freedom Park
The City of Mesquite invites the public to attend a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Mesquite Freedom Park, 1527 N. Galloway Ave. The event will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 11. The program will include The Mesquite Police and Fire Honor Guards and Mesquite Fire Department Pipe and Drum Core.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Runners Share Safety Tips After Death of Tennesse Woman
The man accused of kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher,34, in Memphis, Tenn. appeared before a judge on Wednesday. Fletcher, a mom of two, wife and teacher was going for a 4 a.m. run last Friday when she was abducted. "It's devastating to the running community," said Ashley, a runner on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PadSplit Enters Short-Term Rental Mix Offering Furnished Rooms at Weekly Rates
As the debate over short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods rages on in Dallas, another room-sharing platform has entered the mix but doesn’t appear to have much traction locally. Hundreds of Dallas-Fort Worth properties are featured on short-term rental sites like Airbnb and Vrbo, and we’ve talked to several readers...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Labor Day Holiday See More Drivers on Texas Roads
It's been a busy labor day weekend on the roads. According to AAA, most Americans who are traveling for holiday are driving. The number of people on the road this Labor Day surpasses other years, possibly because of falling gas prices and ongoing issues with air travel. But with so...
checkoutdfw.com
Museums, parks and entertainment: 7 free things you should do in DFW
The DFW Metroplex is not only home to lots of fun things to do but also many that are free. We have compiled a list of the best free things to do in DFW. The Dallas Museum of Art is one of the Top 10 largest art museums in the country and it features completely free admission. The museum holds over 24,000 pieces of art that span over a 5,000 year period. The Dallas Museum of Art is located at 1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, and they are open from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and closed on Mondays.
North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
WFAA
High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week
DALLAS — Two weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads determined to make a difference, keep kids safe
CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — At almost any school in Cedar Hill ISD, you may find men patrolling the halls. The men aren't teachers or staff, but have been given clearance to be on campus because of their devotion to help ensure students are safe and secure. "they know there's a dad behind that logo that cares about them and is there for them in whatever capacity a dad can be," John Mays, the president of Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads, said. "Not just dads to their own kids, but spreading that dad likeness to kids who may not have that...
peoplenewspapers.com
Loyalty Propels Construction Business After Tragedy
Renaissance Precast co-founder aims to build on late husband’s legacy. Melissa and Russell Rieman started Renaissance Precast, a cast stone business, nearly 20 years ago. Russell died in March after five months in the hospital, but Melissa, a busy community volunteer, is working to keep the business and his legacy going.
fwtx.com
Fort Worth Elvis Impersonator Is Crowned the King
Our very own Elvis Presley look-alike crooner won the ultimate prize in Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition in Memphis, Tennessee. For his first prize, Fort Worth native Victor Trevino Jr. won just short of $20,000, recognition from Elvis Presley Enterprises, and a contract to perform with the company. The competition’s criteria included vocals, style, stage presence, and overall performance.
papercitymag.com
The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Bad Bunny, a Chocolate Festival, and ‘The Queen of Mariachi’
From chocolate festivals to a special moon festival tea experience, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend. Puerto Rican rapper, Benito Antonio Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny), is stopping at AT&T Stadium on Friday night on his “World’s Hottest Tour.” Known for hits like “Yonaguni” and “Dakiti,” the Latin rapper is popular for his reggaeton music — a style of music that originated in Puerto Rico in the 1990s. Alesso will also perform. Tickets are available here.
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the celebrity chef kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
Comments / 0