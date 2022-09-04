PHOTOS: Historic pics of Veterans Memorial Pool in Walla Walla from 1953 to 1971

Read full article on original website
Related
KEPR
Thunderbird Motel demolition almost complete
Pasco Wash. — The Thunderbird Motel, a longtime hotspot for crime in the Tri-Cities, is no more. The infamous Pasco hotel went up for sale earlier this year for $1,200,000, and is now demolished. City planners are hoping to turn the old grounds into parking space for the downtown...
pdxmonthly.com
More than Wine and Onions in Eastern Washington’s Wine Country
Find beer, cider, gelato, cheesemakers, and an inexplicable aviary (but no octopus mural, RIP) on a weekend trip to Walla Walla. The concentration of tasting rooms in Walla Walla, the epicenter of eastern Washington's wine country, means Main Street downtown provides some of the best people watching anywhere in the Northwest. On weekend afternoons, you can sip an iced coffee, enjoy a pastry, or have your own wine tasting at a sidewalk table while watching progressively more intoxicated groups of tourists dodge college students on bikes.
nbcrightnow.com
Longtime business owner, philanthropist turns 90
George Dress, owner of Ranch and Home and longtime, local philanthropist turned 90 on Monday. He celebrated at his store with a surprise visit from the Southridge and Chiawana cheer teams.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
PHOTOS: Children head back to school in Touchet
As school kids trundled off Wednesday, Sept. 7, to their first day of the new school year in Touchet, a small community just west of Walla Walla, most desks were filled in the Walla Walla Valley. Touchet was one of the last districts to return to class for the 2022-2023 year. Here are some scenes from that first day back at school!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wood horse in Pendleton revives golden memories of carousels
PENDLETON — Cher Mulhearn and her husband recently moved to Pendleton and brought with them a piece of Americana — a carousel horse.
nbcrightnow.com
Annual Sausage Fest and Chicken Dance competition returns
RICHLAND, Wash. — The third largest gathering in the Tri-Cities, Sausage Fest, is returning to full festivities in 2022, with the Chicken Dance competition on September 15 and Sausage Fest on September 16 and 17. The event was canceled and adapted into a drive-thru in previous years, but is back to normal with games, food booths, a beer garden and live music.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man injured in machinery accident
WAITSBURG – City of Walla Walla paramedics and personnel from Walla Walla County Fire District Number 8 responded Friday night to the 300 block of Hooper Road in Waitsburg for a report of a man caught in a sawmill. According to authorities, the incident at 6:49 p.m. involved non-commercialized...
Tri-Cities priest with ties to Kennewick and Pasco churches arrested on suspicion of rape
The incident happened just weeks before he was set to leave the country on a months-long study trip.
IN THIS ARTICLE
elkhornmediagroup.com
PPD is busy over the holiday weekend
PENDLETON – The Pendleton Police Department responded to 294 calls for service. over the Labor Day weekend. Chief Chuck Byram said that two of the most potentially. serious incidents did not result in what could have been tragic injuries. A motorist drove through the glass double doors at the...
‘Just glad it wasn’t worse:’ Kennewick woman reacts after car crashes into home
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Shelley Beauchamp said she was at a friend’s house late Monday when she got the call from a neighbor—a car had hit her house and caught on fire. She said when her youngest son came home and saw the damage, something they both noticed instantly were the two untouched memorial markings for Beauchamp’s late sons. “I think...
KEPR
Camping trailer catches fire; flames spread to median along I-182
RICHLAND, Wash. — Fire crews are mopping up after a vehicle fire turned into a small brush fire along I-182 in Richland. Wednesday afternoon, firefighters and WSP responded to a camping trailer fire in the eastbound lanes of I-182 near the Vantage Exit (MP 4). Trooper Chris Thorson said...
Get a look inside CBC’s $35 million recreation center in Pasco. Students paid for it
The new rec center is set to reshape the way Columbia Basin College students spend their free time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Kennewick Ice Cream Shop Will Soon Be Scooping Up Amazing Flavors
Kennewick's Newest Ice Cream Shop Is Looking At October Opening. There's a new ice cream shop coming to Kennewick and we're pretty excited about it. Sweet Onion Is One Of The Unusual Flavors You'll Find At What's The Scoop. The owners of Poutine Eh? are gearing up for a new...
ifiberone.com
Former Ellensburg priest arrested for rape
ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape. According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
nwpb.org
Washington Wine Industry: Breaking Ground
The multi-billion dollar wine industry in Washington state would not be what it is today without the field workers. The storytelling program Breaking Ground captures the stories about growers and winemakers and also the field workers. Seven Hills Walla Walla. Walking in the Seven Hills Vineyard on a hot summer...
Toxic algae persists at popular Walla Walla wildlife refuge
WALLA WALLA – A large area of a popular wildlife refuge remain closed after testing found elevated levels of toxic algae, according to Walla Walla health officials. Back in August, the Walla Walla Department of Community Health (DCH) said it was notified by the Department of Ecology that Cyanobacteria, known as blue-green algae, was found at McNary National Wildlife Refuge.
The scoop on a new Tri-Cities ice cream shop + beer taphouse in Pasco
A new truck stop and travel center also has opened.
nbcrightnow.com
Crash slows traffic on I-182 in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is currently at the scene of a crash at I-182 and 20th Avenue in Pasco. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the two car collision resulted in minor injuries. Drivers travelling in that direction should expect delays.
Umatilla Planning Commission approves permit for Project PATH
The project to create and operate a facility in Umatilla to help take on local homelessness took another step forward. The Umatilla Planning Committee on Aug. 23 held a public hearing to consider the application for a conditional use permit for Project Path, or Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing. Senior Planner Jacob Foutz said the vote for the permit was unanimous, and the appeal period ended Sunday, Sept. 4.
No vehicle occupants found at the site of fiery crash
RICHLAND, Wash. — First responders were on scene for a car fire shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. Emergency agencies, including Richland Police Department, were dispatched to Leslie Road for a report of a crash. A Ford F-150 pickup had overturned and was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly put out by Richland Fire...
Comments / 0