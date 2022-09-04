Are front license plates required for all cars in California — even Teslas? Here’s the law

Read full article on original website
California’s power grid withstood the heat. So why did six cities have rolling blackouts?
Lodi and five other Northern California cities imposed rolling blackouts Tuesday night — even though the manager of the state’s power grid said it didn’t order them to conduct the rotating outages. The rolling blackouts in Lodi and elsewhere resulted from a communication breakdown between the grid...
Map shows California’s current drought status as record heat bakes the region
Record-breaking temperatures are scorching California, baking an already dry region. On Tuesday, downtown Sacramento broke an almost century old record with an all-time high temperature of 116 degrees. Throughout California, power grids are straining as energy usage soars, teetering towards potential blackouts. Heat waves are known for worsening drought conditions....
A day after Newsom signed California’s fast food law, opponents began trying to block it.
One day after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law that intended to increase wages for fast food workers, opponents began attempts to block it and let voters decide its fate in 2024. A request to overturn Assembly Bill 257 with a referendum was filed with California Attorney General Rob...
Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails
Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
CA blackout threat grows as Stage 3 emergency declared. SMUD begs customers to conserve
With temperatures soaring and electricity supplies dwindling, California’s power grid teetered at the very brink of rolling blackouts Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, SMUD issued its own warning to the Sacramento region that blackouts could hit the area for the first time in 20 years, and urged customers to raise their thermostats to 82 degrees late in the afternoon.
80-year-old vanishes in Utah national park after he leaves shuttle bus, rangers say
An 80-year-old man has been missing in a Utah national park for days, rangers said. Bill Thorpe was visiting Bryce Canyon National Park on Thursday, Sept. 1, when he vanished, park officials said. He was last seen getting off the park’s shuttle bus at Bryce Point at about 3 p.m.
Here’s what you should do if you lose power during the California heat wave
California’s unrelenting heat wave is broiling the region and straining the power grid, with rolling blackouts possible Tuesday. The California Independent System Operator, a nonprofit that oversees most of the state’s power grid, issued an emergency energy alert Tuesday, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The alert urges residents to use less electricity to prevent rotating power outages. The Sacramento Municipal Utility District also sent out the same notification to customers Tuesday.
Hurricane might send rain and thunderstorms to SLO County
In the latest example of weather whiplash, San Luis Obispo County could go from days of near record-breaking heat to thunderstorms by the end of the week. That’s thanks to Hurricane Kay, which is expected to travel up the Baja California peninsula at the end of the week, bringing with it “a big slug of monsoon moisture moving up the coastline,” according to meteorologist John Lindsey.
