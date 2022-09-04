Read full article on original website
Chronicle
$50,000 Arrest Warrant Issued for Man Accused of Punching Man in Face at Toledo Restaurant
A Lewis County Superior Court judge issued a $50,000 warrant Wednesday for the arrest of a man accused of fracturing a man’s orbital bone during an altercation at a Toledo restaurant in July. The defendant, Clint J. Eastman, 30, allegedly “blindsided” the victim, hitting him in the head above...
Burglary suspect arrested after police say over 30K stolen from Olympia businesses
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Olympia police said a suspect has been arrested after an estimated $33,000 worth of items were stolen from two downtown businesses. Police said they recovered clothing, items worn by the suspect during two burglaries, drugs, a 9 mm gun and two ballistic vests after obtaining a search warrant.
2 injured in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Auburn on Wednesday afternoon. Police were called at 2:23 p.m. to the 1600 block of 22nd Way Northeast for a report of shots fired at a home. When officers arrived, Kent police were already at the...
thejoltnews.com
Knife-wielding Olympia woman allegedly attacks passing couple
An Olympia woman was arrested after allegedly throwing knives at a couple and punching them as they were passing by walking their dogs. Felicia Lillian Peterson, 44, was arrested on Aug. 24 after a reported assault involving knives at an apartment complex on the 3200 block of Capital Mall Drive SW.
Chronicle
Homicide Victim Found Near Orting After Thurston County Teen's Disappearance Is Identified
A 51-year-old man found dead last week in his home about five miles east of Orting — allegedly killed by teenagers from Olympia — was identified Wednesday by the medical examiner. Daniel McCaw died of multiple gunshot and stab wounds, according to a news release from the Pierce...
q13fox.com
Auburn Police recover shotgun, meth from man driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat
AUBURN, Wash. - Police recovered a loaded shotgun and meth from a man who was spotted driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat last Thursday. According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), detectives conducting emphasis patrols in the north side of the city spotted a suspicious vehicle with invalid temporary permits pull into a fast-food drive-through. When detectives approached the vehicle, they learned that the car was reported stolen by the King County Sheriff’s Office.
Pierce County deputies warn Parkland encampment residents they could be arrested for trespassing
PARKLAND, Wash. — Pierce County deputies were dispatched to Parkland Wednesday to clear out a homeless encampment on 149th Street. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said 60 people in total were living there. Eight were arrested on outstanding warrants, and two were sent to the hospital for various medical conditions.
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
Chronicle
Sirens: Man Covered in Blood Makes Threats; Gas Pumps 'Used as Restroom': Suspicious Man on Hunt for 'Sandman'
• A subject was cited for stealing flowers from outside a residence in the 500 block of Northwest Prindle Street just after 8:55 a.m. on Sept. 2. • Power tools were reported stolen from the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Sept. 2. • Just...
Chronicle
Winlock Man Accused of Putting Meth on Muffin, Offering It to Drug Court Participant
A Winlock man participating in Lewis County Drug Court is facing felony charges for allegedly putting methamphetamine on a muffin and trying to feed it to another drug court participant in May. Drug Court administrators reported the incident to the Chehalis Police Department on May 6 after the alleged victim...
q13fox.com
Officers arrest more than 50 people accused of criminal activity at Bellevue Home Depot
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Police say they've arrested more than 50 people accused of shoplifting and criminal activity at and around a Home Depot store in Bellevue. According to Bellevue Police, officers have arrested dozens of people since January at the same location for crimes ranging from shoplifting to robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.
The Crime Blotter: Aberdeen Police search for armed and dangerous person of interest in shooting
Aberdeen Police say Sunday at 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting that had just occurred in the 300 block of East State Street. Aberdeen Officers arrived and found a 32-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers started providing emergency care while securing the area for...
Father claims Orting man’s ‘biker buddies’ pressured teen to rob victim before killing
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Olympia teen who went missing under "suspicious circumstances" before being arrested for allegedly killing a man was charged in Pierce County Superior Court as an adult on Sept. 6. Gabriel Davies, 16, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and two counts...
q13fox.com
Apparent road rage incident leads to shots fired, fiery crash in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Renton police are continuing their investigation after an apparent road rage incident led to shots fired and a fiery crash Monday evening. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Talbot/Carr Road at about 8:30 p.m. According to police, several people reported a shooting between multiple cars.
Tri-City Herald
Can WA juveniles be charged as adults? What law says as Gabriel Davies faces murder charges
A 16-year-old Olympia teenager, Gabriel Davies went missing last week, leading to a surprising turn of events. Davies, along with another 16-year-old boy, Justin Jiwoon Yoon, are now charged with murdering a 51-year-old man who knew Davies. The man was found dead from a gunshot wound, according to previous reporting by McClatchy.
q13fox.com
Two people shot at Auburn apartment complex, suspect in custody
Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting at an apartment complex. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
q13fox.com
Woman shot, killed in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. As officers searched the area, a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was...
Individual Threatening Self-Harm Safely Taken into Custody for Medical Evaluation Following Multi-Hour Standoff at Washington State Capitol
OLYMPIA - On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, an individual was safely taken into custody for medical evaluation following a multi-hour standoff at the Washington State Capitol building. According to a release from the Washington State Patrol, the WSP Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was able to safely resolve a...
Man injured in Aberdeen shooting; person of interest arrested
Aberdeen police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday evening. According to police, around 5 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 300 block of East State Street. When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Officers treated the man before Aberdeen Fire Medic...
Chronicle
Former Onalaska PTSA Treasurer Accused of Embezzling $18,000 Pleads Guilty to Theft Charges
The former treasurer of the Onalaska Loggers Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) accused of embezzling over $18,000 from the association pleaded guilty Friday to theft charges in Lewis County Superior Court. Sara Beth Miller, 40, of Onalaska, was charged with first-degree theft and first-degree identity theft in November 2021 following...
