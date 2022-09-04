ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks documentary

By Olafimihan Oshin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RtbbE_0hhmZ2Y100

Former President Obama won an Emmy Award on Saturday for his work narrating a national parks documentary series.

The Television Academy announced that Obama won the “outstanding narrator” Emmy for an episode of the Netflix series “Our Great National Parks.”

Other prominent nominees for the award this year were basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, actress Lupita Nyong’o and English broadcaster David Attenborough.

Obama was nominated for an Emmy in July for his role in the five-part documentary series.

“Our Great National Parks” promised “wonder, humor, and optimism as each episode tells the story of a national park through the lives of its wildest residents — both big and exceptionally small — and explores our changing relationship with wilderness,” producers said in promoting the series.

Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, co-created the series for their production company, Higher Ground Productions, which also fetched seven Emmy nominations in 2020 for its work on the “American Factory” and “Becoming” documentaries.

The former commander in chief has also received multiple Grammy awards for his audiobook reading work on his two published memoirs.

Former President Eisenhower won a special Emmy Award in 1956.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

raw pie
3d ago

Still winning greatest of all times, someone trump could learn from if he used his head for anything other than orange hair styles,

Fred Sanford
3d ago

OMuslim wouldn’t have Won anything if he wasn’t a person of color. Just go away and take Hilary with you. 🇺🇸🇺🇸

edoggie
3d ago

Wow... How did I miss this? Obama is an incredible speaker. Now I have to see if he can beat Oprah, and David Attenborough on narrating. Oprah's Life/Planet Earth narrating work was amazing on that series for those of you who like nature/animal documentaries.

The Hill

Ex-president on ‘stunning’ Michelle Obama portrait: Artist captured ‘fact that she is fine’

Former President Obama quipped that former first lady Michelle Obama’s official portrait captured her looking “fine” during an unveiling at the White House on Wednesday. “I want to thank [artist] Sharon Sprung for capturing everything I love about Michelle. Her grace, her intelligence, and the fact that she is fine,” Obama said during the unveiling of the portraits in the East Room, prompting loud applause and claps from the audience.
POTUS
wegotthiscovered.com

Cate Blanchett’s new movie is sitting at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes

Acting icon Cate Blanchett’s latest foray into film looks to be a hit with it getting outrageous reception from critics and audiences alike. Tár sees Blanchett star as a renowned conductor of classical music who is considered one of the greatest in the world and becomes the first woman to conduct a big German orchestra. The chameleonic actress is clearly back on her awards season trail, with the film getting glowing reviews.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Conners’ Star Michael Fishman Addresses Series Exit: ‘I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning’

Michael Fishman has released a statement regarding his departure from ABC’s “The Conners” ahead of the show’s fifth season. “It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner,” Fishman said in a statement to People. “It’s every actors dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics.” “While I wholeheartedly will miss Friday night tapings in front of our loyal audiences, alongside our amazing cast and crew, I am excited for the opportunities coming in the next chapter of my career,” he continued. “While I was told I would not be returning for season 5,...
TV & VIDEOS
