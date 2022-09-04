Read full article on original website
25 photos showing that Kohl's is a mess right now
Kohl's is only days removed from an earnings day disaster. The struggling mid-tier department store saw second quarter same-store sales tank 7.7% as middle-income consumers pulled back on discretionary purchases as inflation remains elevated. Gross profit margins plunged 290 basis points from a year ago. Inventory ballooned 48% from a year ago.
Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle
Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
Amazon Return Pallets Are Often Sold Wholesale — Here's How You Can Buy Them
As a business, Amazon has become synonymous with convenience and ease. You get the goods you ordered in a matter of days, no matter where you are, and if those goods turn out not to work as you had expected they would, you can often return them. According to some statistics, as much as 30 percent of the orders purchased through Amazon are eventually returned, but what happens to all that merchandise once it comes back?
Amazon Has a Hidden Page Packed with Furniture Deals as Steep as 73% Off
Furniture updates can make a massive impact on your home and how much you enjoy spending time there. But, refreshing your furnishings is also a notoriously spendy process, and many people often put it off because it's hard to find great pieces on a budget. Well, Amazon is making it...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Blue' At Walmart
Though it may be rare, the words "code blue" coming out of the intercom at Walmart are not unheard of and it seems that it's the type of alert that has the potential to close down business and dismiss the staff for the day, per one Redditors experience. Walmart uses...
Walmart Caught ‘Scamming’ Customers In New Viral Video–We Can’t Believe This!
When you think of low prices and incredible deals, Walmart is likely one of the first stores that pops into your head. The corporation is well-known for their practically unbeatable price tags—but now, one TikTok user is making claims that the store...
The Cool Item You Did Not Know You Can Order at McDonald's That You Will Never See on the Menu
It only seems right, especially in this heat. And it will save you money and time. But before you drive there, here's what you need to know. (Los Angeles, CA) - Did you know there are other items you can order at the McDonald's drive-thru besides your favorite burger and fries?
Coca-Cola Is Releasing Another New Flavor and Apparently, It Tastes Just Like “Dreams”
Whenever I am asked to choose my favorite soda, the answer is — always, without a doubt — Coca-Cola. Just like how I crave french fries every time I see the golden arches, show me an ice-cold can of Coca-Cola with all that beautiful condensation on the outside, and watch me fall in love at first sight.
I’m a Walmart insider – the secret code employees won’t tell you that will show you if you’re really getting a good deal
STORES like Walmart and Costco are known for having some decent bargains, but there's a way to find out exactly how good. Experts have revealed the handy pricing hack that allows you to find out if a product is due for a markdown. According to the experts at Tip Hero,...
Bags of cash, a diamond-encrusted Rolex and 18-carat Cartier bracelets: See the incredible haul of luxury goods seized by cops as they lock up items valued at more than $600million
Luxury cars, high-end jewellery and countless stacks of cash make up just some of the $600million worth of items seized by police over the past three years. The AFP-led Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce have restrained $380million worth of homes and commercial properties from those breaking the law since February 2020.
I’m a coin expert – one simple trick to find valuable pennies which could be worth $100s
THE penny has been a staple of US currency since one-cent coins were first minted in 1972. Most pennies have a distinct bronze color, despite the fact that the coins are primarily made of copper and zinc. For a short time during World War II, however, the US decided to...
6 Carbonated Drinks Doctors Say No One Should Be Buying Anymore Because They’re 'Damaging To Your Health'
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 31, 2021. Most of us know that we should be drinking water in lieu of fruit juices and soda, but many don’t know the nuances, health-wise, between all the carbonated drinks on the market. “Sodas contain many...
Cookie recall: Check your pantry for these cookies because they might be contaminated
If you purchased Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies from Target, you should know there’s a recall for certain lots. That’s because the cookies might be contaminated with pieces of metal, which can lead to injuries if you eat any. Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies recall. D....
What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals
You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
These Upcoming McDonald’s Deals Are Too Good To Pass Up
Don’t you just wish summer could last forever? The fun vacations, warm weather, sunny days, and not-so-busy moments at home are just too good to let go. With Fall fast approaching, it also leads to an eventful time of the year: Back-To-School s...
Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer
Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
Gang of seven thieves calmly walk out of Lululemon in NYC with $30k worth of goods while security does NOTHING - as high-end stores in SoHo and West Village come under siege from looters
New York City's high-end stores have become a target for looters as a gang of thieves stole $30,000 worth of clothing from upmarket sportwear brand Lululemon while a security guard stood by. Seven thieves, believed to be aged from 30 to 50-years-old, entered the store on 14th Street and 9th...
Burger King Is Discontinuing This Popular Value Meal—Say It Ain’t So!
We have bad news to fans of Burger King‘s $5 Your Way Meal: your favorite value menu deal is now going to cost you a dollar more. But don’t get too upset! There’s some slightly good news, too: there will be more food involved, if that counts for anything.
10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree
In tough times like these when inflation is worrisomely high and a recession could be on the horizon, consumers flock to retailers that promise the best prices. Naturally, stores like Dollar Tree...
I’m a McDonald’s worker – how to get a McChicken for just $1 but you need to act quick
EVERYONE loves a deal - and no one knows that better than McDonald's staff, especially as the cost of dining out continues to soar. The Golden Arches is helping to alleviate the costly back-to-school crunch by rolling out some deals on fan favorites, including its McChicken - but you've got to act fast.
