ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 29

Kirsten Kovach
3d ago

Child that we're taken away from a parent because of neglect , drugs,alcohol, and abuse.Parent should pay the child support .

Reply(3)
31
Nancy Ellyson
3d ago

why give them away out. Well the children might be better off. in some cases. but you better have a Good. Home, and not a bad replacement. CHILDREN NEED TO BE SAFE, THEY NEED DISCIPLINE OR CONSEQUENCES TEACH HIM RIGHT FROM WRONG WITHOUT ABUSING THEM

Reply
11
Pat Waweni
3d ago

Foster care is to protect children NOT punish parents. If kids are taken it is the job of the foster care system to try and reunite families. The goal is to support the parents to get back on their feet so they can start raising their kids again. Squeezing a few dimes out of some troubled parents is stupid when you put it up against the real dollars we will have to pay to keep that kid in foster care.

Reply(4)
12
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Home Care
Big Country News

Individual Threatening Self-Harm Safely Taken into Custody for Medical Evaluation Following Multi-Hour Standoff at Washington State Capitol

OLYMPIA - On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, an individual was safely taken into custody for medical evaluation following a multi-hour standoff at the Washington State Capitol building. According to a release from the Washington State Patrol, the WSP Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was able to safely resolve a...
OLYMPIA, WA
ABC4

WATCH: 9 y/o Utahn walks out of hospital after days on life support

UTAH (ABC4) – Nine-year-old Paxton, a Utah native, walked out of the hospital on his own Sept. 1 after having been in extremely critical condition following a serious drowning incident. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to reports of a vehicle that had become submerged in Smith and Morehouse Reservoir with three children inside […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy