a day after California said this about electric vehicles, the govt told it's residents not to charge their electric cars due to the grids not being able to handle it. comedy at its highest
Climate change is the biggest scam ever - the USA without China Russia all of Africa expected to decrease entire world temperature by allowing government to takeover everything energy stop using oil and coal and eat bugs and plant meat - the most processed non local food source in the world - you must be a brainwashed idiot to believe it
"New Jersey must follow California lead and go all electric by 2035" -- Headline NOCalifornia's electric gird cannot handle demand now.California has mismanaged land use. California has mismanaged water use. Yet these so called " progressives " say " WE" must follow California's lead?No thank you.
Related
Dispensary Cannabis Problems of NJ Operators Underreported
New Jersey aims to change how commuters are taxed
NYC congestion pricing overwhelmingly opposed in public comments, N.J. congressman says
California Declares Grid Emergency As Power Use Nears 5-Year High
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Jersey Is Not Affordable & I Have The Shocking Numbers To Prove It
NJ lawmaker calls new COVID sanitization rules total lunacy
NJ towns where people are more (and less) likely to cheat on you
'Highest demand ever': California could break record for energy demand this week
IN THIS ARTICLE
Assemblyman DePhillips: Government-controlled prescription prices won’t save New Jersey patients money
Major Increase in Heating Costs Coming in New York State
What is New Jersey’s deepest lake?
Everyone’s NJ drivers license needs to be suspended (Opinion)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Nation's Largest Wind Farm: Planned in Wyoming, Built for California
N.J. river added to list of Superfund sites. The state has most polluted sites in the nation.
Yes, shut down bad charter schools. But why is Murphy strangling the best ones? | Editorial
Most citizen complaints against N.J. cops go nowhere, newly released data shows
N.J. school bus driver shortage continues, even as districts offer $35 an hour
Federal judge rules HIV prevention drug shouldn’t be part of required health coverage
Deadline looming for seniors to apply for N.J. property tax reduction
HUD publishes 2023 fair market rents, new calculations increase rental subsidies up to 13% in New Jersey
NJ.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 120