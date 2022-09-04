ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Richard PanKanin
3d ago

a day after California said this about electric vehicles, the govt told it's residents not to charge their electric cars due to the grids not being able to handle it. comedy at its highest

Diane007
4d ago

Climate change is the biggest scam ever - the USA without China Russia all of Africa expected to decrease entire world temperature by allowing government to takeover everything energy stop using oil and coal and eat bugs and plant meat - the most processed non local food source in the world - you must be a brainwashed idiot to believe it

Eagles don't flock
4d ago

"New Jersey must follow California lead and go all electric by 2035" -- Headline NOCalifornia's electric gird cannot handle demand now.California has mismanaged land use. California has mismanaged water use. Yet these so called " progressives " say " WE" must follow California's lead?No thank you.

Related
headynj.com

Dispensary Cannabis Problems of NJ Operators Underreported

According to Bloomberg.com, moldy dispensary cannabis and other problems in seven of the 12 companies operating 27 dispensaries have been underreported in New Jersey. While several cannabis companies have been approved for the New Jersey medical and adult-use cannabis markets, none of them are open yet. Documents obtained by Bloomberg...
ELIZABETH, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ lawmaker calls new COVID sanitization rules total lunacy

When the pandemic first began in 2020, there was a fear COVID was being transmitted by touch. While many Garden State residents were constantly sanitizing their hands and wiping down items they bought in the supermarket, the New Jersey Legislature passed a measure, S2479 and A4131, that established sanitization guidelines for hotels and motels, requiring room surfaces to be cleaned and sheets to be changed and washed every day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
92.7 WOBM

NJ towns where people are more (and less) likely to cheat on you

When you think about dating someone from New Jersey, what kind of person comes to mind? It’s either a family-oriented, loving and loyal person or a quick-talking, shady kind of character that’s bound to cheat. Obviously, those two types of individuals can be lurking in any city in the country. That’s why I think that what I’m about to tell you is so interesting.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
96.1 The Breeze

Major Increase in Heating Costs Coming in New York State

Don't you think this is getting a little ridiculous? National Grid acknowledged potential increases in price for this year. How many months do you think that people in Buffalo "need" their heating system? Probably about 5 months or so, right? From November to about March, Western New Yorkers really rely on their HVAC.
BUFFALO, NY
Beach Radio

What is New Jersey’s deepest lake?

With an entire ocean at our doorstep and 120 miles of Atlantic coastline, most attention to watersports is focused on "the shore". New Jersey is also home to many lakes and ponds that provide plenty of activity and pleasure for hundreds of thousands of people in the Garden State. There are about 1,700 lakes in our state.
TRAVEL
NJ.com

N.J. river added to list of Superfund sites. The state has most polluted sites in the nation.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday designated the Lower Hackensack River as New Jersey’s 115th Superfund site, more than any other state. The location in Bergen and Hudson Counties was one of five sites added to the list of hazardous waste sites needing cleanup. President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law and his climate change and health care law restored taxes on oil and chemical companies to help fund the work.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Most citizen complaints against N.J. cops go nowhere, newly released data shows

Investigations conducted by internal affairs units in New Jersey police departments routinely stretch on for months, rarely result in conclusive findings when citizens complain and disproportionately target minority officers, newly released data shows. The massive trove of officer discipline data, made public by the state Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NJ.com

N.J. school bus driver shortage continues, even as districts offer $35 an hour

Despite boosting pay and medical benefits, the Wayne school district started classes this week without a full roster of bus drivers. Wayne is offering a starting salary of $29 to $31 per hour — up from $26 to $28 to per hour a year ago — and recently added full individual medical benefits during the first year of employment, Superintendent Mark Toback said. But the K-12 district is still short drivers.
WAYNE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

HUD publishes 2023 fair market rents, new calculations increase rental subsidies up to 13% in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Wednesday published Fair Market Rents (FMRs) for Fiscal Year 2023. FMRs, published annually, are an estimate of the amount of money that would cover gross rents (rent and utility expenses) on 40 percent of the rental housing units in an area. Nationally, FMRs will increase by an average of approximately 10 percent, enabling more households with housing vouchers to access affordable, stable housing.
HOUSE RENT
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

