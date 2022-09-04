Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
After slump, Ferry County attempts to regain lost population in 2020 census
REPUBLIC — After decades of sustained growth, Ferry County was one of only two counties in Washington state to lose population in the 2020 census. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, however, it is on course to reverse that trend. Between 2010 and 2020, the rural county in north central Washington’s...
Yakima Herald Republic
Water Woes Mississippi
Students return to campus amid water crisis in Jackson. Students in Mississippi’s capital were able to return to class for the first time in a week with assurances that the toilets in sinks in their buildings would finally work. Jackson remained under a boil water advisory, but officials said the drop in water pressure that had brought the system to near collapse appeared to be resolved. An employee at Jackson Public Schools’ central office confirmed over the phone Tuesday that schools have re-opened. The school district says it has checked water pressure at each school and found that nearly all are suitable for students and staff to return.
Yakima Herald Republic
Local officials cautiously optimistic as elk season begins
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s district biologist expects a moderate increase in successful elk hunts this season after five years of relatively flat numbers. Surveys conducted last winter showed a startling increase of 3,000 animals, which would put the Yakima herd’s population well above its management objective...
Yakima Herald Republic
Tri-Cities priest arrested on suspicion of rape
A Tri-Cities priest has been arrested on suspicion of rape. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been serving at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Pasco since September 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
Phone call led to California deputy's surrender in slayings
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
Comments / 0