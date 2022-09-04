Read full article on original website
N.J. river added to list of Superfund sites. The state has most polluted sites in the nation.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday designated the Lower Hackensack River as New Jersey’s 115th Superfund site, more than any other state. The location in Bergen and Hudson Counties was one of five sites added to the list of hazardous waste sites needing cleanup. President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law and his climate change and health care law restored taxes on oil and chemical companies to help fund the work.
Palmer Friendly’s to close this week, but new concept in works for fans of restaurant
The Lehigh Valley is slated to lose another Friendly’s restaurant this week, but its franchise owner hopes to bring the eatery back at a different site with a new concept. Friendly’s, 3099 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, plans to shutter permanently after business hours on Wednesday. The restaurant has been at that location for more than two decades with current franchisee Bruce Stein taking over in 2018. DDM Restaurant Group, which Stein is affiliated with, acquired the Palmer location, as well as the site in Hanover Township, Lehigh County; and in Tannersville, Monroe County.
This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast
A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
Have an unwanted gun and need grocery money? Northampton County hosting buyback.
Northampton County is hosting a gun buyback next month, its first under District Attorney Terry Houck, his office announced. It’s no questions asked, so participants don’t have to live in the county. The county DA’s office is offering the program in an effort to reduce violence, in partnership...
Dispensary Cannabis Problems of NJ Operators Underreported
According to Bloomberg.com, moldy dispensary cannabis and other problems in seven of the 12 companies operating 27 dispensaries have been underreported in New Jersey. While several cannabis companies have been approved for the New Jersey medical and adult-use cannabis markets, none of them are open yet. Documents obtained by Bloomberg...
Fire department crews from NY and PA rescue injured and stranded kayaker
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PA – Fire Departments on both the New York and Pennsylvania sides of the Delaware River were dispatched for a search and rescue of an injured stranded kayaker early-on on the unseasonably cold Friday morning of September 2. According to information received directly from Greeley Fire and...
Volunteers needed to 'Pick up the Poconos'
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Litter can be seen just about everywhere on Main street in Stroudsburg, sometimes just steps away from a garbage can. The Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau is looking to do something about it with their annual litter cleanup, called "Pick up the Poconos." Kate Croll of Stroudsburg...
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 8/6/22-8/24/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
Eerie Easton Walking Tour Returns for Fall 2022 with Updates
Easton, PA – The Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society is pleased to announce the return of the popular Eerie Easton walking tours. Tours are on offer Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays September 23 through October 30, 2022. Walking tour guests will take a trip back in time to explore...
SEPTA train collides with SUV on tracks in Bucks County
A SEPTA train collided with an SUV on the tracks in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
Jersey City set to dole out $1.1 million in grants to two groups led by Hudson politicians
Organizations headed by two prominent Hudson County politicians would receive more than $1.1 million in grants from Jersey City under two resolutions expected to be approved at Thursday’s city council meeting. The city is prepared to give Team Walker, operated by Hudson County District 3 Commissioner Jerry Walker, $800,000...
Warren County corn maze benefits Tunnel to Towers Foundation
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Each fall, Donaldson Farms creates a new corn maze design in support of a charitable organization that makes a difference in the community and this year’s theme is “Tunnel to Towers.”. Donaldson Farms is dedicating its 9-acre corn maze this year...
Police seek teen who ran away from Northampton County home
ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who ran away from home. Justin Nunamacher, 16, was last seen Friday leaving his home on Oak Lane in Allen Township, Northampton County, police said in a news release Wednesday. He took off...
Development is devastating critical drain basin in Palmer. Township must act. | Opinion
Palmer Township’s proposed zoning ordinance meandered through five years of planning, eventually arriving at the public input stage of this tedious process. During this long-overdue revision of the township’s zoning ordinance, many opportunities to conserve open land were lost to the developers’ bulldozer blade. The rush to...
Amazon Fresh to Open in Revamped Montgomery County Shopping Center, Documents Show
A new Amazon Fresh grocery store is being planned for the Willow Grove Shopping Center, state filings show, as part of a multimillion-dollar overhaul taking place at the nearly 70-year-old Montgomery County retail complex, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Filings show Amazon Retail LLC has applied for a Pennsylvania liquor...
Mystery solved? Archaeologists dig into Morristown’s Acorn Hall
Three archeologists from Hunter Research in Trenton recently dug and screened two excavation units in a 13-by-20-foot plot next to Acorn Hall’s recently restored carriage house in search of an answer. Joshua Butchko, principal investigator and field boss at Hunter, explained the three-day process that mapped, photographed, excavated, and...
Phillipsburg councilmember introduces ordinance related to Howard Street development
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council heard more public comments Tuesday about the property at 170 Howard St., where a 300,000-square-foot cold storage facility is proposed. Commentors offered a mixed bag of support and dissention for the property’s development. The subject of the property's development was yet again...
N.J. school bus driver shortage continues, even as districts offer $35 an hour
Despite boosting pay and medical benefits, the Wayne school district started classes this week without a full roster of bus drivers. Wayne is offering a starting salary of $29 to $31 per hour — up from $26 to $28 to per hour a year ago — and recently added full individual medical benefits during the first year of employment, Superintendent Mark Toback said. But the K-12 district is still short drivers.
Alexandria Township Park Playground in Milford NJ
Alexandria Township Park Playground in Milford New Jersey is a pretty awesome playground tucked back in the park. The playground is fully fenced in so on your first glimpse of it, it’s hard to realize just how much fun is packed within that fencing. Step inside and you’ll find...
Fire Destroys West Milford Family's Home
A West Milford family expressed gratitude to firefighters who doused a Labor Day weekend blaze that blew through their home. A resident had to be treated for smoke inhalation following the fire, which ignited on the porch of the Echo Lane home Saturday afternoon, Sept. 3, responders said. "We can’t...
