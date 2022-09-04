ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in custody after stabbing at Quincy McDonald’s

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
QUINCY, Mass. — An investigation is underway after one person remains in serious condition following a Saturday afternoon stabbing in Quincy.

Police responded to the Mcdonald’s on Hancock Street just after 12 p.m. and located a man suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was placed in custody, and police say the victim and suspect know each other.

No further information has been released at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

