Yakima Herald Republic
Rental assistance fair is planned for Yakima County renters on Sept. 14
Yakima County residents will have another opportunity to get in-person help with applications for rental and utility assistance. A second Yakima County Rental Assistance Fair is planned 1-6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center, 1211 S. Seventh St. in Yakima, after more than 230 applications were processed at an August event, according to a news release.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Fire burns five acres along Yakima Greenway
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/8/22 6:30 a.m. The brush fire along the Yakima Greenway is now out. According to the Yakima Fire Department, crews remained on scene until about 3:30 a.m. monitoring hot spots. Firefighters were back in the area this morning to check for more hot spots. Overall the...
This Million Dollar Home in Yakima is Not Far and It’s Amazing
Have you been dreaming of owning an amazing million dollar home in Yakima that is not to far from the city? Living in the country yet not being too distant from the grocery store, schools, and other shopping places is the ideal life. If you have the kind of job or access to great credit, you could be moving into this amazing 4 bedroom, 4 bath home on Tieton Dr in Yakima.
Big Damage in El Porton Fire in Union Gap Sunday
Yakima Fire Department investigators say fire caused an estimated $1.8 million in damage to a popular local restaurant on Sunday. Investigators are back at the scene today searching for clues on what started the blaze at the El Porton restaurant at 2512 Main Street in Union Gap. Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 4:30 pm Sunday after a report of a fire in the roof.
nbcrightnow.com
El Porton restaurant in Union Gap burns
UNION GAP, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to a fire at the El Porton restaurant at 2512 Main Street in Union Gap around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, September, 4th. According to a YFD press release responding crews saw very heavy smoke coming from the restaurant and requested more resources.
ncwlife.com
Mayor washes Wenatchee's hands of annexation disputes with county
WENATCHEE — A dispute came to a head this week over land annexations from Chelan County into the city of Wenatchee. Mayor Frank Kuntz told Chelan County commissioners Tuesday the city will no longer accept petitions for annexation. Instead, landowners will be referred to the county to begin the process, which Kuntz suggested could be resolved with an interlocal agreement on each petition.
Yakima Herald Republic
City property near Kiwanis Park goes to developer to construct new duplex
A local developer has approval from Yakima City Council to develop a vacant property near Kiwanis Park into a duplex. Local property manager Doug Lemon submitted a proposal to build a duplex with four parking spaces on the vacant lot at 501 S. 12th St. The city is evaluating the...
kpq.com
State DNR Plans Land Transfer Of Property Near Wenatchee
The Washington Department of Natural Resources is planning to transfer some land it currently operates as a revenue source to other uses. There are 10 pieces of land it's proposing to transfer, including about 3,000 acres near Wenatchee known as the Upper Dry Gulch area. DNR Communications Specialist Kenny Ocker...
FOX 11 and 41
Unsheltered Homelessness is Still High in Yakima County
YAKIMA, WA – Sheltered homelessness in Yakima is almost at the same level as it was before the pandemic, but unsheltered homelessness in Yakima County is still high. According to the Yakima County Annual Point and Time Count Report in 2022 554 households were experiencing homelessness, which increased by 2% from the following year. 1 in 3 households was experiencing unsheltered homelessness.
Yakima Herald Republic
City Council appoints Aryn Masters to Yakima Municipal Court bench
Judge Pro Tem Aryn Masters is set to join the Yakima Municipal Court bench in January after approval Tuesday by the City Council. Masters is a defense attorney in Yakima County Superior Court and has served as judge pro tem in Yakima, Selah and Yakima County District Court. She’ll take over for Judge Susan Woodward, who retires Jan. 18.
Major Road Work on I-82 Starts Wednesday in Yakima
The major road work to preserve an 8-mile stretch of I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N. 1st Street starts on Wednesday. Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be making repairs to the Naches and Yakima River Bridge decks. The first 24-hour...
Yakima paramedics urge drivers to be cautious around I-82 bridge repair work
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — After a month-long delay, the Washington State Department of Transportation began repairs Wednesday on the Naches River and Yakima River bridges. The project doesn’t include a long detour for drivers, but it’s already slowing down traffic and causing delays for rush-hour commuters on I-82 westbound near the exit to Selah.
nbcrightnow.com
Cougar spotted in Yakima park
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:14 p.m. An update from Suncomm Communications says the cougar was not found by officers. Those in the area are asked to stay safe and alert. If you see the cougar, call 9-1-1 immediately. SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 10:47 a.m. A Cougar was spotted in Yakima's Randall Park...
ncwlife.com
Lake Wenatchee fires continue slow burn as work on perimeter continues
The Forest Service said today that its strategy of allowing the fires above Lake Wenatchee to slowly burn has been safe and effective. The White River and Irving Peak fires have burned a combined 4,540 acres since being started by lightning Aug. 11. Because of the difficult terrain involved with...
ncwlife.com
Woman dies in East Wenatchee house fire
Note: This story originally identified the site of the fire as a condominium. It has been corrected to identify it as a single-family home. An unidentified woman died in a house fire this morning in East Wenatchee. Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 responded at...
Yakima Herald Republic
Construction continues on project to improve fish passage, water storage at Cle Elum Lake
CLE ELUM LAKE — About 200,000 juvenile sockeye salmon swam through a flume over the top of the Cle Elum Dam in April and May this year, beginning their migration to the ocean through channels in the Yakima and Columbia river basins. The conditions at the water reservoir in...
nbcrightnow.com
0905 nonstop 1pm CGyakcougar
A cougar was spotted in Randall Park in Yakima. People in the area are advised to stay indoors and to keep pets and children inside.
nbcrightnow.com
YCFD 5 responds to Grandview house fire
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a residential structure fire in Grandview on Monday morning, September, 5th. At this time we are still waiting to hear back from YCFD 5 regarding information on this fire. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire closes I-182 in Richland near Vantage exit
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is currently on the scene of a trailer fire in an eastbound lane of I-182 in Richland, near the Vantage exit. One lane in each direction is currently blocked due to a small wildfire that was sparked in the median of the road. The...
