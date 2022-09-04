Read full article on original website
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Maize n Brew
Survey: Has Cade McNamara made his final start at Michigan?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. We are days away from J.J. McCarthy’s premiere as starting quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines....
Maize n Brew
Three key matchups ahead of Saturday’s game against Hawaii
The Michigan Wolverines take the field this Saturday for a Week 2 matchup against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Big House (8 p.m. EST, BTN). While there isn’t a ton of anticipation for this game from a competitive standpoint (the spread is currently Michigan -51.0), there is still plenty of buzz around the matchup with it being quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s first start in a Michigan uniform, along with other young players who are looking to build off of last week’s performances.
Maize n Brew
Mike Elston praises Eyabi Anoma: ‘A very high level, skilled player’
When it was announced Eyabi Anoma would transfer to Michigan two weeks into training camp, the reaction from Michigan Wolverines fans was hesitant, but hopeful. Though that hopefulness turned into full blown hype following Anoma’s debut performance, there was never anything but confidence at the graduate transfer’s arrival for defensive line coach Mike Elston.
Maize n Brew
How J.J. McCarthy’s added ‘monumental amounts’ to his game since last season
Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be making the first start of his career on Saturday night when Michigan takes on Hawaii at Michigan Stadium. The sophomore quarterback told the media on Tuesday night that he’s very confident heading into the game. “Right when I stepped here in the...
Maize n Brew
Michigan offers Ronnie Bell’s brother, 2023 ATH Kendrick Bell
On Tuesday evening, the Michigan Wolverines sent out an offer to a player they are probably quite familiar with — 2023 athlete Kendrick Bell, the brother of current wide receiver Ronnie Bell. Michigan is his only Power 5 offer to date. Sound familiar?. Not long after Kendrick got the...
Maize n Brew
Michigan moves into the top 5 in latest AP Poll
After taking down the Colorado State Rams in convincing fashion last Saturday at the Big House, the Michigan Wolverines jumped four spots to No. 4 overall in the latest Associated Press poll. Michigan is the second-highest ranked Big Ten team and is just behind Ohio State (No. 3). Michigan State...
Maize n Brew
J.J. McCarthy details plan of attack vs. Hawaii
When Michigan takes on Hawaii on Saturday night they’ll be as highly favored as it gets. Michigan is currently a 51.5-point favorite. Hawaii has had a rough go of it to start the year. They dropped their season opener to Vanderbilt 63-10 and lost to Western Kentucky last week 49-17.
Maize n Brew
How Michigan’s 2022 opponents did in Week 1
Well folks, we are through one week of action in the 2022 college football season. The Michigan Wolverines took care of business beating Colorado State handily, so let’s check out how the Wolverines’ other opponents in the 2022 season did in Week 1:. Week 2, Hawaii: 49-17 L...
Maize n Brew
How J.J. McCarthy’s speed impacts Michigan’s offense
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is really fast. The sophomore rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown in Michigan’s 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, while also going 4-for-4 throwing the ball for 30 yards. He has speed, and he has moves. McCarthy rushed for 124 and two touchdowns...
Maize n Brew
Analyzing Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy’s Week 1 performances
Week 1 of the Michigan Wolverines’ season has come and gone, and the debate for Cade McNamara or J.J. McCarthy to be the starting quarterback finally has some tape behind it. All offseason, we heard these two were playing the best football of their lives and have both earned...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Five-star DL eyeing Michigan visit this fall
With eight home games this season, Michigan has plenty of opportunities to host recruits for game days on campus. All the prospects talked about today are looking to get on campus to see Ann Arbor in person sooner rather than later. Five-star DL planning trip to Michigan. St. Ignatius (IL)...
Maize n Brew
Against Hawai’i, Roman Wilson gets the opportunity to represent home state
In the three prior matchups between the Michigan Wolverines and the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, there wasn’t a single Hawaii-born player donning the maize and blue. This Saturday, junior wide receiver Roman Wilson will change that. “I just feel so blessed,” Wilson said. “Growing up, I wouldn’t have expected...
