How EVs could change factory jobs in the Midwest

CNBC
Biden's climate change bill may produce your next job, and a half-million careers in all
The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to create 550,000 new jobs in industries producing renewable electricity, advocates say, more than doubling the size of the cleantech sector. Hiring has already picked up, according to companies in the climate change technology business. From EVs to carbon-neutral power generation, new plant announcements...
CNBC
GM is betting on its electric Equinox, starting at $30,000, to kick-start 'massive adoption' of EVs
The all-electric Chevrolet Equinox EV is scheduled to go on sale in the U.S. next fall, starting at around $30,000. GM expects the new electric crossover to become a high-volume seller for the Detroit automaker, as it transitions to exclusively offer electric cars and trucks by 2035. The Equinox EV...
CARS・
CNBC
As Elon Musk backs fossil fuels, one strategist sends a warning over EV sales
European economies are facing an energy crisis and soaring prices over the coming months. There have been concerns in some quarters that the increasing cost of charging an EV will disincentivize uptake among consumers. "The cost advantage for electric vehicles versus a gasoline car is fast diminishing here in Europe,...
CNBC
Germany to keep two nuclear plants available as a backup and burn coal as it faces an energy crisis brought on by war and climate change
The German government announced its plans to keep the Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim nuclear power plants, both of which are located in the southern part of the country, on a kind of backup status, available only if the country has no other option. "The major crises — war and climate...
CNBC
More Americans tapping buy now, pay later services for groceries 'shows the height of personal desperation,' Harvard researcher says
With food prices at historic highs, more consumers are turning to buy now, pay later services for their weekly essentials. "Once people start stretching out grocery payments it shows the height of personal desperation," says Marshall Lux, a fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School. As prices rise, Americans are increasingly...
Toyota reaches potential $150 million U.S. settlement over fuel pump recalls
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) reached a settlement potentially worth $150 million to resolve U.S. class-action litigation tied to recalls of about 3.36 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles whose defective fuel pumps could cause engines to stall.
Bank of Canada: inflationary pressures are becoming more broad-based
OTTAWA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Inflation in Canada is increasingly broad-based and risks becoming entrenched, a senior Bank of Canada official said on Thursday, warning of "bumps along the way" in the fight against raging price increases.
CNBC
Homeowners lose wealth as rising interest rates weigh on home values
Some homeowners are losing wealth as high mortgage rates weigh on home values, at least on paper, as the once red-hot housing market cools. Sales have been slowing down for several months, with mortgage rates now double what they were at the start of this year. Data suggests so-called tappable...
CNBC
Will Apple's product updates be a hit or miss for investors? Here are both sides of the argument
With Apple stock outperforming the market this year, will the company's newest iPhone 14 be a hit with investors? CNBC's Jon Fortt joins 'Squawk Box' to break down both sides of the argument.
CNBC
Shipping rates are still falling, in another sign that a global recession may be coming
Freight rates have continued to fall as global trade volumes slow as a result of shrinking demand for goods, the latest data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed. While freight rates have also fallen due to the easing in supply chain disruptions that were built up over the pandemic, a lot of the slowdown in container and vessel demand was due to weaker cargo movement.
CNBC
‘No reason to panic’: Commerzbank CEO says lenders are better prepared to deal with loan defaults
"The German economy is facing a difficult time ahead of us due to the Ukraine conflict, China, supply chain problems and the energy crisis," Commerzbank CEO Manfred Knof told CNBC on Thursday. "Probably the German economy is going into a downward [trajectory] and maybe into a recession but the good...
CNBC
IAEA team details damage to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant; Zelenskyy rings NYSE opening bell
Russian officials continue to threaten to cut Russia's energy supplies to the West, with Moscow warning it might ship more oil to Asia when a price cap planned by the Group of Seven comes into force. Meanwhile, a top Gazprom official has said that natural gas supplies to Europe via...
CNBC
The Japanese yen's plunge is the most 'textbook-driven' currency move in 30 years, analyst says
The worst is not over for the Japanese yen — it could plummet even further in the coming months, according to Jesper Koll, director of financial services firm Monex Group. The Japanese yen slumped to a 24-year low on Wednesday, and stood at 144.35 against the U.S. dollar — the weakest it has been since August 1998.
CNBC
California avoids widespread rolling blackouts as heat strains power grid
California has avoided ordering rolling blackouts after electricity demand reached a record-high Tuesday night from excessive heat across the state. The California Independent System Operator, which oversees the state's electrical grid, imposed its highest level energy emergency on Tuesday, a step that comes before ordering rolling blackouts. The possibility for...
CNBC
Fed Chair Powell vows to raise rates to fight inflation 'until the job is done'
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday he is "strongly committed" to fighting inflation. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in an appearance Thursday emphasized the importance of getting inflation down now before the public gets too used to higher prices and comes to expect them as the norm. In his...
CNBC
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says he has no plan to force workers to return to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company doesn't plan to call its employees back to the office. The company has embraced remote and hybrid work. Last year, Amazon said it would leave it up to individual managers to decide how often employees would be required to work at physical offices.
CNBC
TikTok challenge spurs rise in thefts of Kia, Hyundai cars
A dangerous challenge spreading on TikTok and other social media platforms has car owners and police departments on alert across the country — challenging young teens to steal certain cars off the street using a USB cord. The target? Certain makes and models of 2010-2021 Kia and Hyundai vehicles...
CNBC
How I retired early at 49 with $1.3 million in Ohio
Jackie Cummings Koski lives in southwestern Ohio and achieved FIRE at 49 years old with $1.3 million. Koski worked at LexisNexis for 20 years earning an $80,000 salary, and reached $1,000,000 in net worth when she was 46. As a single Black mother, Koski says she tried to fight the wealth gap narrative at every turn because she knew no one could help her if she failed. She represents a population rarely thought of when it comes to financial independence and was thrilled to retire early in 2019.
CNBC
OPEC+ output cut is mostly a 'political snub' and sends symbolic message, analysts say
OPEC+'s decision to implement a small production output cut is more of a political statement and symbolic message sent by the alliance, analysts said. On Monday, the group announced a small oil production cut of 100,000 barrels per day to bolster prices. Just last month, OPEC+ decided to raise oil output by the same target of 100,000 barrels per day.
The dollar rises against the yen for a 4th day, with comments from Japanese officials unable to pull the currency up from a 24-year low against the greenback
The dollar has climbed about 7% against the yen over the past month, with the market brushing off Japan's verbal interventions.
