erienewsnow.com
Work to Close Main Entrance of Corry's Mead Park
The main entrance for Mead Park in Corry is expected to close starting the evening of Sept. 12, the city announced Monday. The closure will remain in place until the crane and equipment is moved after installing the new restroom. It's unknown how long the closure will last, but the...
Times News
Tree falls on wires; knocks out power in Franklin
Old Mill Road in Franklin Township is closed due to a dead tree falling across the roadway tearing down power lines. The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. just south of the intersection with Pohopoco Drive. According to PPL, 117 customers are without power. The power outage is expected to last...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Former 76 Truck Stop Property Environmental Concerns Remediated, Sold to New Owner
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – When Miles Brothers LLC first purchased the 63.9-acre former 76 Truckstop on August 29, 2020, their goal was to remediate environmental concerns and make the property attractive for future economic development. (Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) Located in Clarion Township on Route...
Lollie & Co to close North East location, remains open in Colony Plaza
Downtown North East is losing a popular business. The owner of Lollie has decided to close her store on South Lake Street. However, Lollie will remain open at the Colony Plaza in Erie. The owner said that it was a tough decision to make, but consolidating to one location will allow Lollie to expand and […]
erienewsnow.com
Friendships Continue Despite Plant Closure
Many people would probably tell you that the best part of going to work is the good relationship they have with their co-workers. Friendships are made. It's a camaraderie. Sometimes those friendships remain... even when the workplace closes down. The Struthers Wells plant, in Warren, closed in 1993. After that,...
yourdailylocal.com
What’s New in the Warren County School District in 2022-23: Classwize
WARREN, Pa. – Educators are always looking for ways to enhance student learning. Another way the Warren County School District is doing that this year is through Classwize, which gives teachers the ability to make sure their students are staying on task. Essentially, Classwize is an online tool where...
wesb.com
Thieves “Trade in” Bikes for Jeep in Salamanca
Two vehicle thieves decided to trade up in Salamanca, swapping their bikes for a Jeep. A vehicle owner in Salamanca reported her green Jeep stolen and two bicycles, presumably owned by the thieves, left in its place. You can see a photo of the Jeep at WESB.com. Anyone with information...
wesb.com
Olean PD Searching for Teen Runaway
Olean Police are looking for the public’s help in finding a runaway. In a Facebook post, the Olean PD said that 17-year-old Mackenzie Barclay left her home about a week ago and has not been seen since. It is believed she is in the Olean area and may be...
erienewsnow.com
Homes Needed for Cats and Dogs at Local Animal Shelters
It's been less than two weeks since the nationwide event, Clear the Shelters and while local shelters did did see success, they are still looking for homes for cats and dogs. On August 27, The ANNA Shelter had 46 adoptions, the Erie Humane Society had 31 adoptions and Orphan Angels had fifteen adoptions.
Titusville Herald
Spartansburg Community Fair crowns new royalty
Congratulations to the 2022 Spartansburg Community Fair Queen Riley Maynard, Junior Miss Baylee Northrop and Princess Takoda Troup!. The 100th Spartansburg Community Fair opened with pageant emcee Kyle Jewell welcoming the crowd, followed by a ribbon cutting for the new stage. Representatives of Corry Federal Credit Union along with fair board members held the ribbon and Fair Board President Harry Hays cut the ribbon.
chautauquatoday.com
Firefighters Battle Trailer Fire in Town of Stockton
The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team is looking into the cause of a trailer fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon Town of Stockton. County dispatchers report that firefighters from Stockton, Cassadaga, Brocton and Sinclairville responded to 4949 Munger Road just after 2:00 PM. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office was also called to the scene, along with County EMS and Emergency Services. There have been no reports of any injuries so far. No further information has been made available at this time.
NY passenger airlifted, Va. children injured in McKean County crash
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A New York resident was airlifted, and three children from Virginia were taken to the hospital after a crash in McKean County. According to a Pennsylvania State Police Lewis Run report, a 32-year-old Niagara Falls man was traveling west in a Chrysler on state Route 59 in McKean County, Lafayette Township on Sept. […]
Chautauqua County fire becomes criminal investigation
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that was allegedly intentional. Fire departments were called out to a fire at about 2:02 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the 4000 block of Munger Road in Stockton, New York. Once on the scene, they found the building fully involved. Three fire companies fought […]
wesb.com
Bradford Gets $440,000 Grant for Callahan Park
The Callahan Park improvement project is one of over 300 projects receiving state funding from conservation and recreation grants. Governor Tom Wolf announced the $90 million in grants yesterday. In making the announcement. Dr. Sara Lamichan, Chair of the Lancaster Conservancy Board of Directors, noted the historical significance of the grant round.
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Man in City Jail After Attacking Dog
Jamestown Police say they were called to a house on the southside Tuesday afternoon and found a pitbull laying on the ground bleeding from several wounds. After an investigation, police say a pitbull and another dog had been fighting when 57-year old Gregory Rosier broke up the fight. Neither dog had been injured in that fight. Witnesses told police that Rosier began striking the pitbull with a metal object numerous time even though the dog was docile and showed no aggression. Police say people at the scene intervened to stop Rossier.
wnynewsnow.com
yourdailylocal.com
Where in the World is Warren Hat Co.? — Sept. 7
Your Daily Local and the Warren Hat Co. are teaming up to give our readers a chance to win a hat from the Warren Hat Co. with this new interactive series. Each week, Your Daily Local will post a photo (like the one above) featuring a Warren Hat Co. hat at an undisclosed location. The reader* who correctly guesses where the photo was taken will win a free hat from the Warren Hat Co.
chautauquatoday.com
Fredonia Man Charged After Altercation in Town of Portland
An investigation into a weekend altercation in the Town of Portland has led to charges against a Fredonia man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputes responded to an address on Webster Road just after 7:30 PM Saturday and found that 34-year-old William Burch, Jr. allegedly subjected another person to unwanted physical contact and violated an order of protection issued out of Portland Town Court. Burch was charged with 2nd-degree harassment and 2nd-degree criminal contempt, and he was released with appearance tickets for Portland Town Court.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Police Discover Suspected Fentanyl, Paraphernalia Inside Vehicle
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police Discover Suspected Fentanyl, Paraphernalia in Vehicle. Franklin-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2022 Toyota RAV4 near State Street and East Front Street, in Oil City, Venango County. After making contact with the operator and passenger, police say several...
erienewsnow.com
Police Investigate Reported Stabbing Outside Erie City Mission
City of Erie Police are investigating a reported stabbing outside the Erie City Mission on Monday. It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of French St. Reports indicated a 30-year-old woman suffered a stab wound. She suffered moderate injuries, according to reports from the scene. Additional details were...
