Warren County, PA

erienewsnow.com

Work to Close Main Entrance of Corry's Mead Park

The main entrance for Mead Park in Corry is expected to close starting the evening of Sept. 12, the city announced Monday. The closure will remain in place until the crane and equipment is moved after installing the new restroom. It's unknown how long the closure will last, but the...
CORRY, PA
Times News

Tree falls on wires; knocks out power in Franklin

Old Mill Road in Franklin Township is closed due to a dead tree falling across the roadway tearing down power lines. The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. just south of the intersection with Pohopoco Drive. According to PPL, 117 customers are without power. The power outage is expected to last...
FRANKLIN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Former 76 Truck Stop Property Environmental Concerns Remediated, Sold to New Owner

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – When Miles Brothers LLC first purchased the 63.9-acre former 76 Truckstop on August 29, 2020, their goal was to remediate environmental concerns and make the property attractive for future economic development. (Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) Located in Clarion Township on Route...
CLARION, PA
Warren County, PA
Society
County
Warren County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
erienewsnow.com

Friendships Continue Despite Plant Closure

Many people would probably tell you that the best part of going to work is the good relationship they have with their co-workers. Friendships are made. It's a camaraderie. Sometimes those friendships remain... even when the workplace closes down. The Struthers Wells plant, in Warren, closed in 1993. After that,...
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

What’s New in the Warren County School District in 2022-23: Classwize

WARREN, Pa. – Educators are always looking for ways to enhance student learning. Another way the Warren County School District is doing that this year is through Classwize, which gives teachers the ability to make sure their students are staying on task. Essentially, Classwize is an online tool where...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Thieves “Trade in” Bikes for Jeep in Salamanca

Two vehicle thieves decided to trade up in Salamanca, swapping their bikes for a Jeep. A vehicle owner in Salamanca reported her green Jeep stolen and two bicycles, presumably owned by the thieves, left in its place. You can see a photo of the Jeep at WESB.com. Anyone with information...
SALAMANCA, NY
wesb.com

Olean PD Searching for Teen Runaway

Olean Police are looking for the public’s help in finding a runaway. In a Facebook post, the Olean PD said that 17-year-old Mackenzie Barclay left her home about a week ago and has not been seen since. It is believed she is in the Olean area and may be...
OLEAN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Homes Needed for Cats and Dogs at Local Animal Shelters

It's been less than two weeks since the nationwide event, Clear the Shelters and while local shelters did did see success, they are still looking for homes for cats and dogs. On August 27, The ANNA Shelter had 46 adoptions, the Erie Humane Society had 31 adoptions and Orphan Angels had fifteen adoptions.
ERIE, PA
Titusville Herald

Spartansburg Community Fair crowns new royalty

Congratulations to the 2022 Spartansburg Community Fair Queen Riley Maynard, Junior Miss Baylee Northrop and Princess Takoda Troup!. The 100th Spartansburg Community Fair opened with pageant emcee Kyle Jewell welcoming the crowd, followed by a ribbon cutting for the new stage. Representatives of Corry Federal Credit Union along with fair board members held the ribbon and Fair Board President Harry Hays cut the ribbon.
SPARTANSBURG, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Firefighters Battle Trailer Fire in Town of Stockton

The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team is looking into the cause of a trailer fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon Town of Stockton. County dispatchers report that firefighters from Stockton, Cassadaga, Brocton and Sinclairville responded to 4949 Munger Road just after 2:00 PM. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office was also called to the scene, along with County EMS and Emergency Services. There have been no reports of any injuries so far. No further information has been made available at this time.
STOCKTON, NY
YourErie

NY passenger airlifted, Va. children injured in McKean County crash

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A New York resident was airlifted, and three children from Virginia were taken to the hospital after a crash in McKean County. According to a Pennsylvania State Police Lewis Run report, a 32-year-old Niagara Falls man was traveling west in a Chrysler on state Route 59 in McKean County, Lafayette Township on Sept. […]
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Chautauqua County fire becomes criminal investigation

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that was allegedly intentional. Fire departments were called out to a fire at about 2:02 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the 4000 block of Munger Road in Stockton, New York. Once on the scene, they found the building fully involved. Three fire companies fought […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Gets $440,000 Grant for Callahan Park

The Callahan Park improvement project is one of over 300 projects receiving state funding from conservation and recreation grants. Governor Tom Wolf announced the $90 million in grants yesterday. In making the announcement. Dr. Sara Lamichan, Chair of the Lancaster Conservancy Board of Directors, noted the historical significance of the grant round.
BRADFORD, PA
wrfalp.com

Jamestown Man in City Jail After Attacking Dog

Jamestown Police say they were called to a house on the southside Tuesday afternoon and found a pitbull laying on the ground bleeding from several wounds. After an investigation, police say a pitbull and another dog had been fighting when 57-year old Gregory Rosier broke up the fight. Neither dog had been injured in that fight. Witnesses told police that Rosier began striking the pitbull with a metal object numerous time even though the dog was docile and showed no aggression. Police say people at the scene intervened to stop Rossier.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Arrested After Beating Dog With Metal Object

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man was arrested following a dispute that allegedly led to a dog getting hit several times in the face with a metal object Tuesday. Officers responded to an address on the city’s south side Tuesday afternoon for reports of a dispute....
JAMESTOWN, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Where in the World is Warren Hat Co.? — Sept. 7

Your Daily Local and the Warren Hat Co. are teaming up to give our readers a chance to win a hat from the Warren Hat Co. with this new interactive series. Each week, Your Daily Local will post a photo (like the one above) featuring a Warren Hat Co. hat at an undisclosed location. The reader* who correctly guesses where the photo was taken will win a free hat from the Warren Hat Co.
WARREN, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Fredonia Man Charged After Altercation in Town of Portland

An investigation into a weekend altercation in the Town of Portland has led to charges against a Fredonia man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputes responded to an address on Webster Road just after 7:30 PM Saturday and found that 34-year-old William Burch, Jr. allegedly subjected another person to unwanted physical contact and violated an order of protection issued out of Portland Town Court. Burch was charged with 2nd-degree harassment and 2nd-degree criminal contempt, and he was released with appearance tickets for Portland Town Court.
PORTLAND, NY
erienewsnow.com

Police Investigate Reported Stabbing Outside Erie City Mission

City of Erie Police are investigating a reported stabbing outside the Erie City Mission on Monday. It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of French St. Reports indicated a 30-year-old woman suffered a stab wound. She suffered moderate injuries, according to reports from the scene. Additional details were...
ERIE, PA
