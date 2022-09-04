Jamestown Police say they were called to a house on the southside Tuesday afternoon and found a pitbull laying on the ground bleeding from several wounds. After an investigation, police say a pitbull and another dog had been fighting when 57-year old Gregory Rosier broke up the fight. Neither dog had been injured in that fight. Witnesses told police that Rosier began striking the pitbull with a metal object numerous time even though the dog was docile and showed no aggression. Police say people at the scene intervened to stop Rossier.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO