Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler
Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
Natalie Mordovtseva Unveils Slim New Look Ahead of 90 Day The Single Life Premiere
Ahead of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3’s premiere, Natalie Mordovtseva had an update for fans. No, she didn’t spoil her season — despite hints that she may be back with Mike Youngquist. Instead, her update came in the form of new photos. Natalie underwent a...
Jan Josephs, Ex-Husband of Real Housewives Star Margaret Josephs, Dead at 74
Sad news today out of the world of reality television. We’ve learned that Jan Josephs, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs, passed away suddenly on August 26 from a heart attack. He was 74 years old. “Today would have been Jan’s 75th birthday,” wrote...
Christine Brown Trashes Kody Brown as a Coward, Tells Him to "Man the F-ck Up!"
In a new sneak peek at the upcoming Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, Christine Brown does not mince a single word. She does not beat around any bushes whatsoever. When speaking to the camera about how estranged spouse Kody has been acting, Christine goes on the understandable attack. “We’ve been...
Snooki Shares Rare Photo of Husband Jionni LaValle, Receives Brutal Response From Fans
On a recent episode of Jersey Shore, the cast ganged up on Angelina Pivarnick for concealing certain details of her personal life. It’s a common issue among reality show co-stars, which makes sense. After all, if everyone is getting paid equally for sharing their lives on camera, shouldn’t they...
Cheyenne Floyd: A Shooter Fired 13 Shots at Me and My Kids
Teen Mom fans know that Cheyenne Floyd has had some scary moments over the years. But nothing in her life could have prepared her for this. On the premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Cheyenne and fiance Zach Davis recalled their family’s brush with death. An assailant fired...
Sumit Singh Disowned, BANNED from Parents' Funerals After Marrying Jenny Slatten
Jenny and Sumit’s drama continued on Season 7, Episode 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. Actually, only a little of it was their drama. For the most part, they are just living their lives. It was Sumit’s mom who can’t stand to see it happen. She brought...
Matt Roloff Seemingly Shades Twin Sons Amid Ongoing Farm Feud
Matt Roloff appears to be at it again. The Little People, Big World patriarch stepped in scalding hot water this past May when he put 16 acres of his farm up for sale. “It’s time to move toward the next season of life,” Roloff wrote at the time.
People On Twitter Are Joking About A "Secret Third Thing," And It's More Entertaining Than It Should Be
Not outwardly funny or easy to understand, but a secret third thing.
Seeking Sister Wife Wraps Up Season 4 with VERY Unusual Wedding
Nick Davis exchanged vows on the Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 finale this past Monday night. Two weeks after the controversial reality show depicted Nick, Jennifer and April Davis ALL proposing to aspiring new partner Danielle, the season concluded with a wedding ceremony for the ages. Or at least for...
27 Of The Most Shocking And Heartbreaking Regrets People Have From Their Teen Years
"Looking back at the way I bullied this one girl, I was cruel and thoughtless. I’m 50 now, and it still hurts me."
Harry Styles Swears He Never, EVER Spit on Chris Pine
Harry Styles would like to put an end to SpitGate. Over the Labor Dat weekend, Styles and Chris Pine attended the 2022 Venice Film Festival in promotion of their new film, Don’t Worry Darling. As Styles took a seat for the screening of this Olivia Wilde-directed film, cameras appeared...
