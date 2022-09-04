ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12tomatoes.com

Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler

Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together

Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
The Hollywood Gossip

Cheyenne Floyd: A Shooter Fired 13 Shots at Me and My Kids

Teen Mom fans know that Cheyenne Floyd has had some scary moments over the years. But nothing in her life could have prepared her for this. On the premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Cheyenne and fiance Zach Davis recalled their family’s brush with death. An assailant fired...
Seeking Sister Wife Wraps Up Season 4 with VERY Unusual Wedding

Nick Davis exchanged vows on the Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 finale this past Monday night. Two weeks after the controversial reality show depicted Nick, Jennifer and April Davis ALL proposing to aspiring new partner Danielle, the season concluded with a wedding ceremony for the ages. Or at least for...
Harry Styles Swears He Never, EVER Spit on Chris Pine

Harry Styles would like to put an end to SpitGate. Over the Labor Dat weekend, Styles and Chris Pine attended the 2022 Venice Film Festival in promotion of their new film, Don’t Worry Darling. As Styles took a seat for the screening of this Olivia Wilde-directed film, cameras appeared...
