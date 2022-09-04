Read full article on original website
‘In-loss’ Shiba Inu holders should look forward to September because…
Shiba Inu‘s trending token, SHIB saw some important burning initiatives in August as demand continued to flood in. From metaverse developments to adoption rate (retail and institutional)- all seem to be lining up for this memecoin. But with one exception- its low price. This pup is on FIRE. Shiba...
Ethereum Classic’s hashrate has left investors in awe of their portfolio
Data from blockchain analytics platform, Messari, revealed that Ethereum Classic’s [ETC] hashrate reached an all-time high with a current hashrate of 45.98 H/s. The all-time high (ATH) in hashrate was logged six years after ETC miners mined the first ETC block at a block height of 1,920,000. According to...
Solana: Here’s why bearish bias makes sense despite bullish momentum
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Solana [SOL] has bullish momentum behind it after a near 10% move upward from the lows of 2 September. At press time, SOL stood at $30.5. In the...
Bitcoin: What to expect from your BTC portfolio in next few weeks
With a double-digit decline in the last month (14%), the price of Bitcoin [BTC] was positioned below the $20,000 mark at press time. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the leading coin traded at $19,736.69 as of this writing. Things did not look particularly glamorous on the daily chart as well....
DeFi activity on Ethereum network continues to drop- Here’s why
According to data from DefiLlama, the total value locked (TVL) for all decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols housed within different chains stood at $59.18 billion. Impacted by the general decline in the cryptocurrency market, the TVL within the DeFi ecosystem has declined by 65%. Built on the Ethereum network, MakerDAO, with...
Cardano: Latest Vasil fork enhancements has ADA holders feeling like…
Cardano’s [ADA] demand, from institutional or retail investors, seems to be rising since the beginning of this year. Well, despite the bearish trend, institutional investors have shown interest in altcoin investment products as per CoinShares’ report. Thus, offering exposure to Cardano [ADA] and other tokens. But the question...
Bitcoin plunges below $19K, leads <$1T market decline but...
Bitcoin [BTC] investors did not expect that the king of cryptocurrencies would have any other plans despite a bullish start on 6 September. Unfortunately, the coin was unconcerned about the excitement and fell from its initial high of $19,979 to trade at $18,739 at press time. This price was the lowest BTC had hit since going below $18,000 on 6 June.
Cardano [ADA] bounces from range lows; here are targets to sell coin at
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Cardano [ADA] flipped XRP in terms of market capitalization to stand at $17.15 billion at the time of writing. The trading volume saw a significant spike a couple of days ago, but averages around $600k a day, according to CoinMarketCap. Since June, Cardano has formed a range between $0.44 and $0.64.
Ethereum [ETH] issuance concerns addressed ahead of the Merge
Ethereum [ETH] has been attracting interest from the majority of the crypto community lately. This is mostly due to the upcoming release of the Merge. However, the transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) has also led to intense questions surrounding ETH issuance. A recent analysis from Glassnode addressed this conundrum surrounding Ether...
Will Polkadot [DOT] be subjected to sharp sell-off coming week
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] fell by nearly 7% in recent hours of trading and had a bearish short-term outlook yet again. Many altcoins also followed and posted double-digit percentage losses over the previous day of trading alone.
Why Ethereum stands at last spot in staking race of PoS chains
What would happen to staking rewards on the post-merge Ethereum [ETH] proof-of-stake blockchain? Any idea? Consider the following scenario then. Staking is one of the most awaited features of the post-Merge Ethereum network. According to IntoTheBlock, initial estimates claimed staking would give users between 12% and 15% in rewards. However, it seems like the percentage would fall lower after the Merge.
Litecoin [LTC]: Your take-profit targets can be a revisit of this area
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Coinglass data showed $364 million worth of liquidations over the past 24 hours. This came in the wake of a 7% drop in Bitcoin’s [BTC] price within the past day.
Are Bitcoin short-term holders responsible for recent weakness
Analytic firm Glassnode, in a new report, found that the Bitcoin [BTC] market remains highly volatile. Heavily impacted by the downturn of the broader financial markets, the king coin looks uncertain in the short term. In contrast, the market remains consistent and follows well-developed trends in the longer term. In...
Binance delists major stablecoins in favor of BUSD but here’s the catch
In a recent announcement, Binance stated that existing USDC, USDP and TUSD balances in user accounts will be delisted on 29 September. These balances on user accounts will be then automatically converted to BUSD. Additionally, Binance will end the trading pairs of these stablecoins against BUSD and USDT as well...
Shiba Inu [SHIB] talks and these stats might hit differently
The meme coin Shiba Inu has seen a sudden spike in its prices. Well, with the announcement of the new metaverse update and an increased interest from whales, does the future look bright for Shiba Inu?. Over the past seven days, Shiba Inu’s token has seen a 7% spike in...
BAYC, CryptoPunks, MAYC- A status check of NFT markets
NFT market is well and truly in turmoil right now. It is in the midst of the worst trading volumes in over a year. Blue Chip NFTs including Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and CryptoPunks are all showing signs of weak demand. According to the latest data, the weekly trends...
FIFA・
27.4% of Ethereum node operators risk being stuck thanks to Bellatrix
The Ethereum [ETH] foundation released an announcement dated 24 August. They confirmed that the eventual transition of the Ethereum Network into a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism would be a two-phased event that will take place between 6 September and 20 September. The first phase, called the Bellatrix upgrade, is scheduled...
Merge: A look into user behavior patterns for staked Ethereum
With the Ethereum 2.0 Merge less than 15 days away, it remains the most anticipated event in the blockchain ecosystem so far this year. According to data from Santiment, the search for the term “Merge” has rallied since the middle of August. Merge connotes the final transition of...
Kulfi Finance : A fixed rate lending and borrowing DeFi market on Cardano
Today, DeFi can only serve a small segment of the Lending & Borrowing market in Crypto because interest rates are currently too volatile, providing no certainty to both borrowers and lenders. Kulfi finance is one of the first Lending projects to offer users a fixed interest rate for both lenders and borrowers, and this is a new step for the development of DeFi. As the scale of cash flow is getting bigger and bigger, stability will become more and more critical. Kulfi Finance facilitates fixed-rate lending and borrowing of crypto-assets on Cardano via on-chain liquidity pools.
NFT market has a savior, and no it’s not ‘Apes’ or ‘Birds’ this time
The last few weeks have not only been a tough time for the crypto market, but also for the NFT market as a whole. With sales and floor prices plummeting to new lows, some of the best-performing NFT groups were at their lowest. A sad sob story here?. In a...
