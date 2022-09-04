ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonard Greene: High school football helmet shortage has me reliving my glory days

By Leonard Greene, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

Decades ago, when Tilden High School in Brooklyn was a football powerhouse, safety wasn’t exactly the top concern.

We played and practiced on a dirt field filled with rocks and small patches of grass that only got watered on game day.

During the last days of August with temperatures soaring some days to 95 degrees, we practiced twice a day in full equipment — Hell Week, we called it — with infrequent breaks to drink water from a garden hose.

They were the best days of my youth.

But even in those crazy days, we always had a helmet, which is more than anyone can say for players on many high school football teams starting their seasons this month.

Dreaded supply chain issues and COVID-19 caution have created a shortage of the game’s most crucial piece of safety equipment, forcing many high school teams to cut off practice and delay their seasons.

Riddell, one of the nation’s leading manufacturers, says supply chain problems, transportation and labor shortages have disrupted the industry.

Coaches have gotten so desperate that finding helmets that match isn’t even a priority.

“With the national helmet shortage and our increased numbers we are in need of 3 XL helmets for this fall!,” tweeted Isiah Young, the football coach at University Prep in Rochester. “If anyone has any they can spare this fall (regardless of color) it would be greatly appreciated!”

High school football is a rite of passage. For me, playing football was as important as geometry or English lit. I learned some of my most important lessons on the football field, and few of them had little to do with football.

I learned about discipline. I learned about teamwork. I learned about sacrifice. I learned about triumph. I learned about adversity. I learned the joy of being a part of something.

And it started because I had a helmet.

“I can’t even imagine being a young person wanting to be involved in an activity like that and what’s hindering you is the equipment not readily available,” said Clerveau Remy, a retired electrician, who was a starting tackle and my teammate at Tilden.

Remy blocked for Owen Gill, who, at the time, was the best running back in New York City. That was the year Tilden’s Blue Devils went to the PSAL B Division Championship, where we lost to Midwood High School.

Owen, along with standouts Nate Creer and Devon Mitchell, went on to star at the University of Iowa before Owen and Devon enjoyed careers in the National Football League.

But there were plenty of other players on that team — Keith Williams, Mike Arthur, Tyree Haslip, Keith Manley, Francis Mothersille, Jeff Mitchell — who never achieved football stardom, but got just as much out of the program.

“Even though we didn’t have all the high-end programs like Midwood, we didn’t lack equipment,” Remy said.

But programs are feeling the pinch.

“Apparently there is a football helmet shortage and it is impacting our area as well,” tweeted Jennifer Manganello, a public health communications professor from Albany. “It makes it hard to promote injury prevention when the tools we need are not available.”

After two years of forfeiting games to the pandemic, the last thing student athletes need is to be sidelined by a helmet shortage.

For some, it’s a lost opportunity to show off to scouts who can get them into college. But for most, it’s a lost chance to learn life lessons and be a part of something they can remember the rest of their lives.

“We played with a lot of characters,” Remy said. “We had Black guys, white guys, Hispanic guys. It was a big melting pot. It was a good learning experience. Everybody had each other’s back.”

