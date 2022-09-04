When it comes to the horror genre in the 21st century, Sam from Michael Dougherty's Trick 'r Treat is truly an icon. Sam's design is equal parts unique and creepy while adorable at the same time, especially with his mask on. But when his mask comes off, he becomes truly terrifying. He's certainly not a human, but it's impossible to really make out what kind of creature he is, which is so unsettling and psychologically screws with his victims and the audience. He's something no one has ever seen before and likely will never see again. The kill scenes are so scary and intense while also having a visceral element to it. His motivation for killing on the surface seems almost innocent, but is rooted in disturbing and ancient traditions from the folklore of Halloween. Sam never speaks to any of his victims and never shows any emotion whatsoever. He doesn't even show pain when he's shot or dismembered and that can creep anyone out. Sam is the scariest horror character introduced in decades.

