Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
‘The Conjuring 2': James Wan Shares Original Terrifying Valak Design
The horror genre has seen a bit of a renaissance in the last decade. This is thanks to amazing films like James Wan’s The Conjuring which released in 2013 and quickly became one of the hottest franchises in the genre’s history. Its first mainline sequel The Conjuring 2 is considered by many to be one of the best horror sequels of all time. That film introduced the evil nun Valak who has since become an icon, but this particular demon could have looked a lot different in the final film. Now thanks to Wan, we now know what Valak’s original terrifying design looked like.
Collider
'House of Darkness' Review: This Creepy Ghost Story Burns Too Slow to Be Effective
After a seven-year hiatus from his filmmaking career, Neil LaBute is back with two movies released in 2022, the thriller Out of the Blue and the horror comedy House of Darkness. House of Darkness, particularly, represents an outing in LaBute’s prolific career, as the director doesn’t usually deal with horror. In fact, the last time LaBute was behind a horror film was in 2006, when the unintentionally laughable The Wicker Man remake starring Nicolas Cage was released. So, we were all very curious to see what LaBute would do with House of Darkness and if the film could rise beyond The Wicker Man’s long shadow.
Collider
Sam From 'Trick 'r Treat' Is the Most Iconic Horror Icon of the 21st Century
When it comes to the horror genre in the 21st century, Sam from Michael Dougherty's Trick 'r Treat is truly an icon. Sam's design is equal parts unique and creepy while adorable at the same time, especially with his mask on. But when his mask comes off, he becomes truly terrifying. He's certainly not a human, but it's impossible to really make out what kind of creature he is, which is so unsettling and psychologically screws with his victims and the audience. He's something no one has ever seen before and likely will never see again. The kill scenes are so scary and intense while also having a visceral element to it. His motivation for killing on the surface seems almost innocent, but is rooted in disturbing and ancient traditions from the folklore of Halloween. Sam never speaks to any of his victims and never shows any emotion whatsoever. He doesn't even show pain when he's shot or dismembered and that can creep anyone out. Sam is the scariest horror character introduced in decades.
Collider
'The Good Nurse' Trailer Sees Jessica Chastain Embroiled in True Crime Murder Mystery
Ahead of its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Netflix’s The Good Nurse has revealed its first trailer. The movie starring Jessica Chastain and Eddy Redmayne in the leading roles is a dramatized telling of a true-crime story that rocked America’s medical world. The new trailer sees Chastain...
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': The Rock Breaking Rite of Sigin-tarâg Explained
The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 2.Hugo Weaving’s version of Elrond in The Lord of the Rings is a regal, secluded, and often morose character that fears for the future of Middle Earth. Elrond believes that the Elves have no role to play in the future of mankind, and must return to the distant lands of Valinor for eternity. However, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes a slightly different direction with the character. In his younger days, Elrond (Robert Aramayo) is a charismatic politician who warmly converses with Galadriel (Morfyyd Clark) and befriends Dwarven princes like Durin IV (Owain Arthur).
Popculture
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
Collider
10 Best Horror Anthology Films, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes
Horror anthology films have existed since the era of silent movies, offering a collection of at least three short horror films, each with a unique premise and a different cast. While some horror movies run out of steam as they stretch their story to 90 minutes, anthology shorts have the benefit of wrapping things up in a taut 20-30 minutes.
Collider
'The Rings of Power': The Two Trees of Valinor Explained
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. While The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place in the Second Age of Arda, the world created by J.R.R. Tolkien, the first episode of the show gives us a glimpse of the wonders and horrors of the First Age. By focusing on the childhood of Galadriel (Amelie Child Villiers), The Rings of Power gives us a taste of Valinor, the land of the Valar, the divinities who shaped the world and who still reside in the lost continent far West of Middle-earth. In the flashback, we can see two giant trees, one golden and one silver, shining bright and spreading their light over the land. The Tree’s decaying is also revealed to be caused by Morgoth, the First Dark Lord, and symbolizes the moment where Elves departed from Valinor and went to war in Middle-earth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
‘Pinocchio’ Review: A Disney Masterpiece Adapted Into Live-Action Nightmare Fuel
Only the second animated feature ever produced by Disney, 1940's Pinocchio isn’t just arguably the best animated film made by the company, it could be the greatest animated film ever made. After the success of their first film, 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Disney pushed the possibilities of the medium even further with breathtaking technological innovations, unforgettable scenarios and characters, and some of the most iconic songs ever put in a Disney film. With just their second film, Disney was able to prove that their success with animation wasn’t just a fluke, it was an entirely new and impressive way to create whole new worlds and craft masterful stories.
Collider
'The Serpent Queen': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Will The Serpent Queen Be Available on Other Streaming Services?. Justin Haythe, who is known for writing Revolutionary Road and Red Sparrow, creates a new Starz series inspired by the Renaissance era and one formidable female ruler within it. The Serpent Queen is largely based on a nonfiction novel written by Swedish author Leonie Frieda, titled Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France.
Collider
Chloë Grace Moretz Is Trapped in a Dystopian Future in ‘The Peripheral’ Trailer
Prime Video has released a new trailer for The Peripheral, a series adaptation of William Gibson’s sci-fi novel about a young woman torn between two moments in time. The series stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne, a woman who finds a way to transfer herself 70 years in the future, where she gets to witness the fall of London's society.
Collider
New 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Images Show Star-Studded Cast in Sun-Soaked Mystery
After a long, long while, we finally have a better notion of what to expect from the upcoming – and highly anticipated sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. After announcing that the follow-up to the 2019 surprise hit had found its home on its catalog, Netflix then kept us in the dark and didn’t reveal much about the murder-mystery aside from the cast. This changed today, as the streamer finally decided to release some new information for us to feast upon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'The Serpent Queen' Review: Samantha Morton Commands as Catherine de Medici
When contemplating the experience of watching the first five episodes of The Serpent Queen, the newest period drama from Starz, there is one undeniable takeaway: Samantha Morton is a perfect Catherine de Medici. Though some may remember her for her villainous turn as Alpha in The Walking Dead, she has always had a strong command of the screen from Synecdoche, New York to her Oscar-nominated work in In America and Sweet and Lowdown. While this latest role doesn’t make full use of her talents, it is still wonderful to see her sink her teeth into the character and all the complexities to be found therein.
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': What Was the Sword Theo Found?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Rings of Power. is on the horizon in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Although the Elves believe that the dark lord Morgoth has been defeated for good, the series is already signaling that his chief lieutenant, Sauron, is on the rise. The High Elven King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) makes the mistake of sending the Elven warriors to sail off to Valinor. Shortly after Gil-gilad calls back the Elven troops, the young boy Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) discovers a mysterious sword within his family home.
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Who Is Arondir & Who Are the Silvan Elves?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.Although The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is clearly leading up to the first war to defeat Sauron and his army of evil, it’s not the first time that conflict has plagued Middle Earth. As we learn in the first two episodes of the series, the Elves have already waged war against the dark lord, Morgoth. Morgoth is defeated and imprisoned in the mystical land of Valinor. However, the ramifications of the conflict have impacted the way the Elven military works.
Collider
'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey': Trailer, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far
Is There a Trailer For Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey?. Who's In the Cast of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey?. When Is Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Coming Out?. Originally created by author A. A. Milne and illustrator E. H. Shepard, Winnie-the-Pooh is a loveable anthropomorphic teddy bear that holds a special place in the hearts of many. While the first mention of Winnie-the-Pooh was in a 1924 poem by Milne, it wasn’t until 1961 when Disney acquired the licensing rights to the name and likelihood, creating one of their most successful franchises to date. Disney also removed the hyphens from the title, saving everyone precious time when writing about Winnie the Pooh.
Collider
'Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition' Deleted Scene Sees Kirk Reporting Their Losses [Exclusive]
Space: the final frontier. But nothing is truly final, is it? Almost forty-three years ago, Star Trek: The Motion Picture arrived in theaters, but it wasn't until 2001 that Robert Wise's director's cut arrived on DVD for audiences to enjoy anew. Yet again, Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition has returned to the pop culture conversation as it arrives on Blu-ray, in gorgeously remastered 4K Ultra HD, today, ahead of the highly anticipated Star Trek Day later this week. With both of these momentous occasions occurring this week, Paramount was kind enough to beam down an exclusive deleted scene from Star Trek: The Motion Picture for Collider to share with Trekkies.
Collider
Whoopi Goldberg Tells Racists Watching ‘Rings of Power’ and ’House of the Dragon’ to "Get a Job"
Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power and HBO’s House of the Dragon are two shows that have served to transport fans of the original literary works – and new fans as well – to worlds of fantasy filled with new landscapes, strange creatures, and diverse storylines. However, despite the beauty offered by these shows, certain "fans" of the series' have begun to offer racist reactions. These reactions have come in the wake of both shows casting Black individuals in diverse roles, both human and imaginary bringing inclusivity to the world of fantasy.
Collider
A New 'The Winchesters' Poster Reveals John and Mary's First Foe
As we say farewell to the warmth of summer, we know the chilly days of fall are just around the corner. And, with those shorter, colder days, one thing we can look forward to is the onslaught of new programming coming our way. From Tim Burton’s take on The Addams Family’s murderous daughter in Netflix’s Wednesday to the showdown between final girl Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and The Shape (James Jude Courtney) in David Gordon Green’s Halloween Ends, there’s plenty of spooky content to look forward to.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Showrunners on How War of Stepstones is a Rebirth for Daemon
Daemon Targaryen is undeniably one of the most intriguing characters in House of the Dragon. Played by Matt Smith, Daemon is ruthless, attention seeker, loyal to his family and possesses a kind of aura that either makes him very likeable or absolutely hate-able. The character is book accurate as George RR Martin intends him to be. Episode 3, ‘Second of His Name,’ saw Daemon three years into the War of Stepstones, which isn’t going well yet, at the end it sees Daemon emerging victorious. In a new featurette, the makers reveal how they used his position to be “reborn with a new perspective on who he is and what his purpose is.”
Comments / 0