ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Eyewitness News

A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

People’s United Bank signs down, M&T Bank signs up

You may have noticed a sign of change at your local bank. M&T Bank signs are now appearing at People’s United Bank branches across Connecticut. M&T purchased People’s United Bank for $8.3 billion back in April. The official changeover for customers happened last week. Connecticut-based Sign Pro was in charge of changing the signs over […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
UC Daily Campus

Community defense group opposes white supremacists in New England

In the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court on June 24, growing acts of transphobia and sightings of white supremacist groups in Connecticut and New England have been reported. The Connecticut John Brown Gun Club has emerged as one of the groups most dedicated to combating far-right agitators and protecting vulnerable communities in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

The issue with CT’s pandemic bonus application system

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Earlier this year, the state promised $1,000 bonuses to essential workers who worked on the front lines in the private sector during the pandemic but some residents are running into issues while applying for them. The state Comptroller announced there’s nearly a $300 million surplus at the end of this fiscal […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

CT sees rise in 211 requests for rental assistance this year

The rising cost of housing, paired with inflation and other factors, has made it difficult for some families to pay their rent, forcing some to forego other necessities like food and health care in order to keep a roof over their heads. More than 50,000 people have called the state’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vodka Soda#Calories#Grapefruit#Business Industry#Linus Business#La Brune Edicion Catrina#A Ejo#Blanco#American#Mexican#Dichello Distributors#Cranberry Lime
Register Citizen

‘Alarming:’ CT state police, DOT urge drivers to slow down as deadly crashes increase

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Speeding on Connecticut’s roads and highways is still up from pre-COVID-19 levels, state officials said, warning motorists of the dangers of traveling too fast. Josh Morgan, a spokesperson with the state Department of Transportation, said safety in transportation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
thecentersquare.com

Connecticut task force begins examining early childhood workforce concerns

(The Center Square) – Licensure requirements, professional development opportunities and employment compensation are among some of the weighty issues a new Connecticut task force will delve into in the coming months. The state’s Early Childhood Workforce Development Task Force held its first monthly meeting recently and began laying the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Connecticut Energy Assistance Program applications now open: Here’s what to know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) opened applications for 2022 on Sep. 1. The program offers financial assistance with heating costs to those who meet certain eligibility criteria. According to the site, benefits received by the program typically range from $250 to $600 and are paid directly to beneficiaries’ utility companies on their behalf.
WTNH

Flood Watch canceled after severe weather

WTNH (Conn.) — The state is experiencing severe weather Tuesday, which began as the holiday weekend came to a close on Monday evening. Heavy rains and downpours lasted throughout the day on Tuesday. The entire state was under Flood Watch from Monday evening to 5 p.m. Tuesday Different areas across the state experienced the rainy […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy