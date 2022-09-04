Read full article on original website
Related
NewsTimes
Mr. Beast Burger: YouTuber 'Mr. Beast' brings virtual restaurant to Connecticut
Mr. Beast is a content-creator on Youtube with over 100 million subscribers, known for his “over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors.” Now, he has teamed up with the company, “Virtual Dining Endeavors” to bring his virtual restaurant brand, Mr. Beast Burger, to multiple locations throughout Connecticut. The...
NewsTimes
Will more competition make CT’s Bradley and Tweed airports ‘two sick puppies’?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s flagship airport saw passenger traffic jump 57 percent year over year in the first half of 2022. But the head of the organization that owns and operates Connecticut’s flagship airport is not celebrating those numbers. To...
WTNH.com
Music in CT: Sting, Scorpions to rock the stage this week
Conn. (WTNH) — Rock & roll is on the mind this week in Connecticut as acts like Sting and Scorpions are set to take the stage. See the full list of upcoming artists and big-name stars heading to the state below:. Monday, September 5 — Sunday, September 11.
Connecticut runners reminded of safety precautions following kidnapping and murder of Memphis jogger
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Members of the running community in Connecticut were forced to think about their safety after 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered while on an early morning run in Memphis, Tennessee. "It just is a very stark reminder that we always need to be prepared....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut
(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
Nyberg: CT Hall of Change honors positive life changes for the formerly incarcerated
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Hall of Change is an organization that acknowledges the growth and accomplishment of formerly incarcerated people in the state. Their stories and photos are part of a mobile exhibit in the state with stops at local libraries, colleges, universities and city halls. Founder Charlie Grady established the group […]
People’s United Bank signs down, M&T Bank signs up
You may have noticed a sign of change at your local bank. M&T Bank signs are now appearing at People’s United Bank branches across Connecticut. M&T purchased People’s United Bank for $8.3 billion back in April. The official changeover for customers happened last week. Connecticut-based Sign Pro was in charge of changing the signs over […]
Fighting Back: How some CT tenants are organizing to improve their housing.
At least five tenants unions have formed in Connecticut to help renters address issues like maintenance problems, rent raises and evictions.
RELATED PEOPLE
CT man pleads guilty to threatening MA women through social media, emails
A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to threatening, harassing and intimidating a Massachusetts woman he was previously in a relationship with.
UC Daily Campus
Community defense group opposes white supremacists in New England
In the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court on June 24, growing acts of transphobia and sightings of white supremacist groups in Connecticut and New England have been reported. The Connecticut John Brown Gun Club has emerged as one of the groups most dedicated to combating far-right agitators and protecting vulnerable communities in Connecticut.
The issue with CT’s pandemic bonus application system
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Earlier this year, the state promised $1,000 bonuses to essential workers who worked on the front lines in the private sector during the pandemic but some residents are running into issues while applying for them. The state Comptroller announced there’s nearly a $300 million surplus at the end of this fiscal […]
Register Citizen
CT sees rise in 211 requests for rental assistance this year
The rising cost of housing, paired with inflation and other factors, has made it difficult for some families to pay their rent, forcing some to forego other necessities like food and health care in order to keep a roof over their heads. More than 50,000 people have called the state’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Look at the Historical Remains of Connecticut’s Seaside Sanatorium for Children
On the coast of Long Island Sound in Waterford, Connecticut, sits what's left of the Seaside Sanatorium. As you stand on the shoreline at 36 Shore Drive, looking out at the Sound, you can feel the relentless wind and the spray of the waves. Built in 1934 on 36 acres,...
hk-now.com
CSP: 2022 Labor Day Weekend Traffic Statistics 9/5/22
These are reflective of the time period starting at 12:00 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022 to 7:00 a.m. on Monday, September 5, 2022.
Register Citizen
‘Alarming:’ CT state police, DOT urge drivers to slow down as deadly crashes increase
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Speeding on Connecticut’s roads and highways is still up from pre-COVID-19 levels, state officials said, warning motorists of the dangers of traveling too fast. Josh Morgan, a spokesperson with the state Department of Transportation, said safety in transportation...
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | When Cops Issue Phony Tickets, Confidence In Law Enforcement Suffers
If you Google “Connecticut State Police,” you’ll find plenty of stories of quick thinking, heroism, human tragedy, and timely warnings against consumer fraud. And, as is the case with most police departments, you’ll also find the ugly: misconduct; use of excessive force; and assorted improprieties too numerous to mention here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecentersquare.com
Connecticut task force begins examining early childhood workforce concerns
(The Center Square) – Licensure requirements, professional development opportunities and employment compensation are among some of the weighty issues a new Connecticut task force will delve into in the coming months. The state’s Early Childhood Workforce Development Task Force held its first monthly meeting recently and began laying the...
sheltonherald.com
Connecticut Energy Assistance Program applications now open: Here’s what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) opened applications for 2022 on Sep. 1. The program offers financial assistance with heating costs to those who meet certain eligibility criteria. According to the site, benefits received by the program typically range from $250 to $600 and are paid directly to beneficiaries’ utility companies on their behalf.
Flood Watch canceled after severe weather
WTNH (Conn.) — The state is experiencing severe weather Tuesday, which began as the holiday weekend came to a close on Monday evening. Heavy rains and downpours lasted throughout the day on Tuesday. The entire state was under Flood Watch from Monday evening to 5 p.m. Tuesday Different areas across the state experienced the rainy […]
‘Report Animal Abuse. Stop Domestic Abuse’ – Desmond’s Army launches first billboard campaign
A new billboard campaign launched Labor Day depicts the link between animal cruelty and domestic violence.
Comments / 0