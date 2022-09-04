Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
How Vertochain Aims To Give You 100x Gains Compared to Solana and Tron
The cryptocurrency landscape has evolved from what it started almost a decade ago. At its heart, it is still a space that aims to give back to the users. Here are some tokens that hope to help you give you profits. Green Chains. With the main aim of introducing decentralization...
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) investors rush to buy Flasko (FLSK) presale tokens
One cryptocurrency that has experienced incredible growth is Dogecoin (DOGE). Due to the satirical nature of DOGE, many people did not take it seriously and missed out on the enormous wealth that Dogecoin was subsequently able to amass for ardent fans and devoted token holders. Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) early years had a similar result: skeptical investors were left behind. The first presale for Flasko (FLSK), a brand new decentralized finance (Defi) project, launched just days ago. The token is already establishing itself as a potentially promising one in the cryptocurrency space with analysts predicting it to be the best investment this year.
bitcoinist.com
Cryptocurrency News: Revolutux, Polkadot, and Celo Are Expected To Have A Great Market Run Beyond The Crypto Winter
As a crypto enthusiast or individual with stakes in the coin market, you must be updated about trends and happenings around the cryptocurrency space. Reddit crypto forums, blogs, Twitter spaces, Facebook feeds, etc, are always filled with beneficial crypto news that can shape your decision and give you clarity in the coin market.
bitcoinist.com
Why Big Eyes is Topping The Cryptocurrency List Even Before Its Launch
If cryptocurrencies made the world believe in the potential of blockchain platforms, then meme coins introduced investors to the power of monetization. Meme coins are cryptocurrencies inspired by social media memes and their values depend on the popularity of the memes. These digital assets have found favour with investors across the world and even tech czars like Tesla CEO Elon Musk couldn’t stay away from investing in them. In 2021, after Musk posted his thoughts about the potential of Shiba Inu on Twitter, the meme coin’s prices surged dramatically making it one of the most successful meme coins to ever have been launched. However, over time meme coins are evolving to enable the investor to do more than just invest. With services like NFT trading and processing charitable donations, meme coins have convinced the world that they are no less than other investment options when it comes to use cases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Investment Guide For September: Shiba Inu, Metacryp Network, And Fantom
According to investment experts, taking advantage of the bear market is a brilliant option. Experts suggest that this is the moment to start buying new projects and that this process will be quite rewarding for investors who do not panic. The most practical strategy is building a portfolio with a combination of a select number of successful projects and promising new cryptocurrencies.
bitcoinist.com
Why Are These 3 Cryptos Causing A Stir: MAGNISWAP, BARNBRIDGE, AND CARDANO
With an ever-changing market, and new and exciting platforms entering the crypto universe, it can be tricky deciding where to invest and to trust a crypto community you wish to stay with and financially thrive from. When it comes to beginning to invest in crypto, where to start? Who should you invest in, who allows you to achieve the most financial benefits, and which company gives you the most flexibility?
bitcoinist.com
Top 5 Crypto Tokens Ready to Explode this Year
If you’re planning to buy cryptocurrencies before they begin their uptrend this year, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we analyze the top projects in the crypto market that are currently underrated. We take you through their vision, core features, functionalities, and roadmap to uncover how they are on the edge of an upturn. Without further ado, let’s begin!
bitcoinist.com
Crypto ads
Cryptocurrency can be an eye-candy and "love island" to some people. It feels and looks new, and most often than... Numerous crypto companies are slashing their marketing budgets, despite the need to regain customer confidence in the asset class, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrency Projects to Buy Now – GM Wagmi, FunFair, and Big Eyes
The Dogecoin community has realised variations of the meme coin in cryptocurrency since its boom and subsequent returns. Some of these tokens adopt the Dogecoin strategy and create simple social tokens. Still, others attempt to mobilise their community around causes by using the meme coin as a means of funding...
bitcoinist.com
How Brave Will Support Over 2 Million Decentralized Websites With This Partnership
Popular privacy-focused browser Brave announced an integration with Unstoppable Domain to take decentralized websites to the mainstream. The integration will allow users to “take control” over a domain hosted in the blockchain forever. Decentralized Websites, The Next Big Thing For Web3?. In addition, Brave will allow people to...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 cryptos for a balanced portfolio in July: Klangaverse, Filecoin, and VeChain
Blockchain technology is constantly offering innovative solutions for longstanding problems. New decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms and decentralized applications (dApps) feature unique approaches that greatly appeal to users. Klangaverse (KLG) is a new cryptocurrency ecosystem that features better solutions for the music industry. This article will also discuss two other tokens, Filecoin (FIL) and Vechain (VET), that have also come up with interesting updates. These three coins can be added to yield a balanced portfolio for July.
bitcoinist.com
Why Binance Will Suspend Ethereum And Wrapped Ether Wallet Services Ahead Of “The Merge”
Per an official post, crypto exchange Binance will take extra precautions during Ethereum’s “Merge”. The platform announced a halt in ETH deposits and withdrawals across multiple networks starting tomorrow September 6th, 2022, at 2:00 UTC. Users will be unable to deposit or take out their Ethereum (ETH)...
bitcoinist.com
Glassnode Discusses 4 Phases Of Bitcoin Accumulation & Distribution During Past Year
Glassnode has talked about the four phases of Bitcoin accumulation and distribution during the past year in their latest report. Bitcoin Accumulation Trend Score Shows Market Has Been Selling Recently. As per this week’s edition of the weekly Glassnode report, the market has observed four distinct phases in the last...
bitcoinist.com
Solana and Privesecure – Buy these Tokens Now and See Your Portfolio Expand Exponentially
The previous several days have been tumultuous for all cryptocurrency enthusiasts, traders, and investors. Most crypto markets are declining, so if you want to substantiate cryptocurrency volatility, now is the best time. Nonetheless, as we have seen in the cryptocurrency market over the years, there is still hope; that prices...
bitcoinist.com
Top analyst predicts 5,000% growth by end of 2022 for Flasko (FLSK) over Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE)
Digital currencies have revolutionized the worldwide market. The days of relying solely on traditional, frequently centralized institutions like banks or fiat currency as a form of payment are long gone. There are numerous things people can do in light of the increase in the popularity of cryptocurrencies. Some of cryptocurrency users’ most prominent and well-known coins include Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE). However, new cryptocurrencies with unique features and solutions have lately appeared on the blockchain. Flasko (FLSK) is one of these, it’s been predicted to rise over 4,000% by the end of the year.
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Classic Shakes Off Hoskinson’s Comments To Top List Of Gainers
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has recently caught some flack from Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson. The digital asset, which is basically a fork of the original Ethereum token, has always come under criticism which has often hindered its growth. However, this time around, the cryptocurrency seems to have embodied the saying that there is no such thing as bad publicity and has rallied off the back of the criticism to post some impressive gains.
bitcoinist.com
Here’s What KPMG Said About Slowdown In Crypto Investments
KPMG, the global audit and consulting firm has presented a report which speaks of declining crypto investments. The highlights in those reports were that globally, the interest in crypto along with investments was depreciating. The report precisely signalled that there shall be a slowdown in investments for the rest of...
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Whale Adds More Than $22M SHIB, Is A Reversal In The Works?
Shiba Inu continues to receive a reasonable level of attention from crypto investors, prominently from whales who continue to hold and buy large quantities of SHIB. This time around, the meme coin is being gobbled up by one of the largest whales, which already holds hundreds of millions worth of coins. The sheer size of the transactions alone has been enough to catch the attention of trackers, sparking speculations on who it might be.
PETS・
bitcoinist.com
$325K In “Gifts” From The Human Rights Foundation, Who In Bitcoin Received Them?
The Human Rights Foundation announced its round of “gifts” for Q3, 2022. Sadly, they’re not denominated in sats and BTC like on previous occasions. To compensate, they’re the biggest donations yet in fiat terms. How did The Human Rights Foundation distribute the $325K from its Bitcoin Development Fund? What projects and developers received much-needed funding to keep fighting the good fight?
bitcoinist.com
Binance In Talks With Nigeria, Looks To Establish A Crypto-Friendly Zone
Authorities in Nigeria and cryptocurrency exchange Binance Holdings Ltd. are in talks tto create a digital economic zone that will support blockchain technology adoption by businesses in the West African country. Binance In Talks With Nigeria. According to a press release, Nigeria intends to use the Nigeria Export Processing Zones...
Comments / 0