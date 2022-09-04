Read full article on original website
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022Joe MertensOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Tickets now on sale for big hockey event in CLE
Tickets are now on sale for the first-ever hockey game played at First Energy Stadium.
WKYC
Iconic Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams gives update
'I can’t quit. That’s when you lose is when you quit. I have too much to do and too much to look forward to.'
Cleveland News - Fox 8
New Day At The Ballpark
Night at the ballpark! David & Natalie will be throwing out the first pitch at the Lake County Captains on Sept. 9th.
Cleveland Jewish News
Silver Linings: Elaine Geller
If you search in the dictionary for the words “dedicated” and “volunteer,” one might find a picture of Mayfield Heights resident Elaine Geller. A past president of the National Council of Jewish Women’s Cleveland chapter, Geller first became involved with the organization after she moved back to Cleveland from San Francisco upon retirement. Suddenly no longer having a full day of work, she was ready to take on community responsibilities – and now chairs an NCJW educational series called “Understanding the Issues,” helps in finances with the board and executive committee, and serves on the oversight committee for the organization’s equity work.
cityofmentor.com
FUN FACTS: 10 Things About Mentor You Probably Didn’t Know!
Here are some fun little known facts about our hometown!. Former Ohio State football coach, Jim Tressel, was born in Mentor, Ohio in 1952. His father, Lee, coached at Mentor High School from 1950 to 1955 during which time he put together a 34- game winning streak before moving on to Massillon High School and then Baldwin Wallace.
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 8-11)
Jam for Justice returns to House of Blues and Cleveland Museum of Art hosts annual Chalk Festival
Cleveland Jewish News
Jace Carter Wendzicki
Jace Carter Wendzicki will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Sept. 10, at Temple Emanu El. Jace is the son of Heather and Phil Wendzicki of Solon and the brother of Cade Ethan. He is the grandson of Elaine and Marty Jacob, Joanne and Stan Wendzicki, and the late Steve Blumenthal. Jace is an avid sports fan and loves the Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers and Guardians. He also enjoys playing football and baseball. Jace adores animals, particularly dogs and cats.
What if Greater Cleveland were one municipality? How would your taxes change? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In 2009, I covered the election when Cuyahoga County residents overwhelmingly approved a reform charter written by attorney Eugene Kramer. Now county executive candidate Lee Weingart is suggesting a new idea from Kramer: one countywide income tax, no matter where you live or work.
Lakefront mansion that ‘Untouchable’ Eliot Ness once called home for sale in Ohio: Take a tour inside
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lakefront house that once was home to Eliot Ness -- the man who took on Chicago mob boss Al Capone and later tackled crime and corruption in Cleveland -- is on the market for the first time in a generation. Listed at $995,000, the house...
Cleveland Jewish News
Gilman, Jackie
Jackie Singer Gilman (nee Marks), age 84, of Twinsburg, passed away on Sept. 5, 2022. Jackie was born March 26, 1938, in Wilmington, Del. Beloved wife of the late Neil Gilman; devoted mother of Marc (Tiffany) Singer of Chagrin Falls, Scott (Julie, deceased) Singer of Louisville, Wendy (Kevin Farrell) Summers of Gahanna, and step-mother of Brian (Kathi) Gilman of Ammon, Idaho, and Brett Gilman (deceased); loving grandmother of Ryan (Alicia), Tyler (Jenna), and Peyton Singer, Braydon, Corey and Camdyn Singer; beloved niece of Hal Arden and cousin, Cathy Arden; dearest daughter of Bernard Marks and Roslyn Michael and step-daughter of Irving Michael.
A cool million will get you the beautiful former Lake Erie home of the untouchable Elliot Ness: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A lakefront house that once was home to Eliot Ness -- the man who took on Chicago mob boss Al Capone and later tackled crime and corruption in Cleveland -- is on the market for the first time in a generation. We’re talking about the Bratenahl house...
Cleveland Jewish News
March for Access Sept. 10
The March for Access will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 10 at Public Square in downtown Cleveland. The event is held in support of better access to transportation, housing and voting for the disabled community of Northeast Ohio. Registration starts at 9, followed by the rally at 11. This...
Cleveland Jewish News
Gross Schechter to hold inaugural High Holy Days Shuk Sept. 11
Gross Schechter Day School will host the Schechter Shuk: High Holiday Marketplace from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11. Goods and services for the upcoming chagim will be available. “We are creating an opportunity for the Cleveland Jewish community to shop all of their favorite vendors and meet new ones in order to prepare for the fall chagim,” Elana Perlin, director of judaic studies at Gross Schechter, said in the release. “There will be tasters, order forms at the ready and items for purchase. It is important to Gross Schechter to help everyone have the best chag experience possible and that means having access to all the accoutrement for the holidays.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Brennan Lepene
Brennan Lepene will become bar mitzvah on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Park Synagogue. Brennan is the son of Courtney and Scott Lepene of Pepper Pike, and the brother of Raleigh. He is the grandson of Marcia and Billy Wise, and Barbara and Alan Lepene. He is the great-grandson of Shirley Frisch. Brennan attends Brady Middle School. He enjoys space exploration, rocketry, model railroading, theater, reading, LEGOs, Star Wars, swimming, biking and traveling with his family. For his mitzvah project, Brennan chose to support an organization called RePlay for Kids, which repairs and adapts toys and assistive devices for children with disabilities in Northeast Ohio. He chose to support them because he wanted to brighten the lives of kids with special needs. His family purchased toys, and he personally learned how to weld and adapt the toys so that children with disabilities could enjoy them. He also donated many books to the local little Free Libraries so that others could enjoy reading as much as he does.
Great sportsmanship star of local football game
While some athletes and coaches take a "win at all costs " approach to sports, a local high school football player is being saluted for a display of empathy not often seen on the gridiron.
Video: Large crowd, fights after local high school football game
On Saturday, Euclid police officers received several 911 calls about large fights taking place following the Cleveland Heights and Cleveland Benedictine High School football game. The game was played at Euclid.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish groups seek apology from Cleveland cop for antisemitic posts
Six days after the Cleveland mayor and police chief said they could not fire a Cleveland police officer who made antisemitic posts on social media, three national Jewish organizations called for a full public apology from him, rescission of his awards and “a statement of assurance” that he “does not present a risk and will not be biased against the Jewish community.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Retired Buffalo JCC CEO named Mandel JCC interim CEO
Rick Zakalik will become the interim CEO of the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, effective Sept. 6, according to a Sept. 2 email sent to JCC members and supporters. Zakalik was the executive director of the JCC of Greater Buffalo from October 2010 to the fall 2020. He replaces...
You can book a cheap flight from Akron to Vegas — but there are a few catches
Starting next month, you can fly nonstop to Las Vegas from Akron-Canton Airport on a "low-fare, high flex" airline. On Oct. 6, Breeze Airways will begin offering nonstop flights from the Akron airport (CAK) to Harry Reid International Airport in Nevada (LAS), according to a news release.
Labor Day Weekend 2022: The Northeast Ohio events you need to know about
The unofficial final weekend of summer is here.
