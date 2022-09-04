Brennan Lepene will become bar mitzvah on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Park Synagogue. Brennan is the son of Courtney and Scott Lepene of Pepper Pike, and the brother of Raleigh. He is the grandson of Marcia and Billy Wise, and Barbara and Alan Lepene. He is the great-grandson of Shirley Frisch. Brennan attends Brady Middle School. He enjoys space exploration, rocketry, model railroading, theater, reading, LEGOs, Star Wars, swimming, biking and traveling with his family. For his mitzvah project, Brennan chose to support an organization called RePlay for Kids, which repairs and adapts toys and assistive devices for children with disabilities in Northeast Ohio. He chose to support them because he wanted to brighten the lives of kids with special needs. His family purchased toys, and he personally learned how to weld and adapt the toys so that children with disabilities could enjoy them. He also donated many books to the local little Free Libraries so that others could enjoy reading as much as he does.

PEPPER PIKE, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO