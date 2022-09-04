Read full article on original website
Related
Footage of drunken Benjamin Mendy dancing on nightclub table four days before he was charged with rape shown to jury
FOOTAGE of a drunken Benjamin Mendy dancing on a nightclub table four days before he was charged with rape was shown to a jury yesterday. The CCTV clip showed the £52million Manchester City defender bare-chested and with his trousers pulled down. It was played yesterday during cross-examination of a...
The Queen’s health: royal family gathers at Balmoral amid concern for monarch – live updates
Prince William, Earl and Countess of Wessex and Prince Andrew arrive at Aberdeen airport; Prince Charles, Camilla and Princess Anne at Balmoral
BBC
Potton: Errors made in arrest of 81-year-old man says PCC
A police and crime commissioner said an opportunity was missed to de-escalate a situation that ended with an 81-year-old man being arrested and injured. Malcolm Emery was put in handcuffs after officers mistakenly went to his home in Potton at 05:00 BST on Friday. Bedfordshire Police has apologised to Mr...
BBC
Poole couple attacked by youths while walking dog
A couple have described how they and their dog were subjected to a seemingly random attack by a gang of teenagers. Amber Cole and Adam Stevenson were walking their puppy Luna when they were targeted in Bourne Valley Park in Poole, Dorset, on Sunday afternoon. They told the BBC the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Kensington High Street shooting: Victim named as Maximillian Kusi-Owusu
A 29-year-old man who died after being shot in west London has been named by police. Maximillian Kusi-Owusu was found fatally wounded in Kensington High Street just after 02:00 BST on Sunday. He was taken to a central London hospital where he later died. A post-mortem examination will take place...
BBC
Chris Kaba's mother: 'My heart is broken'
The mother and father of 24-year-old Chris Kaba - who was shot dead by police in south London - have accused the Metropolitan Police of racism. Chris Kaba was killed in a residential street in Streatham Hill on Monday night following a police chase. The police watchdog, the IOPC, is...
BBC
Irish help sought to solve 2006 Scottish beach remains mystery
The Irish public is being urged to help solve the mystery of a woman's identity after human remains were found on a Scottish beach 16 years ago. The discovery was made at Port Logan beach on the south-west Scotland shoreline on 22 November 2006. Glasgow Caledonian University's (GCU) Scottish Cold...
BBC
Derby taxi driver helps prevent passenger being defrauded
A taxi driver's chance conversation with a passenger led to him realising she was about to become a fraud victim. Nayyer Iqbal Bhatti, 52, from Derby, was asked by his female passenger - who he believes was about 80 - to drive to a bank 15 miles (24km) away. She...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Daniel Hay: Criminal investigation into former gynaecologist launched
Detectives have launched a criminal investigation into medical procedures conducted by a former consultant gynaecologist. Derbyshire Police said the inquiry into Daniel Hay followed reports a number of women allegedly suffered harm under his care. The force says the "complex" investigation is in its early stages. A spokesperson said: "It...
BBC
Simon Cole: Former Leicestershire chief constable took his own life
A former chief constable who died 12 days after retiring took his own life, a coroner has concluded. Simon Cole, 55, died at his home in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, on 30 March. An inquest into his death, held at Leicester Town Hall on Monday, heard he was suffering with his...
BBC
Ashley Wadsworth: Man admits murdering Canadian girlfriend
A man has admitted murdering his 19-year-old Canadian girlfriend. Jack Sepple, 23, killed Ashley Wadsworth, who he met on a dating app, at a house in Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, Essex, on 1 February. Ms Wadsworth, from Vernon in British Columbia, had died from stab wounds to the chest, Chelmsford Crown...
Harry Dunlop will quit at the top after complete outsider wins May Hill
Harry Dunlop announced he was quitting training last month but is now leaving in style thanks to a remarkable success with the unconsidered 40-1 shot Polly Pot in the prestigious May Hill Stakes at Doncaster’s St Leger meeting on Thursday. The filly was available at 100-1 on the morning...
Adam Lallana is sensationally appointed as interim Brighton coach for this weekend after Graham Potter joined Chelsea on five-year deal... with current midfielder to support Andrew Crofts at Bournemouth
Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana will sensationally make the step up to interim coach this weekend for their trip to Bournemouth. It comes after permanent boss Graham Potter was announced as the new Chelsea boss on a five-year deal. But the 34-year-old will now support Andrew Crofts as interim head coach...
BBC
David Jenkins: British diving coach died in Turkey, coroner says
A Team GB diving coach who worked with Tom Daley died in Turkey aged 31, a coroner's court has heard. David Jenkins died on 9 October, coroner Andrew Walker told North London Coroner's Court on Thursday. Mr Jenkins worked with Daley, a Great Britain Olympic gold medallist, and was part...
BBC
Lincolnshire: Mum of workman killed on site 'devastated' at sentence
The mother of an 18-year-old workman who was killed on a housing site said the sentence handed to two construction firms over his death is "not justice". Josh Disdel was clearing a blocked sewer on the White Bridges estate in Boston, Lincolnshire, when he was crushed by a van on 13 July 2018.
BBC
Bedfordshire Police apologise to Potton man, 81, for arrest injuries
A police force has apologised to an 81-year-old man who was injured while being arrested after an officer "mistakenly" went to his address and looked through his window. Police said Malcolm Emery initially approached them with a wooden implement outside his home in Potton, Bedfordshire, at 05:00 BST on Friday.
BBC
Reading Festival: Burned teen describes 'horrific' ordeal
A teenager who suffered second degree burns at a music festival has described the event as "horrific". Leone Cook, 18, from Kent, was sitting near a campfire at Reading Festival on Sunday 28 August when a liquid that was thrown on to the fire exploded. Thames Valley Police confirmed some...
Comments / 0