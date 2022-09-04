Hundreds of mourners, including prominent figures from Irish horse racing, have gathered for the funeral of the “charming, charismatic” 13-year-old jockey Jack de Bromhead, who died during a pony race at the weekend.Mourners heard about the colourful life and many interests of Jack, the son of Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National-winning trainer Henry de Bromhead.Mr de Bromhead told the congregation stories of Jack’s “uncanny” knowledge of and love for pony racing that he was “blown away by”.His death, following a fall from a pony while riding at the Glenbeigh Festival in Co Kerry, caused widespread shock among the Irish...

