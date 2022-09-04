ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 202

Jessica Cherry
3d ago

my condolences go out to his parents I can't even imagine the pain that they're going through at this moment. May his soul rest in peace he died doing what he loved

moni19
3d ago

Everyday there’s been a young persons death… athletes, YouTubers, some form out “entertainer” and it just shocks me how many have died recently. I am so sorry for his families loss and as a mother of 3… I can’t even imagine the anguish they’re going through. I just know as mothers, we aren’t made to bury our children. My heart and condolences go out to the family… especially his twin sister.

Tara Hart
2d ago

Incredibly sad💔💔💔💔 Rest In Peace Jack and sending hugs, love and prayers for peace and comfort during this terrible time❤️at least he passed doing something he loved is the only consolation to this entire tragedy 💔🙏😭😭

