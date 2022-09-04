ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County Public Library announces September schedule

The Iredell County Public Library has a number of events planned for September where the public can learn North Carolina history, hear some poetry, or just practice their coloring skills. The events featured below are just some of the highlighted events for the next month. Registration is required for all...
Statesville Record & Landmark

Home prices on the rise in Iredell as reappraisal process continues

Iredell County continues to grow and the prices of homes continue to rise. During a request from Tax Assessor Fran Elliott at the Iredell County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, she said the county was growing with the median sales price of homes on the rise. According to multiple listing services data, the median price rose from roughly $265,000 in 2019 to $389,000 in the third quarter of the 2022 fiscal year. She said building permit requests have doubled over the past seven years as well.
lakenormanpublications.com

Huntersville board adopts $28 million plan for town hall facilities

HUNTERSVILLE – By a 4-2 vote, town commissioners have passed a motion to “approve and fund” the development of a new four-story municipal administration building on a downtown parcel, including renovations to the current town hall on adjacent property, that carries an estimated price tag of approximately $28 million.,
WXII 12

Hundreds of Forsyth County residents in dark Wednesday morning

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of people in Winston-Salem are without power Wednesday morning. Duke Energy is reporting 764 outages in northern Forsyth County, near Old Rural Hall Road. The estimated time for restoration is 9:45 a.m. Officials say the cause of the outage is due to fallen trees,...
WCNC

What 5 Charlotte-area school district test scores say about pandemic learning loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School boards, lawmakers, and health officials all made pandemic-related decisions that altered the course of millions of children’s education. One of the most dramatic indicators is school test scores. North Carolina released its performance scores for all districts last week, marking the first time those results were made public since the onset of the pandemic.
WBTV

Power outage impacting hundreds of customers in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A power outage in northeast Charlotte has left hundreds in the dark early Tuesday morning. According to Duke Energy, the outage is impacting approximately 989 customers in the area of North Tryon Street and Old Concord Road. Duke Energy officials said the outage was first...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Brinkley Walser Stoner, Legal Community Mourn Loss of Charles McGirt

LEXINGTON, NC – With a heavy heart, David Inabinett, Managing Member of Brinkley Walser Stoner, PLLC announced the passing of long-time firm member Charles “Charlie” McGirt. McGirt joined the firm in 1961 and recently celebrated 60 years of practicing law. He died on September 2 after a recent illness.
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at high school in Yadkin County sparks investigation

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at Forbush High School in Yadkin County Tuesday. Firefighters with the Forbush Volunteer Fire Department said early detection from a monitored alarm system helped in minimal damages from a fire that started in an electrical motor above the ceiling in the HVAC system at the school.
Statesville Record & Landmark

Low country boil raises $1,125 for Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont

For more photos from the low country boil fundraiser, please see page A5 or online at www.statesville.com and Facebook. Red Buffalo Brewing Co. in downtown Statesville hosted a special event Sunday to raise money for a local organization. The low country boil raised $1,125 for the Boys and Girls Club...
WBTV

Cabarrus County Schools names Beginning Teacher of the Year

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County Schools: C.C. Griffin Middle School ESL teacher Natalia Mejia has been selected as the 2022-23 Cabarrus County Schools Beginning Teacher of the Year. Ms. Mejia was surprised at her school with the announcement by CCS Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki and Chief Talent Officer Dr. Marion Bish.
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WBTV

Kannapolis Dog World needs to raise a lot of money to avoid closure

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The owners of a popular dog park in Kannapolis say a short lease has them on a short leash that could mean they’ll have to close the doors. The owners of Dog World have took over the park just over a year ago, but their lease expires in a few months unless they can come up with a significant down payment.
