Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County Public Library announces September schedule
The Iredell County Public Library has a number of events planned for September where the public can learn North Carolina history, hear some poetry, or just practice their coloring skills. The events featured below are just some of the highlighted events for the next month. Registration is required for all...
lakenormanpublications.com
Hardware store, 75-year employee part of Mooresville’s past, present appeal
MOORESVILLE – Jack Moore took a tumble recently at the Main Street store where he’s worked for nearly 76 years. The damage was slight, but also a reminder – like a fading photograph in a family album – that time, eventually, takes its toll, and some treasures can’t last forever.
WBTV
Elementary school in Cleveland County evacuated after gas leak, officials confirm
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have confirmed that Bethware Elementary School was evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a gas leak. Following the evacuation, school was dismissed at an offsite location. Officials say that such procedures are included in school safety plans, and people at the school knew how...
Statesville Record & Landmark
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Statesville.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Home prices on the rise in Iredell as reappraisal process continues
Iredell County continues to grow and the prices of homes continue to rise. During a request from Tax Assessor Fran Elliott at the Iredell County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, she said the county was growing with the median sales price of homes on the rise. According to multiple listing services data, the median price rose from roughly $265,000 in 2019 to $389,000 in the third quarter of the 2022 fiscal year. She said building permit requests have doubled over the past seven years as well.
lakenormanpublications.com
Huntersville board adopts $28 million plan for town hall facilities
HUNTERSVILLE – By a 4-2 vote, town commissioners have passed a motion to “approve and fund” the development of a new four-story municipal administration building on a downtown parcel, including renovations to the current town hall on adjacent property, that carries an estimated price tag of approximately $28 million.,
Highway 321 to shut down between Caldwell and Catawba counties next three weekends
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that they plan to shut down the Highway 321 southbound bridge between Caldwell and Catawba counties. Each day tens of thousands of drivers cross that bridge, but the NCDOT says it will reroute southbound traffic onto the...
New medical facility opening in Fort Mill for families during an emergency
FORT MILL, S.C. — People in Fort Mill will soon have easier access to medical care. Currently, people have to go to Rock Hill in case of an emergency, but starting Wednesday, patients will be able to go to a new Piedmont Medical Center. The new hospital is located...
WXII 12
Hundreds of Forsyth County residents in dark Wednesday morning
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of people in Winston-Salem are without power Wednesday morning. Duke Energy is reporting 764 outages in northern Forsyth County, near Old Rural Hall Road. The estimated time for restoration is 9:45 a.m. Officials say the cause of the outage is due to fallen trees,...
WXII 12
Parking changes in downtown Winston-Salem create frustration for business owners
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some downtown Winston-Salem business owners are taking their concerns to the city over recent changes to parking. Within the last few months, lots that line busy downtown streets, like Trade and Liberty Streets, have turned into paid parking areas. Some businesses say it's impacting their bottom lines.
What 5 Charlotte-area school district test scores say about pandemic learning loss
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School boards, lawmakers, and health officials all made pandemic-related decisions that altered the course of millions of children’s education. One of the most dramatic indicators is school test scores. North Carolina released its performance scores for all districts last week, marking the first time those results were made public since the onset of the pandemic.
WBTV
Power outage impacting hundreds of customers in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A power outage in northeast Charlotte has left hundreds in the dark early Tuesday morning. According to Duke Energy, the outage is impacting approximately 989 customers in the area of North Tryon Street and Old Concord Road. Duke Energy officials said the outage was first...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Brinkley Walser Stoner, Legal Community Mourn Loss of Charles McGirt
LEXINGTON, NC – With a heavy heart, David Inabinett, Managing Member of Brinkley Walser Stoner, PLLC announced the passing of long-time firm member Charles “Charlie” McGirt. McGirt joined the firm in 1961 and recently celebrated 60 years of practicing law. He died on September 2 after a recent illness.
Fire at high school in Yadkin County sparks investigation
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at Forbush High School in Yadkin County Tuesday. Firefighters with the Forbush Volunteer Fire Department said early detection from a monitored alarm system helped in minimal damages from a fire that started in an electrical motor above the ceiling in the HVAC system at the school.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Low country boil raises $1,125 for Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont
For more photos from the low country boil fundraiser, please see page A5 or online at www.statesville.com and Facebook. Red Buffalo Brewing Co. in downtown Statesville hosted a special event Sunday to raise money for a local organization. The low country boil raised $1,125 for the Boys and Girls Club...
Q&A: Channel 9 speaks with incoming and outgoing Cabarrus County District Attorneys
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — It’s a changing of the guard in Cabarrus County as newly-appointed District Attorney Ashlie Shanley is taking over for Roxann Vaneekhoven, who stepped down from her role last week after serving the district attorney’s office for decades. Shanley, who is running unopposed for...
Bridge in Winston-Salem set to permanently close as part of Northern Beltway project
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The bridge on Oak Grove Church Road in Winston-Salem is set to permanently close in two weeks. The closure is part of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway project, which is aimed at alleviating traffic and improving safety along U.S. 421/Salem Parkway and U.S. 52. Many people living in the area take the […]
WBTV
Cabarrus County Schools names Beginning Teacher of the Year
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County Schools: C.C. Griffin Middle School ESL teacher Natalia Mejia has been selected as the 2022-23 Cabarrus County Schools Beginning Teacher of the Year. Ms. Mejia was surprised at her school with the announcement by CCS Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki and Chief Talent Officer Dr. Marion Bish.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WBTV
Kannapolis Dog World needs to raise a lot of money to avoid closure
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The owners of a popular dog park in Kannapolis say a short lease has them on a short leash that could mean they’ll have to close the doors. The owners of Dog World have took over the park just over a year ago, but their lease expires in a few months unless they can come up with a significant down payment.
