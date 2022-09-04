Iredell County continues to grow and the prices of homes continue to rise. During a request from Tax Assessor Fran Elliott at the Iredell County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, she said the county was growing with the median sales price of homes on the rise. According to multiple listing services data, the median price rose from roughly $265,000 in 2019 to $389,000 in the third quarter of the 2022 fiscal year. She said building permit requests have doubled over the past seven years as well.

IREDELL COUNTY, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO