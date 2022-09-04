ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 people shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings in Chicago

By Neshmia Malik
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — At least one person was killed and 11 others were injured in overnight shootings in Chicago including one in the Loop and a West Woodlawn shooting that left a man instantly dead from a gunshot wound to the neck and arm.

A man, 29, was inside a home at the 6600 block of South Evans Street around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night when he got into a verbal altercation with another known man who then fired shots at the man and fled. According to police, officers entered and discovered the shot man on the floor with a gunshot wound to his right neck and arm area. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No one is currently in custody and police are investigating.

Two men were walking near the 200 block of South Wabash Street in the Loop around 12:05 a.m. Saturday night when they got into a verbal altercation with another man who was accompanied by a woman wearing all pink. According to police the man shot both men and fled the scene with the woman. Both men are in critical condition and police are investigating.

CPD investigating ‘human fetus’ found on sidewalk

Officers responded to a shots fired call near the 6000 block of South Ada Street in Englewood around 12:20 a.m. where a 22 -year-old man was running on the sidewalk who stated he was just shot. According to police, the man sustained a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The man refused to answer questions. No one is in custody and police are investigating.

Officers responding to a shots fired call near the 5700 block of West Grand Avenue around 4:43 a.m. noticed a man running towards their squad car. The man sustained a gunshot wound to his left thigh and was transported to the Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. There is no other information provided and police are investigating.

All other shootings are being investigated by the Chicago Police Department.

Pat McCarthy
4d ago

Sounds like a slow night. Question: When they later find bodies will they count towards last night, or the day that they were discovered?

WGN News

Man killed, 2 injured following shootout in South Austin

CHICAGO — One man is dead following an exchange of gunfire in the city’s South Austin neighborhood. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of West Madison around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, just a block away from a police station. Police said a 53-year-old man and another man were in a verbal altercation, when they each […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man, 53, killed in shootout in South Austin; man and woman also struck by gunfire

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead following a shootout in the South Austin neighborhood Thursday morning just after midnight. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of West Madison Street around 12:27 a.m.Police said a 53-year-old man and an unknown male were in an argument when the two drew handguns and exchanged gunfire. The victim was struck multiple times in the torso and was transported to Stroger hospital where he was pronounced dead. The unknown male fled the scene on foot, police said. Two bystanders were also struck during the shootout. A 23-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition. A 42-year-old woman was struck in the arm and was taken to Stroger also in fair condition. No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men wanted for brutal murder in Chicago's Loop: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in the Loop murder of a 41-year-old man. On Sept. 6, around 10:50 p.m., police say the two male suspects were walking westbound on Van Buren Street when they approached the victim on South La Salle Street, attempted to rob him, and then assaulted him.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men charged in South Side Chicago murder

CHICAGO - A Chicago man and an Oak Lawn man have been charged in the murder of a 31-year-old man in the McKinley Park neighborhood earlier this week. On Monday, police say 18-year-old Julius Hernandez and 20-year-old Byron Queijeiro fired shots at two other men who were inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street around 7 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 91, seriously wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - A 91-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's South Side Tuesday night. Police say the man was shot in the groin around 10 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Yale Avenue in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood. The victim was unable to communicate and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 43, shot and critically wounded in Austin

CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times and critically wounded early Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood. Police found the 43-year-old around 1:39 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street suffering from gunshot wounds to the buttocks and the chest, police said. He was transported to the Loyola...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 teens shot in period of 5 hours on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Five teenagers were hospitalized after being shot in a span of five hours Tuesday evening on Chicago's South Side. The first shooting took place around 5:45 p.m. when two 15-year-old boys were near the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Mozart Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Humboldt Park shootout wounds 2 men

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a shootout Wednesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Gunmen inside two vehicles began shooting at each other around 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police. A 54-year-old man was outside when he was struck by...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two men shot in West Lawn alley

CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded in an alley Tuesday morning in the West Lawn neighborhood. The men, 26 and 34, were standing in the alley around 10:13 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and two gunmen got out and started shooting in the 1200 block of South Tripp Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

9 dead, 47 wounded in Chicago shootings during Labor Day weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least nine people are dead, and 47 others are wounded in shootings across Chicago over the Labor Day weekend. The ages of the victims range from 13 to 63.In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 24, was shot multiple times in West Garfield Park Friday evening.The victim was standing on the sidewalk, in the 4400 block of West Jackson around 6:30 p.m., when two vehicles approached the victim and multiple offenders exited the vehicles and fired shots striking the victim. The victim was shot multiple times in the back and was pronounced at the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two found dead in Highland Park apartment

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been charged with murder after two people were found dead Wednesday morning inside an apartment in north suburban Highland Park.Highland Park Police said emergency personnel responding to a wellness check at an apartment at 1850 Green Bay Rd. saw blood under the door of an apartment, and forced their way inside.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, once inside, officers found the bodies of two dead people. A "person of interest" also was inside and was taken into custody.The person of interest – Barry Goldberg, 45 – was charged with two counts of first-degree...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 14, seriously wounded in Englewood shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital, after he was shot several times Tuesday night in Englewood.Police said the boy was walking near 68th and Normal, when two people got out of a car and started shooting, before fleeing the scene.The boy was shot multiple times in the legs, and was taken to University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.No one was in custody Wednesday morning.Area One detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man found stabbed to death in Loop

CHICAGO — A 41-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the Loop Tuesday night, according to Chicago police. The incident happened in the 100 block of West Van Buren around 10:55 p.m. Police responded to the scene for a person stabbed and discovered the man with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital […]
CHICAGO, IL
