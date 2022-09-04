ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Now hiring: US offshore wind ramps up, workers taught safety

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hnlxh_0hhmQRXA00
1 of 17

At a 131-year-old maritime academy along Buzzards Bay in Massachusetts, people who will build the nation’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm are learning the skills to stay safe while working around turbines at sea.

Some take to the tasks fairly easily since they’re veterans of marine fields or construction. For others, it’s totally new to be using fall protection and sea survival equipment, climbing from a boat onto a ladder to get to a turbine and learning how to work hundreds of feet in the air.

Offshore wind developers are hiring, after years of touting the promise of tens of thousands of jobs the industry could create in the United States. To launch this new clean energy industry, they now need plenty of workers with the right training and skills.

“It’s the sheer number of people we’re going to need in the timeframe that we need them,” said Jennifer Cullen, senior manager of labor relations and workforce development at Vineyard Wind in Massachusetts. “We’re combating this sense of, we’ve been talking about it for so long, ... is it actually coming? We’re telling people, yes, it’s here, it’s now.

“We’re building the turbines next year and we’re going to be building many more wind farms after this,” she added.

Vineyard Wind is on track to be the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in the U.S. The development follows the Cape Wind project, which would’ve been closer to the Massachusetts shore but failed after years of litigation and local opposition.

The Massachusetts Maritime Academy is the only place in Massachusetts currently offering the basic safety training designed by a nonprofit founded by wind turbine manufacturers and operators — the Global Wind Organisation — though training is offered in other states. Everyone who will go to a wind farm offshore must complete safety training, and most developers meet the requirement with the GWO program.

The course draws union workers and others eager to work on future wind farms that the Biden administration wants to dot U.S. coastlines to help fight climate change. President Joe Biden set a goal of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030, to power more than 10 million homes and create 80,000 jobs.

The payoff for offshore wind trainees is jobs with an average salary approaching $80,000 a year.

Before arriving at the academy, students complete about six hours of online coursework.

Then, wearing waterproof suits, they practice stepping off a vessel in Buzzards Bay and onto a boarding ladder connected to a turbine — a dangerous part of the job, especially in rough seas.

The students step off the pier into the chilly bay waters to learn how to safely abandon a vessel or the turbine in an emergency. They inflate a life raft, climb in, and right it when it’s upside down.

To prepare for working at heights, they use a harness and fall protection gear to ascend and descend a turbine’s ladder. They practice lowering themselves by ropes from a 20-foot (6.1-meter) platform in case of emergency evacuation. And they rescue a fellow student who feigns being injured.

A day is devoted to first aid basics and CPR, and they put out a small fire with extinguishers.

Many trainees will be headed to work on Vineyard Wind, 15 miles (24 kilometers) off the Massachusetts coast. With 62 turbines, the project is expected to produce 800 megawatts — enough electricity annually to power more than 400,000 homes, beginning in late 2023. Work began onshore late last year.

Daniel Szymkowiak, a 36-year-old engineer, used to work offshore in the oil and gas industry. He took the maritime academy course in August, and now works on wind farm subsea cables for Vineyard Wind.

Szymkowiak changed careers, he said, because working in renewable, wind energy made him feel better about the world’s future.

“It’s up and coming. To be the first commercial project in the states, that’s exciting,” he said. “To make a positive change for our country, to bring across new opportunities, that’s exactly why I’m here.”

The maritime academy, founded in 1891, has historically focused on Coast Guard-approved training for professional mariners. Anticipating needs of the nascent U.S. offshore wind industry, it expanded its courses in support of offshore wind in 2019.

Over 200 people have completed the basic safety training at the academy’s Maritime Center for Responsible Energy, in collaboration with RelyOn Nutec. The center plans to use grant funding to expand its offshore wind courses with basic technical training, enhanced first aid and advanced rescue, said Michael Burns, executive director of the maritime center. The safety course, offered twice a month, is booked through the end of the year.

In the classes, there’s a sense of excitement to work offshore, take on a new challenge and help launch the industry, Burns said. He expects to see more schools and companies offering the training to meet the growing demand.

“We want to do everything in our power to do our part to help ensure these projects are able to go off on their intended timelines,” Burns said.

In neighboring Rhode Island, Danish wind developer Orsted and utility Eversource are partnering with the state, the Community College of Rhode Island and union leaders to start a basic safety training course there too. Orsted and Eversource are planning to build Revolution Wind, a 400-megawatt wind farm south of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, to provide power for Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The first U.S. offshore wind farm opened off Rhode Island’s Block Island in late 2016. But with five turbines, it’s not commercial scale.

Cullen, of Vineyard Wind, said the role of the training is to qualify people to work for a variety of developers and to ramp up the workforce. Vineyard Wind is also working with a Martha’s Vineyard program to prepare local residents for jobs as technicians.

Tyler Spofford has been working for GE Offshore Wind since January. The 35-year-old left his job as a tugboat captain to spend more time with his family.

Spofford said he’s excited the offshore wind industry is creating jobs, especially for mariners in the Northeast. There were few workboat jobs in the region after he earned his degree and license in 2009 at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. That led him to the Gulf of Mexico, where he worked in the oil and gas industry.

“Pretty much since I got out of school, offshore wind was always a thing that was kind of being discussed, but nothing was really ever happening that was to scale,” he said.

Then, Spofford said, the “stars aligned.” He now helps assess the Vineyard Wind project’s needs for vessels, assists in sourcing and contracting for the vessels, and will manage them. He took the maritime academy course in August.

“It kind of feels like we’re a part of this startup in a way,” he said. “We’re up against a lot of challenges. It’s kind of fun to think them through and solve them and come up with a product and something that’s going to work, a solution.”

___

Follow Jennifer McDermott on Twitter: @JenMcDermottAP

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Retailers pull lobster from menus after 'red list' warning

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Some retailers are taking lobster off the menu after an assessment from an influential conservation group that the seafood poses too much of a risk to rare whales and should be avoided. Seafood Watch, which rates the sustainability of different seafoods, said this week it has added the American and Canadian lobster fisheries to its “red list” of species to avoid. The organization, based at Monterey Bay Aquarium in California, said in a report that the fishing industry is a danger to North Atlantic right whales because “current management measures do not go far enough to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

FirstLight Power, Fermata Energy, and Skyview Ventures Partner to Launch First Ever Vehicle-to-Grid Charging Platform in Western Massachusetts

NORTHFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- FirstLight Power, Fermata Energy, Skyview Ventures, State Representative Susannah M. Whipps (2nd Franklin), and other elected and appointed officials today celebrated a clean energy milestone – the installation of the first ever vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bidirectional charging stations in Western Massachusetts. Located in the visitor parking lot outside of FirstLight’s Northfield Mountain Pumped Hydro Storage Station, the installation also includes two separate, single-directional public EV charging stations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005343/en/ The V2G installation, the first at a U.S. hydroelectric power facility, includes two bidirectional chargers, controlled by Fermata...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Northern Trust Appoints Michael Cklamovski Senior Managing Director and President of Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Northern Trust has appointed Michael Cklamovski as Senior Managing Director and President of the Northern California region, based out of the San Francisco office. In this role, Cklamovski will be responsible for leading the Wealth Management business in the Bay Area and neighboring communities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005240/en/ Michael Cklamovski, Northern Trust (Photo: Business Wire)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
The Associated Press

Ex-Miss America Mund's entry pushes Dem out of ND House race

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Miss America Cara Mund’s entry into North Dakota’s U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside. Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as a major reason. Tuesday was the deadline for her to submit 1,000 petitions to qualify for the ballot. North Dakota’s only House seat is currently held by GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who won his second term in the deeply conservative state in 2020 with 69% of the vote. Armstrong opposes abortion rights. Democrat Mark Haugen said Sunday that his opposition to abortion rights cost him support in the party, the Bismarck Tribune reported. He said he didn’t see a path to winning.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

California company: Machine failure may have caused wildfire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced that although the investigation was not complete, it was planning to provide up to $50 million for a community restoration fund. The Mill Fire erupted Sept. 2 at the company’s facility in the small town of Weed on Interstate 5, about 280 miles (451 km) northeast of San Francisco. Roseburg Forest Products said in a news release that its mill produces its own electricity in a co-generation facility fueled by wood remnants, and the ash that is ejected is sprayed with cooling water by a “third-party-supplied machine.”
WEED, CA
The Associated Press

California fires destroy structures, force residents to flee

MICHIGAN BLUFF, Calif. (AP) — California’s latest major wildfire destroyed structures and cars as it burned out of control in the Sierra Nevada, while fires also forced people to flee their homes in the southern part of the state. Evacuation orders and warnings were in place Thursday in Placer and El Dorado counties after the Mosquito Fire grew to nearly 6.5 square miles (16.8 square km) with zero containment. Several structures and at least 10 cars were burned near the Gold Rush-era community of Michigan Bluff about an hour northwest of Sacramento. In Southern California, the deadly Fairview Fire grew to more than 15 square miles (39 square km) as it sent up a huge smoke plume near the city of Hemet in Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles. It was just 5% contained and evacuation orders were expanded Wednesday afternoon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

ATLANTA (AP) — Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Wind Power#Wind Farms#Business Industry#Linus Business
The Associated Press

Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan GOP candidate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor in Michigan has been appointed to investigate whether the Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election. The office of Democratic attorney general Dana Nessel last month asked the the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council, a state agency, to consider charges against nine people, including Republican Matthew DePerno, her opponent in the November election. Nessel’s office cited a potential conflict of interest because of the upcoming election. The executive director of the council on Thursday said D.J. Hilson, the prosecuting attorney in Muskegon County, would handle the case. A phone call to DePerno’s campaign manager seeking comment was not immediately returned.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Former Alaska lawmaker Kohring dies in vehicle crash

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Victor Kohring, a former Alaska lawmaker who was caught up in a corruption scandal that roiled the state Legislature more than 15 years ago, has died in a vehicle crash. Alaska State Troopers said Kohring, 64, of Wasilla, was driving a van that collided head-on with a semi-truck “after crossing the center line for unknown reasons” on the Glenn Highway north of Palmer on Tuesday evening. The driver of the truck was not injured, said Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the troopers. He did not immediately have more information to provide around circumstances surrounding the collision. An autopsy was planned.
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — A civil rights activist, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family were on the floatplane that crashed in the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound, killing 10. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of the victims early Tuesday. The body of one of the dead was recovered after Sunday afternoon’s crash, but the other nine remain missing despite an extensive search. The Northwest Seaplanes flight was on its way from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to a Seattle suburb when it went down without sending out a distress call. The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but the Federal Aviation Administration earlier this year issued a safety directive for the type of aircraft involved. A team from the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of the DHC-3 Otter. At a Tuesday evening news briefing, Tom Chapman from the NTSB said investigators on scene wouldn’t speculate on a cause of the crash and crews were collecting information about the approximately 35-minute flight.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Associated Press

$10K HAVEN Grant Helps Texas Army Veteran with Home Repairs

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- During his more than 10-year military career, U.S. Army veteran Daniel Geiger discovered that the physical demands of his job had exasperated an undiagnosed genetic disease. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005817/en/ FHLB Dallas and FNBT awarded $10,000 to an Army veteran in San Antonio for home repairs. (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Colorado clerk pleads not guilty in election system breach

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado county clerk accused of allowing an unauthorized person to break into her county’s election system in search of proof of the conspiracy theories spun by former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case on Wednesday. Tina Peters entered her plea in Grand Junction before Judge Matthew Barrett, who scheduled a trial for her in March. Peters is charged with three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, one count of identity theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failing to comply with the secretary of state. Peters denies she did anything illegal and contends the charges are politically motivated. She has issued reports purporting to show suspicious activity within voting systems, but those have been debunked by various officials and experts.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy