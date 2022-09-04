ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donna Wargolet
4d ago

Charge them in adult court! They want to act like an adult; theft and firearms- treat them like an adult.

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man fires shots in neighborhood, arrested

MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee man is expected to face criminal charges after allegedly firing gunshots in a neighborhood on the city's northwest side on Tuesday evening, Sept. 6. Officers were dispatched to the area near 100th Street and Hampton Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say during an...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot while walking, seriously hurt, shooter sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released surveillance photos of a vehicle connected with the shooter who left a Milwaukee man, 41, seriously hurt near 34th and Wells Sept. 3. Police said the shots were fired around 7 a.m. as the victim walked in the area. The shooter was in a vehicle that pulled up before the shots were fired, fleeing in the vehicle afterward.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

26th and Melvina shooting, Milwaukee man wounded: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and seriously wounded on the city's north side Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7. Police said the victim, 19, was shot near 26th and Melvina just after 1 p.m. when someone opened fire from a vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee transgender woman fatally shot, man wanted

MILWAUKEE - Regina Allen, 35, of Milwaukee, known by friends as Mya, was fatally shot Aug. 29 near 26th and Wells. Police are looking for the man they say killed the transgender woman. A friend described Allen as full of laughter and joy. Through Facebook, Allen's friend said she will...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha pursuit, gun thrown on I-94, 2 from Milwaukee charged

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Milwaukee men face charges in connection with a 100 mph pursuit that involved a pistol being thrown from the car on I-94 in Waukesha County Aug. 21. According to prosecutors, the driver told investigators he didn't stop because he was "afraid of what police would do because of things seen on the internet and thought if he got to Milwaukee, he would feel safer."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting wounded 5, police seek 'person of interest'

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department said it has identified and is looking for a "person of interest" in a shooting that wounded five people in August. Police said they are "looking to speak with" 38-year-old Anthony Garcia. Neighbors told FOX6 News they woke up to arguing and a...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Five people shot in six hours in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the gunman who shot and killed a 50-year-old man Tuesday night at a Milwaukee bar. The shooting happened just about 11:35 p.m. at Kam's Corner Tap near 84th Street and Lisbon Avenue. The medical examiner's office identified him as Donald Lockwood. Four other...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pedestrian struck by car; Milwaukee driver arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash at Teutonia and Roosevelt on Wednesday morning, Sept. 7. A vehicle struck a pedestrian at that location. Officials say the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, an unidentified woman, suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Man killed in late-night Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed late Tuesday night. Police say the shooting happened on W. Lisbon Ave. near N. Ripon Pl. at 11:35 p.m. on September 6. A 50-year-old man died on the scene despite...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Phony Kenosha County 'eye doctor' charged again

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - FOX6 Investigators keep catching the same Kenosha County man impersonating an eye doctor. Now, with new criminal charges filed, police are trying to track him down. Lee Hagopian, 53, of Silver Lake is now charged with practicing optometry without a license and misdemeanor theft. There is...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Quadruple shooting suspect found dead

A suspect in a quadruple shooting and fire in Milwaukee was found dead Tuesday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, relatives told TMJ4 News. Leslie Bost was wanted for shooting an 82-year-old woman and injuring three others in a shooting near 22nd and Clarke on Aug. 24th. He also set a home on fire, according to police.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woodman's theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspect

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft from Woodman’s. It happened on Sept. 5 around 3:45 p.m. Police say the suspect stole merchandise and left in a 2008 gray KIA Sportage, WI license plate number AEA9432. Any information should be shared with...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine 17-year-old's illegal guns 'bought in Milwaukee,' prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine 17-year-old prohibited from possessing firearms because he's an adjudicated delinquent admitted he had four guns in his bedroom and that he was involved in the sale of marijuana, prosecutors say. Jeontae Snow faces four counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, one...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Pedestrian killed in crash at Teutonia & Ruby avenues

MILWAUKEE — A pedestrian was fatally struck at Teutonia and Ruby avenues about 5:50 a.m. Wednesday. Milwaukee police said the victim is a 23-year-old woman. Her family has not yet been notified, the medical examiner's office said. The driver, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man remained at the scene and was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alleged Milwaukee neighbor shooter Leslie Bost dead

MILWAUKEE - Leslie Bost, accused of shooting his neighbors near 22nd and Center in August, is dead, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms. This information was first revealed by the son of Shirley Mallory. Shirley was killed in the shooting. Gregory Mallory told FOX6 News prosecutors informed him of...
MILWAUKEE, WI

