Meet the latest Berklee-originating indie artist making noise in Boston

From Berklee to Allston's DIY scene Liam Fagan, aka Park National, is a technical musician learning to appreciate the heart.

Liam Fagan, also known as Park National, during a performance at an Allston DIY music space. Aleiagh Hynds

Liam Fagan, a rising junior at Berklee College of Music, performs under the band name Park National and takes a cerebral approach to an emo-indie sound.

His first album “The Big Glad,” which was released in 2020, consists of songs ranging from 85,000 to 800,000 streams each. But with a local tour under his belt and nearly two years since his last release, Fagan is looking to expand his sound.

“Recently [I’ve been] trying to find more ways to make my music and try to find a way that works best for me, and what produces the best results,” he said. “I can really kind of like be free with the way that I make music. It’s been like an eternal quest to figure out like, what the best way is for me to do that.”

Fagan’s technical skill on instruments, any of the number that he plays, shines through in long guitar intros and steady drum hits. And for a while, that’s what music was to him — technical and structured.

“I kind of thought about everything in a very structural way rather than where did this song come from? What’s it trying to say? I’m trying to be more open-minded with the process in general,” he said.

A participant in Allston’s flourishing DIY venue and local music scene, Fagan said playing shows in basements and meeting new bands inspires him a great deal.

“I’ve definitely been influenced by just the people that I’ve met here [in Boston] and the shows that I’ve been to, the shows I’ve played. I feel like there’s something to learn from every sort of environment,” he said.

Over the two years since his last release, Fagan said he’s been learning to listen to his own voice.

“(This release) is kind of a transformation from writing these guitar songs, and putting vocals over them to like something that’s a little more genuine, a little more human,” he said.

Fagan’s new single, “Set My Bed On Fire,” came out Aug. 23.

Listen to Park National here.