ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Meet the latest Berklee-originating indie artist making noise in Boston

By Gwen Egan
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

From Berklee to Allston's DIY scene Liam Fagan, aka Park National, is a technical musician learning to appreciate the heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0abAHU_0hhmP7Au00
Liam Fagan, also known as Park National, during a performance at an Allston DIY music space. Aleiagh Hynds

Liam Fagan, a rising junior at Berklee College of Music, performs under the band name Park National and takes a cerebral approach to an emo-indie sound.

His first album “The Big Glad,” which was released in 2020, consists of songs ranging from 85,000 to 800,000 streams each. But with a local tour under his belt and nearly two years since his last release, Fagan is looking to expand his sound.

“Recently [I’ve been] trying to find more ways to make my music and try to find a way that works best for me, and what produces the best results,” he said. “I can really kind of like be free with the way that I make music. It’s been like an eternal quest to figure out like, what the best way is for me to do that.”

Fagan’s technical skill on instruments, any of the number that he plays, shines through in long guitar intros and steady drum hits. And for a while, that’s what music was to him — technical and structured.

“I kind of thought about everything in a very structural way rather than where did this song come from? What’s it trying to say? I’m trying to be more open-minded with the process in general,” he said.

A participant in Allston’s flourishing DIY venue and local music scene, Fagan said playing shows in basements and meeting new bands inspires him a great deal.

“I’ve definitely been influenced by just the people that I’ve met here [in Boston] and the shows that I’ve been to, the shows I’ve played. I feel like there’s something to learn from every sort of environment,” he said.

Over the two years since his last release, Fagan said he’s been learning to listen to his own voice.

“(This release) is kind of a transformation from writing these guitar songs, and putting vocals over them to like something that’s a little more genuine, a little more human,” he said.

Fagan’s new single, “Set My Bed On Fire,” came out Aug. 23.

Listen to Park National here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.7 WCYY

A Haunted Hotel in Boston Will Host a ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Bash This October

'Tis the season for all things Halloween, and the iron has never been more hot when it comes to Netflix's smash hit 'Stranger Things'. The latest season of the show was filled with more horror than ever, and lends itself perfectly to having an entire Halloween bash built around it. According to Timeout.com, one 'haunted' hotel in Boston intends to do just that with a full-scale party for those that want to flashback to the '80s with a touch of demogorgons, the upside down, and maybe a few ghosts, too.
BOSTON, MA
Radio Ink

Brothers Team-Up In Boston

IHeartMedia Boston has kicked off a new PM Drive show on WXKS-FM. ‘Mikey V & Frankie V, The VBros’ will air weekdays from 2-7 p.m. on KISS 108. Long-time Kiss 108 on-air host and Assistant Program Director/Music Director Mikey V will join forces with his brother Frankie V and newcomer, Gianna Gravalese for the multiplatform show. Mikey V has been hosting the day-part solo.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston comedy legend Lenny Clarke bounces back after serious health scares

MASHPEE, Mass. — Massachusetts comedian and actor Lenny Clarke is back to performing after escaping death multiple times. Clarke spoke with SportsCenter 5's Duke Castiglione at Willowbend Country Club on Tuesday during the 13th annual Claddagh Fund Celebrity Golf Tournament. The 68-year-old Boston comedy legend said he suffered two...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Investigative reporter Kathy Curran joins NBC10 Boston

Curran starts Monday at the station as “chief investigative strategist.”. Kathy Curran has a new gig in Boston. The investigative reporter is joining NBC10 Boston/WBTS as a chief investigative strategist, according to the station. The move follows after Curran announced in July that she was leaving WCVB, where she...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allston, MA
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
hot969boston.com

This Boston street was just named one of the coolest streets in the WORLD!

How cool is this? Time Out is back with its list of “33 coolest streets in the world.” Let’s first look at how they came up with the list. 20,000 city dwellers around the world were surveyed and based it on food, fun, culture and community among other things. Once the survey was complete, editors and contributors to Time Out took over and narrowed the list down to 33. According to the site “From grand avenues and shopping strips to pedestrianised backstreets and leafy squares, these streets are manageable microcosms of the world’s most exciting cities – each one chock-full of independent businesses, creative humans and everything else that makes urban life brilliant.”
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Popular Restaurant With a Cult Following Asked Boston if It’s Finally Time to Come to New England

Okay, who hasn't heard of Waffle House? Whether you've eaten at one or not, it's one of the most iconic, beloved Southern style good-food-fast restaurants open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There's even a rumor that some of them don't have locks on their doors. This simple comfort food restaurant has, for some reason, created a diehard cult following.
BOSTON, MA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

10 of the Best Family Resorts near Boston

Boston, Massachusetts, is rich in history, culture, and class. Located on the east side of the state, Boston provides a central location for other great vacation spots along the coast. Booking a hotel with a family brings some struggles, such as city crime, high-cost hotels, and business, not family-focused resorts.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Park National
Boston 25 News WFXT

Broken water main forces Boston road to close

A Boston road was sanctioned off Wednesday night after a broken fire pipe sent water spewing into the street. Police roped off “A Street” in Boston to prevent pedestrians and drivers from getting near the erupting stream of water. The busted fire pipe was capped at approximately 10:45...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

This Restaurant Just Closed Its Location at Time Out Market Boston in the Fenway

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An outlet of a Cambridge restaurant known in part for its pizza has closed down after only a short time in business. According to a note sent by Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Source at Time Out Market Boston is shuttered, with the website for the food hall confirming this, as the eatery is no longer listed.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
whdh.com

Local toy company makes ‘Storrowed’-inspired toy, ornament

BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire comedian-turned action figure designer has released a toy inspired by one of Boston’s most “Storrowed” traditions: the annual influx of moving trucks getting stuck under the low Storrow Drive bridges. Nick Lavallee’s brand, Wicked Joyful, launched a tiny toy featuring a...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Landmark's Embassy Cinema in Waltham closes

WALTHAM - For nearly a century, Landmark's Embassy Theatre in Waltham brought a lot of excitement to moviegoers. Now it's shutting down due to lack of ticket sales. "Today is our last day open to the public," said assistant manager Andy Johnson. "Since COVID, trying to get people to come back to the theatre has been difficult." The Los Angeles Company that owns the theatre says the decline in ticket sales are behind the decision to close. The theatre opened up nearby in 1928 then came to Pine Street. Johnson says the staff was told on Friday they are...
WALTHAM, MA
Boston

Tell us: How would you revamp Boston’s ‘I voted’ sticker?

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu may be considering changing it. Anyone who’s been in Boston on an election day has seen it. It’s a tiny, horizontally oblong oval sticker with a minimalist graphic of an American flag and the words “I voted” that is usually spotted on someone’s upper chest.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
53K+
Followers
19K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy