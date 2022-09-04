WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Milwaukee men face charges in connection with a 100 mph pursuit that involved a pistol being thrown from the car on I-94 in Waukesha County Aug. 21. According to prosecutors, the driver told investigators he didn't stop because he was "afraid of what police would do because of things seen on the internet and thought if he got to Milwaukee, he would feel safer."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO