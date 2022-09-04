Former attorney general Suella Braverman has been appointed home secretary in prime minister Liz Truss’s first cabinet.Ms Braverman is a hardliner firmly on the right of the Conservative party, a Brexit “Spartan” who is a fervent supporter of the policy of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda.Ms Truss is likely to be hoping that the former attorney general and barrister will be able to use her legal expertise to break the deadlock in the courts which has so far blocked the removal of any migrants in a scheme which has already cost Britain £120m.In her own unsuccessful bid for the leadership, Ms Braverman called for Britain to pull out of the European Court of Human Rights in order to allow the scheme to go ahead.

