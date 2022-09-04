Read full article on original website
BBC
Priti Patel and Nadine Dorries to step down ahead of new PM
Home Secretary Priti Patel and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries have said they will step down when Liz Truss becomes prime minister on Tuesday. The BBC has been told Ms Dorries was asked to stay on but wants to return to writing books. Ms Patel announced her decision in a letter...
Liz Truss will not offer Rishi Sunak a job in her new cabinet
Defeated rival will not feature in lineup expected to feature Kwarteng, Braverman and Cleverly in top jobs
What To Know About Liz Truss, Britain’s New Prime Minister
The next Prime Minister is many things—but above all a political chameleon.
Nadine Dorries joins Patel in quitting cabinet after Truss named next PM
Culture secretary offered chance to stay in role but reportedly said, ‘Now is the right time to leave cabinet’
Prince William and Prince Charles Head to Queen Elizabeth II’s Side as Doctors Are ‘Concerned About Her Health’
Queen Elizabeth II is under “medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday, September 8. “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement reads. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.” Several royal correspondents have also reported that Prince William, […]
The Queen’s health: royal family gathers at Balmoral amid concern for monarch – live updates
Prince William, Earl and Countess of Wessex and Prince Andrew arrive at Aberdeen airport; Prince Charles, Camilla and Princess Anne at Balmoral
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
New Prime Minister Liz Truss plans £2,500 energy bills freeze
Liz Truss plans to protect households from the full impact of soaring energy prices with a £90 billion intervention.The new Prime Minister, who took office after meeting the Queen in Balmoral, is thought to be planning to freeze bills at around the £2,500 mark – some £500 higher than current levels but more than £1,000 below next month’s cap.Details have not yet been finalised, but the plan is expected to be funded through general taxation or increased borrowing rather than paid for in future energy bills.Ms Truss became the UK’s third female Prime Minister after meeting the Queen at her...
Right-winger Suella Braverman appointed as home secretary in Liz Truss’s first cabinet
Former attorney general Suella Braverman has been appointed home secretary in prime minister Liz Truss’s first cabinet.Ms Braverman is a hardliner firmly on the right of the Conservative party, a Brexit “Spartan” who is a fervent supporter of the policy of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda.Ms Truss is likely to be hoping that the former attorney general and barrister will be able to use her legal expertise to break the deadlock in the courts which has so far blocked the removal of any migrants in a scheme which has already cost Britain £120m.In her own unsuccessful bid for the leadership, Ms Braverman called for Britain to pull out of the European Court of Human Rights in order to allow the scheme to go ahead.
UK PM Truss has no current plans to travel to Scotland - spokesman
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss has no plans at the moment to travel to Scotland, her spokesman said on Thursday, declining to comment on the situation surrounding Queen Elizabeth after doctors recommended she remain under medical supervision.
Leadership race rival Sunak will not be in UK Truss's new cabinet - Guardian
LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Liz Truss, who is set to take over as Britain's Prime Minister, will not offer former finance minister and her leadership contest rival Rishi Sunak a role in her cabinet, the Guardian reported on Monday.
PM Truss says Britain needs strong government, not new election
LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday the British people wanted a government to tackle problems rather than have another national election.
The Guardian view on Liz Truss’s cabinet: diverse but dogmatic
Liz Truss first joined the cabinet when David Cameron was prime minister, and has now doggedly pursued her ambitions all the way to the top. It is a feat of tenacity that proves she can outmanoeuvre her peers and win arguments among Tories. Running the country will demand a more varied skill set.
PM Truss tells Biden UK will work with U.S. to tackle economic problems
LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss said on a call with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday that she looked forward to working together to tackle economic problems unleashed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The rise of Kwarteng, Badenoch and Cleverly must change the face of Labour
With Kwasi Kwarteng appointed to Liz Truss’s new cabinet as the first chancellor of African heritage, James Cleverly in as foreign secretary and Kemi Badenoch installed as international trade secretary, alongside a number of similarly highly placed Asian-heritage colleagues, male and female, it is tough to argue against the idea that the Conservatives are Britain’s only truly inclusive political party.
Liz Truss cabinet: who are the key players in PM’s top team?
Liz Truss has started to assemble her government, with the top posts going to Kwasi Kwarteng (the chancellor), Suella Braverman (home secretary), James Cleverly (foreign secretary) and Thérèse Coffey (health). Here are some of the other members of the new cabinet. Ben Wallace – defence. Managing to...
Liz Truss urged to prioritise restoration of Stormont and Northern Ireland protocol
Northern Ireland’s political leaders have urged Liz Truss to prioritise the restoration of power-sharing in Stormont and resolving issues caused by the Northern Ireland protocol.Sinn Fein's Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill said that the UK government should not "pander to the DUP" as she called for an urgent meeting with Ms Truss."Stop pandering to the approach which is damaging to our ability to help people through the cost of living crisis,” she said.By contrast, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said that Ms Truss should focus on resolving issues caused by the Northern Ireland protocol.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss cabinet reshuffle: Who's in and who's out?Teachers rush children to safety as earthquake hits China’s Sichuan provinceRishi Sunak jokes ‘I have more time on my hands than anticipated’ as he joins debate
BBC
Who is Kwasi Kwarteng? New UK chancellor likes a challenge
Kwasi Kwarteng, a long-time ally and political soulmate of new prime minister Liz Truss, has been named as the UK's next chancellor. He takes over at a critical time for the UK economy, with millions looking to him for help with soaring winter energy bills. The decisions he makes in...
RAF plane lands with senior royals including William and Andrew amid Queen health concerns
A flight containing members of the royal family including Prince William and Andrew has landed at Aberdeen airport ahead of their anticipated arrival at Balmoral.The RAF plane was carrying the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex. Royal Air Force flight KRF23R took off from RAF Northolt in South Ruislip, west London, at 2.39pm, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.The Dassault Falcon landed at the Scottish airport at 3.50pm, and is the same plane that took prime minister Liz Truss to Scotland to visit the Queen on Tuesday.It comes after doctors expressed...
BBC
PMQ: Workers will pay for energy firm profits, Starmer tells Liz Truss
Sir Keir Starmer has told Liz Truss working people will be footing the bill for "vast" energy firm profits under her plans to tackle the energy crisis. At her first Prime Minister's Questions, Ms Truss rejected Labour's call to extend a windfall tax on gas and oil company profits. Ms...
