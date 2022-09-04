Read full article on original website
Grand Blanc High School unveils new $1.4 million library
Grand Blanc High School unveils new $1.4 million library. Grand Blanc sophomore Ny'Briah Bedford works on her English homework by the window, taking in natural light inside of Grand Blanc High School's new $1.4 million library, as seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 in Grand Blanc. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo.
Saginaw Academy of Excellence starts first day as a STEM-focused K-8 charter school
SAGINAW, Mich.-- Saginaw Academy of Excellence celebrated its first year as a STEM-focused K-8 charter school on the first day of school. On September 6, Saginaw community leaders, including Mayor Brenda Moore and State Representative John Amos, welcomed students back to school in a pep rally styled event. The school's Parent Teacher Organization, representatives from historically black fraternities and sororities, and other guests greeted students as they arrived.
Neeley says political staffer responsible for any claim he graduated from SVSU
FLINT, MI -- Mayor Sheldon Neeley says he never claimed to have completed a bachelor’s degree at Saginaw Valley State University and said biographies that say he did are the result of “a compounded oversight made by a political staffer.”
Genesee Health Plan to hold drive-thru vaccine event for community
FLINT TWP, MI - A vaccine drive-thru event will be held this week to provide a variety of vaccinations in a convenient fashion for local residents. The event is scheduled from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Genesee Health Plan location in Flint Township, 2171 S. Linden Road. Vaccines...
Macomb County school district hires armed guards for new school year
Anchor Bay School District has made the decision to have five armed guards patrolling the halls during the school day. This update to security measures comes after the devastating Oxford High School and Uvalde school shootings.
Flint mayor doesn't have degree from SVSU despite biographies that claimed he does
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The educational background of Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is under intense scrutiny. Websites and old news articles claim Neeley has a bachelor's degree from Saginaw Valley State University, but the school says that is not true. The educational accomplishment was listed on the city of Flint's...
Bicycle Charity receives large grant from Kellogg, expanding to Flint
FLINT, MI - Dave Wolfe was retired before creating Bicycle Charity in 2020 to repair and donate bicycles to those in need of transportation. Wolfe likes working on things with his hands and saw a need for people with bikes for transportation. He was taking bike orders for people released...
Owners selling White Horse Tavern after almost 50 years in Flint
Here are the top stories we are following this evening, Sept. 7th. Project Community Connect is back after a 2-year hiatus from Covid. Judge struck down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A judge has struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law. CMU prepares for Home...
Suspect arrested after threats against individuals at Grand Blanc HS
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - One suspect has been arrested after threats were made against individuals at Grand Blanc High School, according to Grand Blanc Community Schools. The school district said it learned this weekend about threats that were made. The individual who is accused of making the threatening statements...
Ypsilanti-area COVID testing site must close after permit extension is denied
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - An Ypsilanti-area COVID-19 testing site that has operated since cases reached a historic peak in January must shut down. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, an Ypsilanti Township zoning board denied an extension of a temporary permit for the drive-thru testing site run by Ann Arbor-based diagnostics company LynxDx in the parking lot of a former Walmart off Ellsworth Road.
Skyline High School closed Tuesday, Sept. 6
ANN ARBOR, MI – Skyline High School is closed Tuesday. A leak in the geothermal system was discovered over the weekend, Ann Arbor Public Schools said Sept. 4. Skyline High School is closed, along with all before and after school activities Sept. 6, the district said. The leak was...
Help Me Hank gives insight on new scam targeting Flint water donors
Scammers are targeting people who have helped others in need. It’s a scam that spans from Flint to Jackson, Mississippi, the latest American city involved in a crisis over drinking water. Local 4 has learned some who donated to Flint are receiving emails asking to help with the new...
Lead found in 76% of Lapeer water samples following GLWA line break
LAPEER, MI -- Lead has been found in 76% of water samples tested in the city of Lapeer since an Aug. 13 break in a Great Lakes Water Authority transmission line -- the second community in Michigan’s Thumb that’s seen an increased presence of lead after activating a back-up community water system.
Officials meet to discuss cause of Flint home explosion
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Fire investigators from Flint and Michigan State Police met on the west side of the state to discuss the cause of the home explosion in Flint that happened close to a year ago. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, officials met in Grandville to talk about what happened...
17 years after life sentence, Flint woman has chance for clemency
LANSING, MI – A Flint woman convicted in 2005 of shooting her boyfriend to death may have an opportunity to have her prison sentence shortened. The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Oct. 6 to consider the possible commutation of the sentence for LaDonna Renee Cummings.
Lapeer schools to retry infrastructure bond proposal in November election
LAPEER, MI -- After a narrow defeat that saw a school improvement bond fail by just 57 votes last month, Lapeer Community Schools is going to try again. The district asked voters to approve a bond proposal that would provide $44 million for improvement projects across the district like security, paving, roofs, heating and cooling and other infrastructure upgrades.
Lafayette Coney Island closed after failing health inspection: "The rats were huge"
Iconic Detroit eatery Lafayette Coney Island, one of two landmark coney islands in the heart of downtown, is closed after videos showed rats scurrying through the restaurant.
500 Eastern Michigan University faculty members begin Day 1 of indefinite strike
YPSILANTI, MI --Roughly 50 Eastern Michigan University faculty members picketed outside Welch Hall Wednesday morning during the first day of a strike as negotiations continue to fail between their union and administration. The EMU chapter of the American Association of University Professors, which has roughly 500 members, voted 91% in...
Resentencing begins for juvenile lifer who beat, stabbed Bay City mother to death in 1994
BAY CITY, MI — For brutally killing Bay City resident Leona P. Stevenson nearly 30 years ago, Dominic P. Burdis has spent more of his life in prison than he did outside its walls. A teenager when he beat and stabbed Stevenson and was sentenced to die in prison, Burdis is now approaching 50 and is hoping to again walk free.
Open jobs, a worker shortage, nurses needed and more mid-Michigan labor news
SAGINAW, MI — Monday, Sept. 5, is Labor Day, a holiday to recognize the American labor movement and celebrate workers, and the unofficial end of summer. Here’s some recent mid-Michigan labor news to catch up on this holiday weekend:. Inflation, staffing woes trouble mid-Michigan’s small businesses. The...
