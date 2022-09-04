ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Grand Blanc High School unveils new $1.4 million library

Grand Blanc High School unveils new $1.4 million library. Grand Blanc sophomore Ny'Briah Bedford works on her English homework by the window, taking in natural light inside of Grand Blanc High School's new $1.4 million library, as seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 in Grand Blanc. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo.
GRAND BLANC, MI
nbc25news.com

Saginaw Academy of Excellence starts first day as a STEM-focused K-8 charter school

SAGINAW, Mich.-- Saginaw Academy of Excellence celebrated its first year as a STEM-focused K-8 charter school on the first day of school. On September 6, Saginaw community leaders, including Mayor Brenda Moore and State Representative John Amos, welcomed students back to school in a pep rally styled event. The school's Parent Teacher Organization, representatives from historically black fraternities and sororities, and other guests greeted students as they arrived.
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Grand Blanc, MI
Grand Blanc, MI
Education
WNEM

Owners selling White Horse Tavern after almost 50 years in Flint

Here are the top stories we are following this evening, Sept. 7th. Project Community Connect is back after a 2-year hiatus from Covid. Judge struck down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A judge has struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law. CMU prepares for Home...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Elementary Schools#Armed Security#One Child#K12
WNEM

Suspect arrested after threats against individuals at Grand Blanc HS

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - One suspect has been arrested after threats were made against individuals at Grand Blanc High School, according to Grand Blanc Community Schools. The school district said it learned this weekend about threats that were made. The individual who is accused of making the threatening statements...
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive

Ypsilanti-area COVID testing site must close after permit extension is denied

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - An Ypsilanti-area COVID-19 testing site that has operated since cases reached a historic peak in January must shut down. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, an Ypsilanti Township zoning board denied an extension of a temporary permit for the drive-thru testing site run by Ann Arbor-based diagnostics company LynxDx in the parking lot of a former Walmart off Ellsworth Road.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Skyline High School closed Tuesday, Sept. 6

ANN ARBOR, MI – Skyline High School is closed Tuesday. A leak in the geothermal system was discovered over the weekend, Ann Arbor Public Schools said Sept. 4. Skyline High School is closed, along with all before and after school activities Sept. 6, the district said. The leak was...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Help Me Hank gives insight on new scam targeting Flint water donors

Scammers are targeting people who have helped others in need. It’s a scam that spans from Flint to Jackson, Mississippi, the latest American city involved in a crisis over drinking water. Local 4 has learned some who donated to Flint are receiving emails asking to help with the new...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WNEM

Officials meet to discuss cause of Flint home explosion

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Fire investigators from Flint and Michigan State Police met on the west side of the state to discuss the cause of the home explosion in Flint that happened close to a year ago. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, officials met in Grandville to talk about what happened...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Lapeer schools to retry infrastructure bond proposal in November election

LAPEER, MI -- After a narrow defeat that saw a school improvement bond fail by just 57 votes last month, Lapeer Community Schools is going to try again. The district asked voters to approve a bond proposal that would provide $44 million for improvement projects across the district like security, paving, roofs, heating and cooling and other infrastructure upgrades.
LAPEER, MI
MLive

MLive

49K+
Followers
51K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy