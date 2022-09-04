Read full article on original website
BOZEMAN — Montana State reserve defensive lineman Aaron Gerle announced his entrance into the transfer portal on Monday. Gerle's announcement came multiple weeks after he left the Bobcats, per a source. He told 406mtsports.com Wednesday that MSU "just wasn’t a good fit for me" but declined to comment further.
406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Frank Gogola spend most of this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast talking about Saturday's season openers for the Montana and Montana State football teams. They break down the positives and negatives from UM's 47-0 win over Northwestern State and MSU's 40-17 victory over McNeese...
BOZEMAN — Big Sky Conference football teams couldn’t replicate their 2021 Week 1 success, but they nearly nabbed a couple upsets. One year after Eastern Washington, Montana and UC Davis opened their seasons with wins over Football Bowl Subdivision teams, Idaho and Portland State both fell one score short of giving the Football Championship Subdivision two more FBS victories. The Big Sky went 0-5 against FBS programs in the opening week.
After a pair of wins to open the season, the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats held firm among the top FCS teams in the country. In the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 list which was released on Monday, the Grizzlies stayed at No. 3 while the Bobcats remained at No. 4 in the latest poll. The top seven teams in the poll remained the same, with North Dakota State and South Dakota State taking the top two spots while Missouri State rounds out the top five.
Notebook: Ravi Alston shines, Kaegun Williams still hurt, Montana State prepares for Morehead State
BOZEMAN — Ravi Alston said he might’ve become a little too excited as Montana State took the field for its annual Gold Rush game last Saturday. “I was pumped up, man, just running out of the tunnel and seeing the horses and the fireworks and all that crazy stuff,” Alston told reporters Monday. “Super cool, but I immediately had to lock back in and dial my focus back into what I had to do for the game.”
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings and Minot State University played to a 1-1 draw Tuesday in women’s soccer at Amend Park. The Yellowjackets (0-3-1) were the beneficiaries of an own goal on a corner kick and took a 1-0 lead into the locker room at the half. Minot...
ANACONDA - The first round is in the books at the 2022 Butte High School Fairmont Invitational Tournament in Anaconda. In the boys’ division, Glacier (319) holds a two-stroke lead over Butte (321) after the opening day of the two-day invitational. Flathead is third (325), followed by Sentinel (334), Big Sky (354), Belgrade (363), Dillon (365), Hellgate (373), and Butte Central (436).
BOZEMAN — For three defending state champions, a dominant start. For the other two, not so much. That's the lowdown for the first two weekends of the 2022 high school football season — and the first weekly 406mtsports.com ranking. Missoula Sentinel, Hamilton and Florence-Carlton continued winning ways in...
Want to get into the most popular restaurants in Montana? You'd better make a reservation to guarantee a spot. It's not just the fancy schmancy places that get booked up across Montana. Notice that the list is comprised of some of Montana's newest hot spots. Delicious food and good ambiance...
What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
Currently, China and India have cleaner air than we do. Wildfire smoke got serious this weekend and Montana has some of the worst air quality on the entire planet right now when it comes to particulate matter. It's unhealthy in dozens of locations across the state. Saturday wasn't great but...
As discussions, meetings, and feasibility studies continue to circulate regarding the proposal to create a new passenger rail service across the southern portion of Montana, I thought I would share with you a different story about trains in the Treasure State. This true tale involves a circus tycoon, a tiny town, and grand plans to build a passenger train that would run from Glacier National Park to Yellowstone National Park.
A popular restaurant in Bozeman that was listed for sale last month is still on the market. The Nova Cafe was originally listed for sale for $700,000 at the beginning of August. We were surprised to see that the asking price has dropped by over $100,000. The new asking price is $599,000 with a lease in place.
Dawn carries her bold Montana roots with her to every movie set she's been on. But, she says it hasn't always been easy.
BOZEMAN, Mont. — UPDATE: Christopher Bias was taken into custody at 11 p.m. Thursday east of Big Timber. Officials around Gallatin County are searching for 44-year-old Christopher Bias. Bias is considered armed and dangerous and is an immediate danger to particular individuals in the Gallatin Valley. The Manhattan Police...
BOZEMAN - A Labor Day weekend traffic stop turned into a high speed chase in Bozeman Sunday afternoon. Bozeman Police say an officer on special weekend detail tried to initiate a traffic stop on a car on the 1100 block of North 19th Avenue around 4 p.m. The car did not stop, instead fleeing north along the road. The officer pursued the vehicle, and dispatch told them it was reported stolen.
The Felony Lane Gang is a group known for breaking into cars, stealing checks, and identification, and draining people's bank accounts.
Bozeman police have taken suspect Dylan Klapak after pursuing him in a high speed chase on interstate 90 on Sunday.
