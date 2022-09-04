Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KAKE TV
Suspect arrested in fentanyl overdose death of Kansas man, KBI says
WAMEGO, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to the fentanyl overdose death of a 21-year-old man last year. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that McKaine Farr, of Wamego, was booked into the Pottawatomie County Jail for felony distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm or death.
WIBW
Topeka motorcyclist arrested after attempt to flee ends with wreck
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcyclist in Topeka has been arrested after his attempt to flee police ended with a wreck instead. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before midnight on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers attempted to stop a speeding motorcyclist on NE Seward Ave. However, the...
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested for hitting RCPD officer as he attempted to start fight
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he hit an RCPD officer as he attempted to start a fight with another individual. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers were called to the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of disorderly conduct.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after fight in front of Aggieville Bar, drugs found
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after a fight broke out in front of Tate’s Bar in Aggieville, and officials say drugs were found to be in his possession. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers were called to the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of a fight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 arrested in connection to Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Topeka that left one person injured. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the area of southwest Munson Avenue and southwest Lincoln Street on a report of […]
WIBW
KHP finds Manhattan woman’s stolen vehicle abandoned along I-70
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A stolen SUV out of Manhattan has been found by the Kansas Highway Patrol abandoned along I-70. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, officials were called to the 800 block of N 11th St. in Manhattan with reports of a vehicle theft.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested in Osage Co. for drugs following traffic stop
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County deputies arrested a Topeka man late Monday night after drugs were found during a traffic stop. According to officials, Devin Hendrix, 25, of Topeka, was pulled over at 10:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. HWY 75, near Carbondale. During the traffic stop, officers located narcotics in Hendrix’s vehicle. He was taken into custody by deputies and transported to the Osage County Jail on the following charges:
Student detained outside Lawrence high school after credible threat
Police detained a Lawrence Public Schools student Tuesday after receiving a credible threat with concerns the student might be armed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MISSING: 30-year-old man last seen 2 weeks ago in Ottawa, Kansas
The Franklin County, Kansas Sheriff's Office is looking for a 30-year-old man last seen two weeks ago in Ottawa.
KCTV 5
Police: Suspect wanted after almost hitting Lawrence officer with car, high speed chase
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said a man almost struck an officer with a car Sunday afternoon, led them on a high-speed chase down I-70, crashed his stolen vehicle and then ran off. The Lawrence Police Department stated they found a man sleeping in a running car at a car...
KCTV 5
4 shot at Kansas City Labor Day house party; 2 dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Labor Day house party in Kansas City ended Monday night when four people were shot, with two of them dying from their injuries. Police and medical crews responded at 10:45 p.m. to a home on Manchester Avenue near East 73rd Street in regards to a shooting call. Arriving officers found three gunshot victims. Two of those victims died at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
WIBW
RCPD ramps up efforts to crack down on Aggieville violence
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department will ramp up efforts to crack down on crime in Aggieville. Riley Co. Police Dept. Captain Josh Kyle tells 13 NEWS that officers have seen more violent incidents in the entertainment and shopping district known as Aggieville. “We’re starting to see...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manhattan man killed in pickup crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Manhattan man died in a crash in Riley County Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Sean Warner, 36, was driving his F250 pickup east on Deep Creek Road about four miles southeast of Manhattan just after 7 p.m. Troopers say Warner had trouble with a curve in the road […]
Ogden crash sends 2 to hospital
OGDEN (KSNT) – Two passengers riding in a Ford Transit 150 van were taken to Via Ascension Hospital for evaluation after an injury crash Wednesday morning. It happened near the intersection of E. Riley Ave. and Fort Riley Blvd., according to the Riley County Police Department. Officers responded to the crash outside Ogden around 5:45 […]
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0